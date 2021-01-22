Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM orders high level probe into Shivamogga explosion

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Hours after a massive explosion that took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility killed at least six people in Shivamogga, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ordered a high-level probe to look into the incident. “I had instructed the authorities last night to take all necessary measures for rescue operations and others. A high-level probe has also been ordered. Strict action will be taken against the guilty,” Yediyurappa said.
He added, “The incident that took place in Shivamogga yesterday night is tragic and highly unfortunate. I express my deepest condolences to the kin of the deceased.”
Meanwhile, demanding the Centre to withdraw the contentious farm laws and announcing solidarity to their counterparts protesting in the national capital, farmers in Karnataka have planned a massive tractor rally in Bengaluru on Republic Day. According to Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, the parade is expected to be attended by farmers in over 10,000 tractors. “25,000 farmers will enter Bengaluru to reach Freedom Park through the main roads of the city via Yeshwanthpur and Malleswaram. The parade will be held from Nelamangala to Bengaluru, with farmers arriving in more than 10,000 tractors and other vehicles. The parade is planned to begin soon after the CM hoists the national flag,” he said.
A bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Bengaluru has admitted a petition filed by Antrix Corporation, ISRO’s commercial arm, for the liquidation of the space start up Devas Multimedia and has permitted a provisional liquidator to take control of the latter’s assets.
Antrix and Devas have been engaged in legal battles in India and the US since the February 11, 2011, cancellation of a January 28, 2005, deal for ISRO to launch two communication satellites for Devas to provide digital multimedia services to mobile phones.
With the continuing trend of overall recoveries outnumbering new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, active cases have dropped to 7553. Over 66 per cent of these cases, however, are in capital city Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, 674 more infections were recorded in the state on Thursday as 815 others recovered from the infection. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 0.75 per cent.
As many as 88,855 samples were tested (including 7156 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Districts that reported the most cases on January 21 were Bengaluru Urban (371), Kalaburagi (40), Dakshina Kannada (39), and Mysuru (35). The death toll rose to 12,187 as two more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Thursday.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday handed out portfolios to seven new ministers who were inducted into his cabinet on January 13, and effected changes to portfolios of 10 ministers, triggering immediate disgruntlement among some in his Cabinet.
In the biggest changes, Forest and Environment Minister Anand Singh – an accused in a CBI case of illegal mining and violations of forest laws – was divested of the forest portfolio and given tourism while senior minister J C Madhuswamy, who was in charge of law and parliamentary affairs, was divested of his entire portfolio and given the minor portfolios of medical education and Kannada and culture.
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka.