Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Active cases drop to 31k, 56% in Bengaluru

A volunteer testing a two-year old baby in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli Zone. (Express photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: With recoveries continuing to outnumber new cases in most districts for over a month now, active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has dropped to 31,063. Over 56 per cent of these cases, however, are in capital city Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, 4125 more infections were recorded in the state on Tuesday as 2362 others recovered from the infection. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 2.15 per cent.

At the same time, with the Karnataka government due to take a decision on reopening schools in the state amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, top officials from the education department are scheduled to consult parents on Wednesday to draw recommendations.