Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 1849 more people contract Covid-19, 57 per cent in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Active coronavirus cases in Karnataka saw a minor increase to 25,169 as new cases outnumbered recoveries in the last 24 hours, contrary to the trend observed in the last few days.

While 1849 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, another 1800 people recovered from the infection. As many as 598 patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. At the same time, the Covid-19 positivity rate recorded on November 19 was 1.56 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban continued to be the biggest contributor to the state’s caseload as it amounted to nearly 57 per cent (1048) new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 881 people recovered from the infection in the capital city.

Other districts that reported the most cases were Tumkur(103), Vijayapura (78), Mysuru, Hassan, and Dakshina Kannada (54 each). As 26 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Thursday, the death toll rose to 11,604 in Karnataka.