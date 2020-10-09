Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 10k new cases reported for second consecutive day, 5121 in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported over 10,000 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the total tally rose to nearly 6.8 lakh. 9675 people have succumbed to the infection so far, with Bengaluru recording over 33 per cent of the total fatalities linked to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, leader of opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah Thursday criticised the Yediyurappa-led government in the state for “failing to manage” the ongoing coronavirus pandemic effectively.
In a series of tweets, the former Karnataka CM said, “Private hospitals are not allocating the mandated beds and are also charging more than the price cap. Govt has failed to regulate them and have succumbed to the private lobby.”
Hubballi Airport in North Karnataka has commissioned a new Rosenbauer Buffalo, an Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle.
According to the Airport Authority of India, Rosenbauer Buffalo is a rapid intervention fire fighting vehicle, suitable to operate on a runway and off-road in difficult terrains.
The Rosenbauer Buffalo vehicle can hold 6000L of water, 800L of foam compound and 250 kgs of BC Dry powder. The three-axle chassis, powered by a 700 hp engine can transport five firefighters to the scene of an emergency and deliver up to 6,000L/minute via 2 turrets, tanks to its powerful equipment, Airport Authority of India said.
South Western Railway (SWR) has developed a mobile app and web portal 'Karmachaaribandhu' for the management of employees' grievances. According to SWR, this App is helpful for employees to submit their grievance and track its status.
"This Mobile App cum web portal is a simple, user friendly and efficient tool for employee grievances which are addressed to the General Manager. Employees working in field units are able to lodge their grievances directly to the General Manager without having to come physically to the Zonal Headquarters, " SWR said in a statement.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, travelling from workplace and meeting General Manager personally has became difficult for employees. With the launch of “Karmachaaribandhu” Mobile App, staff grievance redressal has been possible online.
Karmachaaribandhu web portal is developed as a backend for management of grievances of various levels for officer's of South Western Railway. Grievance marked by the general manager can be downloaded by officers at various levels marked and a decision can be implemented. This portal helps in easy tracking, access and flow of information.
SWR said a private agency at Bengaluru has developed this App and web portal for General Manager Office South Western Railway.
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly, Siddaramaiah Thursday criticised the Yediyurappa-led government in the state for "failing to manage" the ongoing coronavirus pandemic effectively.
In a series of tweets, the former Karnataka CM said, "Private hospitals are not allocating the mandated beds and are also charging more than the price cap. Govt has failed to regulate them and have succumbed to the private lobby."
He further cited the "dismal state of public healthcare system" as a major reason for the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. "People don't have trust on govt hospitals & they don't have money to pay private hospitals. Hence, they are not getting tested & treated," he tweeted.
Mangaluru City Police, as part of the Karnataka police force's continued efforts to bust cricket betting rackets, seized Rs. 2.67 lakh, 22 phones and a car.
According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash , four cases have been booked and 16 accused have been arrested so far. "Special apps were being used for betting," he added.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday directed government officials to submit a comprehensive proposal in order to give a boost to tourism in the State. Speaking at a review meeting held with top officials of the state Tourism Department, he discussed about various obstacles in the way of development of tourist centres identified across the state.
During the meeting, Tourism Minister CT Ravi — who tendered his resignation from ministership — requested the CM to depute officers to the districts identified to have ample scope for tourism. 'Officers of the KAS (Karnataka Administrative Services) cadre should be given additional charge of the districts with more tourism prospects to achieve more progress,' he suggested.
He further recommended that the responsibility to totally develop of Kemmanugundi and Nandi Hills should be given to the Tourism Department and that other projects already undertaken by the government should be completed to bring in a 'new era of tourism development' in Karnataka.
Karnataka reported over 10,000 cases for the second consecutive day as the total tally rose to nearly 6.8 lakh. 9675 people have succumbed to the infection so far, with Bengaluru recording over 33 per cent of the total fatalities linked to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the state also recorded the highest number of samples tested in a day since the outbreak began. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, over 1.05 lakh samples were tested of which 51,221 were Rapid Antigen Detection tests and 54,027 were classified to be tested using RT-PCR and other methods.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 4, Karnataka rains, Bengaluru violence, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru bypolls, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.