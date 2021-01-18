scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Several areas in Bengaluru to experience power outage

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The outage is expected to be between 10 am and 5.30 pm from Monday to Friday.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 18, 2021 8:22:00 am
Electricity, transformersCustomers can contact 1912 for further details and grievances.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has notified that several areas in the city will experience a disruption in electricity supply over the week beginning Monday. The outage is expected to be between 10 am and 5.30 pm from Monday to Friday.

According to BESCOM officials, the areas likely to be affected include Kothnur Main Road, Sadanandappa Compound, Sharada Nagar, Shivashakti Nagar, DRR Hospital, Chunchagatta Main Road, Vinayaka Theatre Road, Cup Factory, Glass Factory Road, and Krishna Layout. “Customers can contact 1912 for further details and grievances,” an official added.

08:22 (IST)18 Jan 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Meanwhile, an astrologer, who was arrested last month for duping a retired Karnataka High Court judge of Rs8.27 crore by claiming to get her a high-placed government job through his political connections, first came on the radar of the Bengaluru crime branch police in 2019 for allegedly cheating a Mumbai businessman, who is known to be closely acquainted with a former BJP MP from the state.

READ | Astrologer accused of cheating ex-judge first came on cop radar for duping Mumbai bizman off Rs 10 crore

At the same time, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, whose style of functioning, including the latest cabinet reshuffle, has come under criticism from BJP MLAs and leaders, seems to have received a morale boost from none other than Home Minister Amit Shah.

READ | Delhi Confidential: Timely Praise

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

