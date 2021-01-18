Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Several areas in Bengaluru to experience power outage

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has notified that several areas in the city will experience a disruption in electricity supply over the week beginning Monday. The outage is expected to be between 10 am and 5.30 pm from Monday to Friday.
According to BESCOM officials, the areas likely to be affected include Kothnur Main Road, Sadanandappa Compound, Sharada Nagar, Shivashakti Nagar, DRR Hospital, Chunchagatta Main Road, Vinayaka Theatre Road, Cup Factory, Glass Factory Road, and Krishna Layout. “Customers can contact 1912 for further details and grievances,” an official added.
