Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid-19 toll exceeds 10k in State, over half aged 60 and above

Volunteers from Mercy Angel perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim, at Khuddus Saab burial ground in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Over seven months after Karnataka reported the first COVID-19 death in the country on March 12, the state’s toll exceeded 10,000 on Monday. With 70 new deaths, as many as 10,036 deaths have been reported from the State.

While over half of the total deaths were among those aged above 60, over 41 per cent of the total fatalities were reported after September 1, as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Meanwhile, with Mysuru recording the highest case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.1 per cent in the state, Health and Medical Education Minister Sudhakar has ordered top health officials in the district to complete a death audit to determine the reason behind the same.