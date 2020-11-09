Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru reports 58% of new cases reported in Karnataka

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Capital city Bengaluru reported 58 per cent of the new coronavirus infections recorded in the state as 2740 more people tested positive on Sunday. Meanwhile, total recoveries in the state crossed the 8-lakh mark as 2360 more people recovered from the infection. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 2.33 per cent.
At the same time, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 33,678. 1,17,345 samples were tested (including 26,811 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 8 were Mysuru (135), Mandya (111), and Chitradurga (106). The death toll rose to 11,391 as 22 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.
Searches were carried out at six locations linked to a Karnataka Administrative Officer here and other parts of the state on Saturday following which cash and gold ornaments were seized, the Anti-corruption Bureau officials said.
According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials, the raids were conducted following a complaint against Sudha, presently serving as the Administrative Officer in the Information and Bio-Technology Department, in a court alleging that she has amassed wealth disproportionate to known sources of her income.
Read more
The Central University of Karnataka has awarded an honorary doctorate to 108-year-old environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakkadoctorate. University officials visited her residence in Bengaluru to award her the same.
Thimmakka, who was awarded Padma Shri last year, is known for growing nearly 400 banyan trees and protecting them on a four-kilometre stretch between Hulikal and Kudur near her husband’s hometown in Tumakuru district. Her name is prefixed with ‘Saalumarada’ which means rows of trees in Kannada in the view of her efforts.
The environmentalist has also won the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, the Nadoja Award from Hampi University, and the National Citizen Award from the Government of India, among other international and national recognitions for her work.
Capital city Bengaluru reported 58 per cent of the new coronavirus infections recorded in the state as 2740 more people tested positive on Sunday. Meanwhile, total recoveries in the state crossed the 8-lakh mark as 2360 more people recovered from the infection. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 2.33 per cent.
At the same time, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 33,678. 1,17,345 samples were tested (including 26,811 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 8 were Mysuru (135), Mandya (111), and Chitradurga (106). The death toll rose to 11,391 as 22 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on bypolls in Sira and RR Nagar COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, North Karnataka rains, North Karnataka floods, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.