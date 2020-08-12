scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru police confirms arrest of accused for uploading derogatory post

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Violence had broken out after a mob gathered outside the residence of a legislator in northeast Bengaluru late Tuesday, pelting stones and setting ablaze some vehicles, allegedly because they were irked by a derogatory social media post shared by the MLA’s relative.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: August 12, 2020 9:49:10 am
Bangalore MLA house attacked, Bengaluru's Kaval Byrasandra, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, MLAs house attacked Prophet Mohammed post, Bangalore social media post against islam, Bangalore news, indian expressThe mob outside DJ Halli police station, raising demands to arrest the perpetrators. (Express)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant Wednesday morning confirmed the arrest of the accused named Naveen for uploading derogatory posts. “Also a total of 110 accused have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and assault on police,” Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

Violence had broken out after a mob gathered outside the residence of a legislator in northeast Bengaluru late Tuesday, pelting stones and setting ablaze some vehicles, allegedly because they were irked by a derogatory social media post shared by the MLA’s relative.

The incident took place at Kaval Byrasandra in Bengaluru, outside Pulkeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s house. The mob alleged that a Facebook post by the MLA’s relative was offensive to Islam and its beliefs.

Meanwhile, 6257 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka as the total rose to 1,88,611 on Tuesday. However, discharges (6473) outnumbered fresh cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on Karnataka rains, COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

09:04 (IST)12 Aug 2020
Bengaluru violence: Three deaths confirmed, over 50 cops injured

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told Indianexpress.com that three deaths were confirmed in the clashes that took place between DJ Halli and KG Halli areas late Tuesday night. "We have learned that three people have died during the incident. However, we are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind these deaths," Pant said.

Further, he added that over 50 police personnel including senior officers at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) level were injured in the incident. "Police jeeps, buses, and other vehicles parked in the area were burnt by the violent mob. Stone pelting was also rampant in the area during the late hours. Two vehicles in which DCPs arrived at the site were overturned and burnt," he added.

08:58 (IST)12 Aug 2020
5 dead, 27 injured after bus catches fire

Five people, including a baby were charred to death and 27 injured last night in Hiriyur near Chitradurga district, after their bus caught fire on National Highway 4. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

08:31 (IST)12 Aug 2020
In meeting with PM, Karnataka minister assures of 50,000 daily Covid tests; data suggests otherwise

Speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual meeting along with nine other states, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Tuesday claimed the state has increased the number of Covid tests from 20,000 per day to 50,000, and plans to further enhance it to 75,000 soon.

However, statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services suggested otherwise. As per the media bulletin issued on Monday, the total number of tests done on August 10 was 22,620, including 8,193 Rapid Antingen Detection Tests and 14,427 tests classified as RT-PCR. Most samples to date were tested on August 6 when 48,421 were collected from across 30 districts of the state. Meanwhile, 43,924 samples were tested on Tuesday.

08:30 (IST)12 Aug 2020
Bengaluru Violence: Cops confirm arrest of accused for uploading derogatory post

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant Wednesday morning confirmed the arrest of the accused named Naveen for uploading derogatory posts. “Also a total of 110 accused have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and assault on police,” Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

08:29 (IST)12 Aug 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on rain in Karnataka, COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Karnataka, COVID-19, Sudhakar, Ashwathnarayan CN The team led by Medical Education Minister Sudhakar, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan CN and top government officials were speaking in a meeting held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the pandemic situation on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual meeting along with nine other states, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Tuesday claimed the state has increased the number of Covid tests from 20,000 per day to 50,000, and plans to further enhance it to 75,000 soon.

At the same time, Karnataka has so far collected Rs 6.65 crore in fine from violators for not wearing masks and not following social distancing norms.

“5.7 lakh people were warned for violating home quarantine, 5821 FIRs were filed, and 3246 repeated violators were moved to Institution Quarantine,” Medical Education Minister Sudhakar said.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

