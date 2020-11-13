Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Positivity rate drops to 1.83% in last 24 hours

A total of 1,15,386 samples were tested (including 27,286 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Express Photo: Ashish Kale

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Thursday, dropped to 1.83 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

While 2116 more people contracted the infection, 3368 people recovered from the infection across the state. Of these, 1069 new cases and 991 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to over 3.54 lakh.

Meanwhile, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 29,470. At the same time, 1,15,386 samples were tested (including 27,286 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 12 were Mysuru (115), Hassan (100), Tumkur(80), and Belagavi (54). The death toll rose to 11, 474 as 21 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Thursday.