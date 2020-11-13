Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Positivity rate drops to 1.83% in last 24 hours

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Thursday, dropped to 1.83 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
While 2116 more people contracted the infection, 3368 people recovered from the infection across the state. Of these, 1069 new cases and 991 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to over 3.54 lakh.
Meanwhile, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 29,470. At the same time, 1,15,386 samples were tested (including 27,286 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 12 were Mysuru (115), Hassan (100), Tumkur(80), and Belagavi (54). The death toll rose to 11, 474 as 21 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Thursday.
The Bengaluru City Police Thursday handed over new motorcycles to 25 police personnel of DJ Halli and KG Halli stations who lost them to the arson and mob attacks that took place in their jurisdiction in August.
The officers had parked their bikes near the two stations after rushing to the spot to help in maintaining law and order in the area. These motorcycles were among the 146 vehicles that were gutted altogether then, the police added.
"Since then, these officers had to work without their bikes and this has been affecting their personal and professional lives," S D Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) said. The new bikes were provided by TVS Motor Company as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative.
At an event titled 'We are with you,' the motorcycles were distributed by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Senior police officers including DG & IGP Praveen Sood and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant were also present for the event.
The Karnataka state cabinet Thursday constituted a committee to study the Kasturirangan report, which proposed Western Ghats as an 'Ecologically Sensitive Area' (ESA). The cabinet sub-committee chaired by Minister for Ecology, Environment and Forest Anand Singh will make recommendations to the Centre on the implementation of the report.
As per the report, around 37 per cent of the Western Ghats are proposed to be brought under ESA zones. Further, it has also recommended the prohibition of development activities within 60,000 square kilometres of ESA spread over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Goa.
The other members of the sub-committee are Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister R Ashok, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said in his announcement.
The Karnataka government Thursday announced that a task force has been constituted to prepare a white paper to initiate potential action points in a bid to promoting other than Bengaluru to undertake development in the technology ecosystem.
According to Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, IT /ITeS, Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO), Electronic System Design Manufacturing (ESDM), and Telecom sector industries located at Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubbali-Dharwad, and Shivamogga are likely to get a facelift and enhancement in growth.
"The state government has embarked on an initiative titled 'Beyond Bengaluru' as part of our efforts to boost IT penetration across Karnataka, supported by strategic policy interventions and holistic economic development. These cities are foreseeing great investment opportunities and employment potential," Ashwathnarayan highlighted.
He was speaking at an event hosted in the city as part of the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit, scheduled to be held from November 19 to 21.
The Bengaluru City Police Thursday busted a ponzi scam allegedly run by a software engineer and his family by duping hundreds of people across the city. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Patel Anand, his wife Gangambike, daughters Geetha and Pushpa, brother-in-law Umashakar and four other employees.
A case has been registered at the Jnanabharathi police station based on a complaint registered by an investor named Deepak who resides in Basaveshwara Nagar. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil DCP West said Patel Anand ran a company named Aishwarya Lakshmi Chit funds in M Vishweshwaraiah Layout. "The accused offered to pay Rs 2,500 monthly interest to those investing Rs 1 lakh. Though he paid the investors till February, he stopped it then citing the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown," Patil explained.
After preliminary investigations, the police have found that the accused claimed to depositors that their money was invested in real estate firms and other companies to afford the 2.5 per cent interest, assuring them of sharing profits. The police are now recording statements of investors allegedly cheated by the company. DCP Patil has urged victims to contact Jnanabharathi police station to submit investment documents and to record statements.
Almost half of Karnataka’s population may have been infected by Covid-19 by August, nearly 100 times more than the officially reported figures during that time, a seroprevalence study has estimated.
The survey, carried out by the Mumbai-based IDFC Institute, found that at least 44.1 per cent of the population in rural areas of Karnataka and 53.8 per cent in urban areas were exposed to the coronavirus, and, as a result, developed antibodies to the infection.
The sero survey used data collected from a representative sample of households in 20 districts of the state from mid-June through August. The state has a population of roughly 6.4 crore.
