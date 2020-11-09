scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 09, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru reports 58% of new cases reported in Karnataka

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Total recoveries in the state crossed the 8-lakh mark as 2360 more people recovered from the infection. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 2.33 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: November 9, 2020 8:27:52 am
Bengaluru, COVID-19, Rapid Antigen Testing, Coronavirus Test, COVID-19 TestingHealth workers collects sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Capital city Bengaluru reported 58 per cent of the new coronavirus infections recorded in the state as 2740 more people tested positive on Sunday. Meanwhile, total recoveries in the state crossed the 8-lakh mark as 2360 more people recovered from the infection. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 2.33 per cent.

At the same time, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 33,678. 1,17,345 samples were tested (including 26,811 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 8 were Mysuru (135), Mandya (111), and Chitradurga (106). The death toll rose to 11,391 as 22 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:27 (IST)09 Nov 2020
ACB raids KAS officer’s house in Bengaluru, unearths gold

Searches were carried out at six locations linked to a Karnataka Administrative Officer here and other parts of the state on Saturday following which cash and gold ornaments were seized, the Anti-corruption Bureau officials said.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials, the raids were conducted following a complaint against Sudha, presently serving as the Administrative Officer in the Information and Bio-Technology Department, in a court alleging that she has amassed wealth disproportionate to known sources of her income.

Read more

08:27 (IST)09 Nov 2020
Central University of Karnataka awards honorary doctorate to environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka

The Central University of Karnataka has awarded an honorary doctorate to 108-year-old environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakkadoctorate. University officials visited her residence in Bengaluru to award her the same.

Thimmakka, who was awarded Padma Shri last year, is known for growing nearly 400 banyan trees and protecting them on a four-kilometre stretch between Hulikal and Kudur near her husband’s hometown in Tumakuru district. Her name is prefixed with ‘Saalumarada’ which means rows of trees in Kannada in the view of her efforts.

The environmentalist has also won the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, the Nadoja Award from Hampi University, and the National Citizen Award from the Government of India, among other international and national recognitions for her work.

08:27 (IST)09 Nov 2020
Covid-19: Bengaluru records 58% of new cases in Karnataka

Capital city Bengaluru reported 58 per cent of the new coronavirus infections recorded in the state as 2740 more people tested positive on Sunday. Meanwhile, total recoveries in the state crossed the 8-lakh mark as 2360 more people recovered from the infection. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 2.33 per cent.

At the same time, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 33,678. 1,17,345 samples were tested (including 26,811 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 8 were Mysuru (135), Mandya (111), and Chitradurga (106). The death toll rose to 11,391 as 22 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.

08:26 (IST)09 Nov 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on bypolls in Sira and RR Nagar COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, North Karnataka rains, North Karnataka floods, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

BBMP, Karnataka Administrative Services Officers, COVID-19 BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad with other officers. (Representational)

Meanwhile, in a bid to bring more transparency to the system and to attract citizen’s feedback on its projects, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has launched a separate option named ‘Citizen View’ on its official website. The initiative helps visitors to get information on all projects taken up by the local body, payments made to contractors, and developments at the ward-level works among other options.

READ | BBMP launches ‘Citizen View’ to upload details of all public works online

At the same time, a special court in Bengaluru has issued fresh summons — the third issued by the court — seeking the appearance of two US-based founders of the Bengaluru-based start-up Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd to commence the trial of a money laundering case being prosecuted by the ED.

READ | Devas-Antrix PMLA case: Court issues fresh summons to US-based Devas founders

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus November 6 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd