Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid-19 toll exceeds 10k in State, over half aged 60 and above

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Over seven months after Karnataka reported the first COVID-19 death in the country on March 12, the state’s toll exceeded 10,000 on Monday. With 70 new deaths, as many as 10,036 deaths have been reported from the State.
While over half of the total deaths were among those aged above 60, over 41 per cent of the total fatalities were reported after September 1, as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
Meanwhile, with Mysuru recording the highest case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.1 per cent in the state, Health and Medical Education Minister Sudhakar has ordered top health officials in the district to complete a death audit to determine the reason behind the same.
The Bangalore University (BU) Monday postponed a final year B.Com examination after the authorities found that the question paper had been leaked hours before the scheduled time to begin the exam.
According to Vice-Chancellor K R Venugopal, around 40,000 final-year undergraduate students were to appear for the examination scheduled to begin at 2 pm. "Our confidential section received a message on a social networking platform that had pictures of the question paper. We compared the same with the original one and found similarities. Colleges were immediately instructed not to conduct the examinations," he explained.
He added that a fresh date of the examination — Paper 6.2 -Principles and Practice of Auditing — will be communicated to the students shortly. The university has also filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime department of Bengaluru City Police, submitting evidence collected by officials on the same.
Hours after Karnataka Chief Minister's minor reshuffle in the State Cabinet took place on Monday, opposition party Congress criticised the move terming it a "proof of the government's failure" in handling the Covid-19 crisis.
"The Cabinet reshuffle done by CM Yediyurappa is the proof of this government’s miserable failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact that the Health Minister has been changed adds credence to our charge that this government’s incompetency has led to massive loss of life and livelihood," Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar said.
Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa divested B Sriramulu of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, handing it over to K Sudhakar, who already heads the Medical Education ministry.
With Mysuru recording the highest case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.1 per cent in the state, Health and Medical Education Minister Sudhakar has ordered top health officials in the district to complete a death audit to determine the reason behind the same.
"Death audit has not conducted for the latest 193 Covid-19 deaths reported in Mysuru, out of which 170 deaths are from private hospitals. The audit will be completed within a week giving us a better understanding of the reason behind the high mortality rate," he said in Mysuru.
Further, the minister added that delayed detection and reporting to the hospitals was still a major reason behind more people succumbing to the infection. "Measures are being taken for early detection and treatment," he added.
To date, 893 deaths have been linked to the pandemic in Mysuru while a total of 42,373 people have contracted the infection, as on October 13. While Karnataka has recorded a CFR of 1.4 per cent, data released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services indicates the same to be 1.2 per cent in Bengaluru even as the capital tops the list of most Covid-19 fatalities among 30 districts in the state.
As part of the continuing contactless traffic checks across the city, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) collected more than Rs. 4.02 crore as penalty from violators breaking traffic rules during the last week.
According to BTP statistics issued on Monday, a total of 97,213 traffic violations were registered in the city between October 4 and 10 with the cops collecting Rs. 4,02,62,800 in total.
While two-wheeler riders and pillions failing to wear helmets itself made over half of the total cases, Rs. 1.86 cr was collected for the same during the same timeframe. Among most other violations noted were motorists disregarding traffic signals (10,538 cases), violation of no entry rules (4154 cases), and wrong parking (3887 cases).
With more vehicles getting back on to the roads after lockdown-related restrictions were lifted, BTP had collected Rs. 4.5 crore from violators in the city between September 13 to 26.
Meanwhile, as many as 1042 deaths were linked to the pandemic in the last 12 days. With 3,362 deaths in Bengaluru Urban so far, the capital has contributed 33.4 per cent of the total deaths followed by Mysuru with 893 deaths so far.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday effected a minor reshuffle in his cabinet by giving Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar the charge of the health portfolio too, amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state.
A doctor and first-time minister, Dr Sudhakar has been a key figure in the state government’s efforts to control the spread of Covid-19.
