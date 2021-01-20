scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Gabba win
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Over 70k healthcare workers take Covid-19 vaccine in Karnataka in first few days

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As many as 7865 cases are active as on January 19, with the total tally since March 8 rising to nearly 9.33 lakh in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 20, 2021 9:06:40 am
COVID-19 Vaccine, Coronavirus VaccineWhile 15,223 beneficiaries were inoculated on January 19, the state reported 47 per cent coverage of the same against the target set for the day. (Bloomberg/Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: At least 70,773 healthcare workers across Karnataka have received the Covid-19 vaccine as on Tuesday, data made public by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services indicated. While 15,223 beneficiaries were inoculated on January 19, the state reported 47 per cent coverage of the same against the target set for the day.

The state had reported an overall coverage of 47 per cent during the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday as well, much lower than the 58.4 and 63 per cent on Sunday and Saturday, respectively.

Meanwhile, 645 more people contracted the infection across the state while another 807 recovered from the same. As many as 7865 cases are active as on January 19, with the total tally since March 8 rising to nearly 9.33 lakh in the state.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

09:06 (IST)20 Jan 2021
Bengaluru: Police deny permission for farmers' protest citing Covid-19 guidelines

The Bengaluru City Police Tuesday denied permission for a farmers’ protest organised scheduled to be held in the city on Wednesday, citing Covid-19 guidelines. 

According to Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, permission was not granted for the protests "due to COVID-19 guidelines in place, thereby limiting the number of people that can gather at any location to prevent the spread of the virus." He added that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that law and order is maintained.

Named 'Raj Bhavan Chalo,' the protest was organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) which urged thousands of protesters from across the state to demand the Centre to take back recent amendments made to three farm laws. The rally was planned to be held from City Railway Station to Freedom Park and then to Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the Governor.

09:03 (IST)20 Jan 2021
Potholes creating trouble? Legal Services Authority, NGOs urge citizens to send photos

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) and two Bengaluru-based NGOs - Reap Benefit and Changemakers of Kanakapura Road - are collecting data in the form of photos and information on potholes that are left unfilled and roads in poor condition. 

In a bid to collect more information for a report planned to be submitted to the Karnataka High Court, the organisations have urged people to click photos of the same and send them 8095500118 on WhatsApp attaching details of its location on or before January 30.

08:57 (IST)20 Jan 2021
Chennai customs officer caught with Rs 75 lakh in cash at Bengaluru airport

A senior Customs officer from Chennai was handed over to the Enforcement Directorate for interrogation after he was caught with cash amounting to Rs 74,81,500 in his hand baggage when he checked-in to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning to board a flight. 

The cash was discovered by the Central Industrial Security Force on duty during regular checks. According to a CISF official, the person has been identified as Irfan Ahmed Mohammed, Superintendent of Customs at Chennai.  

"He (Irfan) was on his way to board a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight which was scheduled to leave at 10.20 am. His bag was checked at around 9.30 am as part of the regular baggage screening when notes amounting to Rs 74,81,500 were found in bundles of Rs 2,000 in his hand baggage, not concealed within anything," the official explained.

08:49 (IST)20 Jan 2021
Amid disgruntlement in state BJP, BSY on temple-visit spree

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has carried out a series of visits to temples in the coastal Karnataka region over the last two days amid disgruntlement within the BJP’s state unit over the recent cabinet expansion and revival of a set of old corruption cases against Yediyurappa by the High Court.

The allotment of portfolios for the seven new ministers inducted on January 13 has been on hold for a week.

08:38 (IST)20 Jan 2021
Covid-19: Karnataka reports 645 new cases, 393 in Bengaluru alone

As many as 645 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Tuesday, while 807 others recovered from the infection. Of these, 357 new cases and 445 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone. The number of active cases further dropped to 7865 (5181 in Bengaluru). 

At the same time, 80,925 samples were tested (including 8532 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on January 19 were Chikkaballapura (36), Mysuru (34), and Dakshina Kannada (25).

08:32 (IST)20 Jan 2021
Karnataka: Over 70k healthcare workers inoculated so far

At least 70,773 healthcare workers across Karnataka have received the Covid-19 vaccine as on Tuesday, data made public by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services indicated. While 15,223 beneficiaries were inoculated on January 19, the state reported 47 per cent coverage of the same against the target set for the day. 

The state had reported an overall coverage of 47 per cent during the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday as well, much lower than the 58.4 and 63 per cent on Sunday and Saturday, respectively.

08:25 (IST)20 Jan 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Dr. K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health Minister, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said that over 6.3 lakh healthcare workers across the state have been identified to receive the vaccine in the first phase.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) has demanded the state government to allow healthcare workers to choose the Covid-19 vaccine that will be administered to them.

READ | Karnataka doctors demand choice of Covid-19 vaccine before inoculation

At the same time, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has carried out a series of visits to temples in the coastal Karnataka region over the last two days amid disgruntlement within the BJP’s state unit over the recent cabinet expansion and revival of a set of old corruption cases against Yediyurappa by the High Court.

READ | Amid disgruntlement in state BJP, BSY on temple-visit spree

Also Read | Six nabbed for attack on Mangaluru cop to avenge police firing during anti-CAA protests

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus January 19 Highlights

