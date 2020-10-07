Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru reports over 5,000 cases in a day for the first time, govt makes testing stricter

A volunteer testing a two-year old baby in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli Zone. (Express photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru Tuesday reported over 5,000 cases in a day for the first time since the outbreak began. While 5012 new Covid-19 cases were registered in the city, 9993 more people from across Karnataka contracted the virus. The capital city also has nearly half of the total active cases in the state with 55,736 people now undergoing treatment or isolation within BBMP limits, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Meanwhile, in the wake of several incidents reported from across the state indicating people, including high-risk contacts of Covid-19 positive patients refusing to get tested for coronavirus, the Karnataka government Tuesday issued an order asking people identified so to undergo testing.

“All individuals who are identified for Covid-19 test by the government shall get tested so that the spread of the disease can be contained and lives can be said,” an order signed by Om Prakash Patil, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services Department read.