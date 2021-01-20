Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Over 70k healthcare workers take Covid-19 vaccine in Karnataka in first few days

While 15,223 beneficiaries were inoculated on January 19, the state reported 47 per cent coverage of the same against the target set for the day. (Bloomberg/Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: At least 70,773 healthcare workers across Karnataka have received the Covid-19 vaccine as on Tuesday, data made public by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services indicated. While 15,223 beneficiaries were inoculated on January 19, the state reported 47 per cent coverage of the same against the target set for the day.

The state had reported an overall coverage of 47 per cent during the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday as well, much lower than the 58.4 and 63 per cent on Sunday and Saturday, respectively.

Meanwhile, 645 more people contracted the infection across the state while another 807 recovered from the same. As many as 7865 cases are active as on January 19, with the total tally since March 8 rising to nearly 9.33 lakh in the state.