Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 10k new cases reported for second consecutive day, 5121 in Bengaluru alone

Health workers collects sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported over 10,000 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the total tally rose to nearly 6.8 lakh. 9675 people have succumbed to the infection so far, with Bengaluru recording over 33 per cent of the total fatalities linked to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah Thursday criticised the Yediyurappa-led government in the state for “failing to manage” the ongoing coronavirus pandemic effectively.

In a series of tweets, the former Karnataka CM said, “Private hospitals are not allocating the mandated beds and are also charging more than the price cap. Govt has failed to regulate them and have succumbed to the private lobby.”