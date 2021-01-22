Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM orders high level probe into Shivamogga explosion

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (File)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Hours after a massive explosion that took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility killed at least six people in Shivamogga, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ordered a high-level probe to look into the incident. “I had instructed the authorities last night to take all necessary measures for rescue operations and others. A high-level probe has also been ordered. Strict action will be taken against the guilty,” Yediyurappa said.

He added, “The incident that took place in Shivamogga yesterday night is tragic and highly unfortunate. I express my deepest condolences to the kin of the deceased.”

Meanwhile, demanding the Centre to withdraw the contentious farm laws and announcing solidarity to their counterparts protesting in the national capital, farmers in Karnataka have planned a massive tractor rally in Bengaluru on Republic Day. According to Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, the parade is expected to be attended by farmers in over 10,000 tractors. “25,000 farmers will enter Bengaluru to reach Freedom Park through the main roads of the city via Yeshwanthpur and Malleswaram. The parade will be held from Nelamangala to Bengaluru, with farmers arriving in more than 10,000 tractors and other vehicles. The parade is planned to begin soon after the CM hoists the national flag,” he said.