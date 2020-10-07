Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru reports over 5,000 cases in a day for the first time, govt makes testing stricter

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru Tuesday reported over 5,000 cases in a day for the first time since the outbreak began. While 5012 new Covid-19 cases were registered in the city, 9993 more people from across Karnataka contracted the virus. The capital city also has nearly half of the total active cases in the state with 55,736 people now undergoing treatment or isolation within BBMP limits, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
Meanwhile, in the wake of several incidents reported from across the state indicating people, including high-risk contacts of Covid-19 positive patients refusing to get tested for coronavirus, the Karnataka government Tuesday issued an order asking people identified so to undergo testing.
“All individuals who are identified for Covid-19 test by the government shall get tested so that the spread of the disease can be contained and lives can be said,” an order signed by Om Prakash Patil, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services Department read.
The Urban Development Department (UDD) has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take various services online.
In an order on Tuesday, the UDD has directed the Bengaluru civic body to ensure that services, such as issuing of certificates (completion certificate, occupancy certificates, etc.), and other services like issuing vacant land tax, road cutting permission, permission for opening play schools, paying guest houses and hostels are completely online.
The UDD has directed the BBMP to follow the ‘Sakala’ service and the order also states that the civic body should not have any such procedures and processes offline at any stage.
The Karnataka Government on Tuesday declared 43 more taluks in 16 districts as flood-hit after heavy rainfall in the month of September during the South West Monsoon season.
These 43 taluks will add to the list of 130 taluks from 23 districts which were declared flood-affected in the month of August.
According to the state government, the taluks were declared flood-hit based on the report from the respective district administrations. “Heavy rainfall even in September had resulted in a flood-like situation. Many houses, crops and public property were destroyed,” a government order read.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare appointed Dr G Gururaj, Senior Professor of Epidemiology, the in-charge director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) Bengaluru for a period of three months with effect from October 4 or until a regular director is appointed, whichever is earlier.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an order to this effect on October 3. Nimhans, is a premier medical institution which is located on Hosur Road in the city, is an autonomous mental health hospital under the ministry.
According to the order, Dr B N Gangadhar, Senior Professor of Psychiatry, Nimhans, has been asked to hand over the charge to Dr Gururaj upon completion of his tenure.
A Joint Select Committee of the Karnataka legislature, headed by legislator S Raghu, Tuesday decided to increase the number of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wards from 198 to 243 in view of the increase in population and areas under the civic body’s limits.
The development comes three days after the government issued a gazette notification on the amendments to the Karnataka Municipalities Act, which mentioned that the number of wards can be increased to anywhere between 225 and 250.
According to MLA Raghu, the delimitation process will be completed soon to enable BBMP elections soon. “Each new ward will now have an average population of 35,000. An official government notification mentioning the same will be released soon,” he explained.
The Delimitation Commission, headed by BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad, will take further decisions on how the existing wards in the city will be divided. The Commission, which includes Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Chairman and BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue), is expected to submit a report by November 10.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said his government has filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka for allegedly diverting the Mahadayi river water despite the matter being sub-judice.
The two states are locked in a dispute over the sharing of the river’s water, considered as the lifeline of Goa.
Goa has accused Karnataka of carrying out construction to divert the river water without authorisation. The Inter-State Water Dispute Tribunal in 2018 gave its award on the distribution of the Mahadayi river water between Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, but it was challenged by the three states in the Supreme Court.
The issue with many Indian states and cities facing the Covid-19 challenge is that most of them are not nimble enough to come up with digital tools and platforms to manage such contingencies. The ongoing pandemic is one such contingency–with social distancing, remote working, large-scale migration – that tested governance and outdated disaster preparedness systems in cities.
There are, however, some cities that seemed to have fared better. And those who had a tech partner organisation which could scale up tools and applications without wasting much time in tendering procedures and other bureaucratic hassles seemed to have weathered the storm somewhat.
This includes primary and secondary contacts of people testing positive for Covid-19, Influenza-like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) patients, staff/healthcare workers engaged in Covid treatment, persons in containment/buffer zones, and others identified to be at the risk or suspected to have the infection, the order explained.
With over 5,000 Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Bengaluru reported its highest single day-spike on Tuesday since the coronavirus outbreak began. While 5012 new Covid-19 cases were registered in the city, 9993 more people from across Karnataka contracted the virus.
The capital city also has nearly half of the total active cases in the state with 55,736 people now undergoing treatment or isolation within BBMP limits, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
At the same time, 3135 people have succumbed to the infection so far in the city, which amounts to 33.13 per cent of the total fatalities reported in the state so far.
