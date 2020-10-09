scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 09, 2020
Top news
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 10k new cases reported for second consecutive day, 5121 in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: 9675 people have succumbed to the infection so far, with Bengaluru recording over 33 per cent of the total fatalities linked to the pandemic.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: October 9, 2020 8:22:21 am
Bengaluru, COVID-19, Rapid Antigen Testing, Coronavirus Test, COVID-19 TestingHealth workers collects sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported over 10,000 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the total tally rose to nearly 6.8 lakh. 9675 people have succumbed to the infection so far, with Bengaluru recording over 33 per cent of the total fatalities linked to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah Thursday criticised the Yediyurappa-led government in the state for “failing to manage” the ongoing coronavirus pandemic effectively.

In a series of tweets, the former Karnataka CM said, “Private hospitals are not allocating the mandated beds and are also charging more than the price cap. Govt has failed to regulate them and have succumbed to the private lobby.”

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 4 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:22 (IST)09 Oct 2020
Rosenbauer Buffalo to fight fire at Hubballi Airport

Hubballi Airport in North Karnataka has commissioned a new Rosenbauer Buffalo, an Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle.

According to the Airport Authority of India, Rosenbauer Buffalo is a rapid intervention fire fighting vehicle, suitable to operate on a runway and off-road in difficult terrains.

The Rosenbauer Buffalo vehicle can hold 6000L of water, 800L of foam compound and 250 kgs of BC Dry powder. The three-axle chassis, powered by a 700 hp engine can transport five firefighters to the scene of an emergency and deliver up to 6,000L/minute via 2 turrets, tanks to its powerful equipment, Airport Authority of India said.

08:21 (IST)09 Oct 2020
South Western Railway develops app to register employees' grievances

South Western Railway (SWR) has developed a mobile app and web portal 'Karmachaaribandhu' for the management of employees' grievances. According to SWR, this App is helpful for employees to submit their grievance and track its status.

"This Mobile App cum web portal is a simple, user friendly and efficient tool for employee grievances which are addressed to the General Manager. Employees working in field units are able to lodge their grievances directly to the General Manager without having to come physically to the Zonal Headquarters, " SWR said in a statement.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, travelling from workplace and meeting General Manager personally has became difficult for employees. With the launch of “Karmachaaribandhu” Mobile App, staff grievance redressal has been possible online.

Karmachaaribandhu web portal is developed as a backend for management of grievances of various levels for officer's of South Western Railway. Grievance marked by the general manager can be downloaded by officers at various levels marked and a decision can be implemented. This portal helps in easy tracking, access and flow of information.

SWR said a private agency at Bengaluru has developed this App and web portal for General Manager Office South Western Railway.

08:20 (IST)09 Oct 2020
Karnataka govt succumbed to pvt lobby, failed to regulate Covid-19 care: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly, Siddaramaiah Thursday criticised the Yediyurappa-led government in the state for "failing to manage" the ongoing coronavirus pandemic effectively.

In a series of tweets, the former Karnataka CM said, "Private hospitals are not allocating the mandated beds and are also charging more than the price cap. Govt has failed to regulate them and have succumbed to the private lobby."

He further cited the "dismal state of public healthcare system" as a major reason for the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. "People don't have trust on govt hospitals & they don't have money to pay private hospitals. Hence, they are not getting tested & treated," he tweeted.

08:19 (IST)09 Oct 2020
Mangaluru: Police bust illegal cricket betting racket, seize Rs. 2.67 lakh

Mangaluru City Police, as part of the Karnataka police force's continued efforts to bust cricket betting rackets, seized Rs. 2.67 lakh, 22 phones and a car.

According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash , four cases have been booked and 16 accused have been arrested so far. "Special apps were being used for betting," he added.

08:18 (IST)09 Oct 2020
CM Yediyurappa demands comprehensive proposal to boost Karnataka tourism

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday directed government officials to submit a comprehensive proposal in order to give a boost to tourism in the State. Speaking at a review meeting held with top officials of the state Tourism Department, he discussed about various obstacles in the way of development of tourist centres identified across the state.

During the meeting, Tourism Minister CT Ravi — who tendered his resignation from ministership — requested the CM to depute officers to the districts identified to have ample scope for tourism. 'Officers of the KAS (Karnataka Administrative Services) cadre should be given additional charge of the districts with more tourism prospects to achieve more progress,' he suggested.

He further recommended that the responsibility to totally develop of Kemmanugundi and Nandi Hills should be given to the Tourism Department and that other projects already undertaken by the government should be completed to bring in a 'new era of tourism development' in Karnataka.

08:17 (IST)09 Oct 2020
Covid-19: Over 10k new cases reported for second consecutive day, 5121 in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka reported over 10,000 cases for the second consecutive day as the total tally rose to nearly 6.8 lakh. 9675 people have succumbed to the infection so far, with Bengaluru recording over 33 per cent of the total fatalities linked to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state also recorded the highest number of samples tested in a day since the outbreak began. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, over 1.05 lakh samples were tested of which 51,221 were Rapid Antigen Detection tests and 54,027 were classified to be tested using RT-PCR and other methods.

08:16 (IST)09 Oct 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 4, Karnataka rains, Bengaluru violence, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru bypolls, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Pune SBI break in, SBI bank break in Pune, Pune SBI bank break in, Pune Police, Pune news, city news, Indian Express The NIA, which registered a case in the matter on September 19, has called it the “Bengaluru-ISIS module”. (Representational Image)

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for allegedly recruiting for Islamic State (IS) and for funding the travel of the recruits to Syria.

READ | NIA arrests two from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka for ‘funding’ travel of IS recruits to Syria

At the same time, parallel to several reports that adults are facing stress and anxiety-related issues in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic globally, the same has had a direct impact on the mental health of children as well, experts dealing with child psychiatry and pediatrics point out.

READ | Covid-19 impact: Anxiety, stress-related issues observed in children, including those of frontline workers

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus October 8 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd