Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Active cases drop to 31k, 56% in Bengaluru

A volunteer testing a two-year old baby in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli Zone. (Express photo)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: With recoveries continuing to outnumber new cases in most districts for over a month now, active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has dropped to 31,063. Over 56 per cent of these cases, however, are in capital city Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, 4125 more infections were recorded in the state on Tuesday as 2362 others recovered from the infection. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 2.15 per cent.
At the same time, with the Karnataka government due to take a decision on reopening schools in the state amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, top officials from the education department are scheduled to consult parents on Wednesday to draw recommendations.
Hours after the fire broke, firemen were seen making efforts to douse the fire completely even though they claimed that the area is out of danger.
Meanwhile, four workers were rescued after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory situated in Bapuji Nagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil informed that no casualties have been reported so far. “As many as four workers were there in the factory when the fire broke out this morning. All of them have come out safely,” he said, adding that the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
At the same time, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating the funding of two event management firms in Kochi and Bengaluru to ascertain if Bineesh Kodiyeri (36), son of the CPM’s Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, used them for money laundering.
The ED arrested Bineesh in Bengaluru on October 29 for allegedly giving funds to the tune of over Rs 50 lakh to alleged drug racket operator Mohammed Anoop, who has been arrested by the NCB and later by the ED.
The ruling BJP in Karnataka won both the bypolls in Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) Assembly constituencies on Tuesday. In RR Nagar, BJP candidate Munirathna won by a margin of 57,672 votes, defeating Congress candidate H Kusuma and JD-S candidate V Krishnamurthy. In Sira, BJP candidate Dr B.M. Rajesh Gowda won by a margin of 13,000 votes.
Gowda won the election against the six-time legislator and Congress candidate T.B. Jayachandra, who ended up getting 61,573 votes. The Janata Dal-Secular nominee Ammajamma was at a distant third, polling 35,982 votes.
Munirathna’s resignation from the Congress party last year necessitated the bypoll. Munirathna, who was congress MLA, a wealthy civil contractor and film producer, crossed over to the BJP to help the party come to power. This is the third straight victory for Munirathna since 2013 in the constituency and his first as the BJP candidate.
The Karnataka government has formulated Standard Operating Procedures to be in place when degree, engineering and diploma colleges in the state reopen from November 17 after a nearly eight month gap. Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said in a statement that the SOPs as per UGC guidelines has separate advisories for first, second and final year students, as per which classes would be held.
Final year students wishing to physically attend classes would have to furnish a consent letter from their parents in the prescribed format, he said. During the classes, social distancing would have to be maintained as per the guidelines of the health department.
The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly using the darknet to smuggle LSD strips from the Netherlands. During the investigation, officers found that the accused had given the address of a hospital in the city to deliver the parcels.
"The accused has been identified as Arun Kumar, a native of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. He had given the address of a primary health care centre (PHC) in Ramamurthy Nagar to deliver the parcels which he procured online via the dark net. The accused has been working for a private firm in the city," the police explained.
Further, the investigating team discovered that an aunt of the accused's friend was a staff member in the PHC. "Arun Kumar's friend's aunt works as a lab technician in the PHC. The address of the PHC was given in a bid to cover his tracks. These parcels were then collected and drugs were supplied to college students and private firm employees in the city and in Tamil Nadu," the police added.
The issue came to light when the consignment that arrived at Kempegowda International Airport was intercepted by customs officials who alerted the CCB.
As part of the continuing development works carried out at the Mysuru airport, several new facilities were commissioned on Tuesday as top officials attended the inauguration ceremony.
The new facilities offered to the public include a mini canteen outside the terminal building, a public toilet, and a new selfie point. Further, an Airfield Crash Fire Tender (ACFT) vehicle was also deployed.
According to officials, the state-of-the-art fire tender was procured from Austria at a cost of Rs 5.45 crore. This rapid intervention vehicle can be pressed into service in case of any emergency involving the aircraft, they added.
Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, and Mysuru airport director R Manjunath were present for the function.
The Opposition in Goa Tuesday crossed over to Hubli in Karnataka to protest against the double tracking of South Western Railway in Goa. The delegation saw Congress leaders including Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat give a memorandum to the railway zonal authority.
“We came here to request the South Western Railways to scrap the track doubling. We also came to Hubbali to convey the sentiment of Goa regarding the project. The people are boiling in anger,” Kamat told reporters.
The railway track, which is expected to connect the steel and power plants in Karnataka to the port in Goa, has seen opposition with Goans staging a candlelit protest in Chandor, south of Goa.
The Commissioner of Public Instruction (CPI) has called for a meeting of various parents’ associations, including RTE Students-Parents Association to discuss the same. Earlier, the association had raised concern that they were not consulted on the issue yet.
Further, the CPI had Monday submitted a report recommending reopening schools for students in classes 10 and 12. According to education department officials, the report was submitted after holding a consultation meeting with different stakeholders of the system including representatives of private school managements in the state.
As many as 1,09,508 samples were tested (including 30,914 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Districts that reported the most cases on November 10 were Bengaluru Urban (1176), Tumkur (136), Mysuru (135), and Hassan (110). The death toll rose to 11,430 as 20 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Tuesday.
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on bypolls in Sira and RR Nagar COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, North Karnataka rains, North Karnataka floods, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka.