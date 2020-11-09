Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru reports 58% of new cases reported in Karnataka

Health workers collects sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Capital city Bengaluru reported 58 per cent of the new coronavirus infections recorded in the state as 2740 more people tested positive on Sunday. Meanwhile, total recoveries in the state crossed the 8-lakh mark as 2360 more people recovered from the infection. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 2.33 per cent.

At the same time, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 33,678. 1,17,345 samples were tested (including 26,811 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 8 were Mysuru (135), Mandya (111), and Chitradurga (106). The death toll rose to 11,391 as 22 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.