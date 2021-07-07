Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 3104 fresh cases, 92 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Tuesday reported the highest test positivity rate (TPR) of Covid-19 infections in the last fortnight. The TPR was 2.65 percent. The last time, a higher TPR was reported was on June 22 when it was 2.87 percent. The overall case fatality rate (CFR) in the state stood at 2.96 percent.
The state reported 3,104 new cases and 92 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.59 lakh and the toll to 35,526. The day also saw 4,992 recoveries, once again higher than fresh cases.
Out of the 3,104 new cases, 715 were from Bengaluru Urban followed by Mysuru (389), Hassan (270), Dakshina Kannada (216), and others. The number of active cases in Karnataka is 40,016. Out of the 92 deaths, 15 were from Bengaluru Urban followed by Dakshina Kannada (13), Mysuru (8), Dharwad, and Kolar (7), and others.
The Karnataka Department of Public Instruction (DPI) will conduct mock examinations for class 10 students on July 15 and 17, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced.
Kumar explained that the decision was taken in the wake of the pattern of the SSLC examination changing this year. "The mock exams will be conducted at the respective examination centres, by strictly following all Standard Operating Procedures," he said.
However, it is not mandatory for students to attend the mock exams, officials added.
Murugesh Nirani, the Minister of Mines and Geology in Karnataka on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
Nirani was aspiring to become the Karnataka Chief Minister if the party removed B S Yediyurappa from the top post.
Amid a section of BJP leaders demanding the removal of Yediyurappa, sugar baron and a Panchamasali Lingayat leader, Nirani's meeting with Amit Shah has triggered speculation that he is lobbying for the CM post.
After his meeting with Shah which lasted for more than 20 minutes, Nirani said that he went to Delhi on a private visit and there was nothing political in it.
In a bid to tap into the tourism sector in the state, the South Western Railway has decided to introduce Vistadome coaches in several long-distance trains operating throughout the state.
According to SWR officials, the service will begin from July 11 for which ticket booking will commence on Wednesday. Among trains that will get the new Vistadome coaches are Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur, Yeshwantpur-Karwar tri-weekly special, and Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction Gomateshwara tri-weekly Express Special to begin with.
While one general class sitting coach each would be replaced with the new Vistadome coach in these trains, the ticket fare will be the same charged per ticket for Executive Class travel in Shatabdi services.
A Bengaluru based real estate development agency has been booked by the Bengaluru police for allegedly cheating a bank.
The Cubbon Park police have booked Nitesh Estates for cheating Yes Bank for defaulting on a Rs 712 crore loan. A case was registered against the company and its promoter, Nitesh Shetty, recently based on a complaint by a representative of Yes Bank.
In 2016, the company availed of a Rs 712 crore loan for various projects from the bank. However after a few instalments, the company defaulted on the loan and despite repeated reminders failed to respond, said the police.
Karnataka Minister for Revenue R. Ashok on Tuesday told the Kodagu district administration to consider forcible dislodgement of those staying in houses in areas identified as vulnerable to landslides, if they do not relocate immediately as a precautionary measure in view of the onset of monsoon.
"Notices will be served on those continuing to live in old houses in areas identified as vulnerable to landslides despite getting alternate homes from government; forcible eviction may be considered if they continue stay put" said R Ashok after visiting to Sri Chamundeshwari Nagar in Madikeri town that is located on a hillock.
The Karnataka government officially notified 1 percent reservation for transgender persons in any service or post in all categories of employment to be filled through direct recruitment process in the state.
The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued a notification extending internal reservation for transgenders in all direct recruitment for government jobs.
The reservation of 1 percent will be available in each category of general merit, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and in each of the categories of among the other backward classes. The government has amended Rule 9 of the Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977, to enable reservation for transgender persons.
As per the Act, a ‘transgender person’ is one whose gender does not match with the gender assigned to that person at birth, and includes transman or transwoman, a person with intersex variations, gender queer and having such socio-cultural identities as kinner, hijra, aravani and jogta.
Continuing his attack against the state leadership, dissident BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal
on Tuesday called Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa “inactive”, and asked him to retire respectfully.
He also alleged that Yediyurappa’s younger son and state BJP vice President B Y Vijayendra was running the administration and repeated corruption charges against him.
“There is no selfishness behind this fight, either to become a Minister or the Chief Minister.
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar met his counterpart at the Centre Harsh Vardhan in Delhi Tuesday to demand an increased supply of vaccine doses to the state. The state has administered nearly 2.4 crore doses of the vaccines so far, the highest among all south Indian states, the minister said.
In a representation to the Centre, Sudhakar said Karnataka has about 13,000 vaccination centres with a demonstrated capacity to administer 10 lakh doses per day. “I, therefore, request Government of India to kindly increase the supply further so that the state can facilitate vaccination of every willing and eligible citizen at the earliest,” the minister said in the letter.
Sudhakar also briefed Vardhan about the manner in which the state has managed to minimise vaccine wastage. Districts were told to carefully prepare a micro plan and increase capacity-building of the field staff. “As a result of this, eight districts in the state have achieved negative wastage,” he said.
The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has announced that bicycle rallies will be held across all 224 legislative assembly constituencies in the state on Wednesday, in a bid to protest the "unprecedented hike" in fuel prices and various "anti-people policies" of the BJP-led central and state governments.
According to KPCC Working President Ramalinga Reddy, the hike in fuel prices has made several essential commodities expensive over the last year. "This has put millions of lives in jeopardy amid the Covid-19 crisis," he said in Bengaluru.
Further, the former Home Minister urged the state government to ensure payment of Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia amount to the kin of those who succumbed to Covid-19.
