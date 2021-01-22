scorecardresearch
Friday, January 22, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM orders high level probe into Shivamogga explosion

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Demanding the Centre to withdraw the contentious farm laws and announcing solidarity to their counterparts protesting in the national capital, farmers in Karnataka have planned a massive tractor rally in Bengaluru on Republic Day. 

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 22, 2021 9:11:37 am
CM BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka cabinet, Karnataka Assembly reshuffle, Karnataka news, Karnataka Chief Minister, Karnataka ministry, Karnataka ministry change, Umesh Katti, J C Madhuswamy, karnataka latest news, india news, indian express newsKarnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (File)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Hours after a massive explosion that took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility killed at least six people in Shivamogga, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ordered a high-level probe to look into the incident. “I had instructed the authorities last night to take all necessary measures for rescue operations and others. A high-level probe has also been ordered. Strict action will be taken against the guilty,” Yediyurappa said.

He added, “The incident that took place in Shivamogga yesterday night is tragic and highly unfortunate. I express my deepest condolences to the kin of the deceased.”

Meanwhile, demanding the Centre to withdraw the contentious farm laws and announcing solidarity to their counterparts protesting in the national capital, farmers in Karnataka have planned a massive tractor rally in Bengaluru on Republic Day. According to Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, the parade is expected to be attended by farmers in over 10,000 tractors. “25,000 farmers will enter Bengaluru to reach Freedom Park through the main roads of the city via Yeshwanthpur and Malleswaram. The parade will be held from Nelamangala to Bengaluru, with farmers arriving in more than 10,000 tractors and other vehicles. The parade is planned to begin soon after the CM hoists the national flag,” he said.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

09:11 (IST)22 Jan 2021
NCLT admits Antrix petition to wind up Devas Multimedia

A bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Bengaluru has admitted a petition filed by Antrix Corporation, ISRO’s commercial arm, for the liquidation of the space start up Devas Multimedia and has permitted a provisional liquidator to take control of the latter’s assets.

Antrix and Devas have been engaged in legal battles in India and the US since the February 11, 2011, cancellation of a January 28, 2005, deal for ISRO to launch two communication satellites for Devas to provide digital multimedia services to mobile phones.

08:50 (IST)22 Jan 2021
Shivamogga explosion: CM orders high-level probe

Hours after a massive explosion that took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility killed at least six people in Shivamogga, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ordered a high-level probe to look into the incident. 

"I had instructed the authorities last night to take all necessary measures for rescue operations and others. A high-level probe has also been ordered. Strict action will be taken against the guilty," Yediyurappa said. 

He added, "The incident that took place in Shivamogga yesterday night is tragic and highly unfortunate. I express my deepest condolences to the kin of the deceased."

08:49 (IST)22 Jan 2021
Covid-19 Karnataka: Active cases drop to 7553, 66% in Bengaluru

With the continuing trend of overall recoveries outnumbering new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, active cases have dropped to 7553. Over 66 per cent of these cases, however, are in capital city Bengaluru. 

Meanwhile, 674 more infections were recorded in the state on Thursday as 815 others recovered from the infection. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 0.75 per cent.

As many as 88,855 samples were tested (including 7156 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Districts that reported the most cases on January 21 were Bengaluru Urban (371), Kalaburagi (40), Dakshina Kannada (39), and Mysuru (35). The death toll rose to 12,187 as two more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Thursday.

08:41 (IST)22 Jan 2021
BSY rejigs portfolios, some ministers skip meet

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday handed out portfolios to seven new ministers who were inducted into his cabinet on January 13, and effected changes to portfolios of 10 ministers, triggering immediate disgruntlement among some in his Cabinet.

In the biggest changes, Forest and Environment Minister Anand Singh – an accused in a CBI case of illegal mining and violations of forest laws – was divested of the forest portfolio and given tourism while senior minister J C Madhuswamy, who was in charge of law and parliamentary affairs, was divested of his entire portfolio and given the minor portfolios of medical education and Kannada and culture.

08:23 (IST)22 Jan 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Karnataka portfolio allocation, Karnataka cabinet expansion, B S Yediyurappa, BSY, Karnataka CM, Bengaluru news, Karnataka news, Indian express news Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Thursday announced the allocation of portfolios to the seven ministers who were inducted into the cabinet on January 13. As per the official notification issued by the Governor, a major reshuffle of departments handled by some ministers, who are still part of the cabinet, has taken place.

At the same time, an explosion of a truckload of explosives, suspected to be meant for mining, killed at least six people in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on Thursday night and sent shockwaves in neighbouring areas, police said.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus January 21 Highlights

