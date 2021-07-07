Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 3104 fresh cases, 92 deaths

Nurses inside an ICU ward at a 100 bedded Covid care facility inside the campus of Karnataka Power corporation limited (KPCL), at Yelahanka in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Tuesday reported the highest test positivity rate (TPR) of Covid-19 infections in the last fortnight. The TPR was 2.65 percent. The last time, a higher TPR was reported was on June 22 when it was 2.87 percent. The overall case fatality rate (CFR) in the state stood at 2.96 percent.

The state reported 3,104 new cases and 92 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.59 lakh and the toll to 35,526. The day also saw 4,992 recoveries, once again higher than fresh cases.

Out of the 3,104 new cases, 715 were from Bengaluru Urban followed by Mysuru (389), Hassan (270), Dakshina Kannada (216), and others. The number of active cases in Karnataka is 40,016. Out of the 92 deaths, 15 were from Bengaluru Urban followed by Dakshina Kannada (13), Mysuru (8), Dharwad, and Kolar (7), and others.