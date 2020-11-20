Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 1849 more people contract Covid-19, 57 per cent in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Active coronavirus cases in Karnataka saw a minor increase to 25,169 as new cases outnumbered recoveries in the last 24 hours, contrary to the trend observed in the last few days.
While 1849 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, another 1800 people recovered from the infection. As many as 598 patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. At the same time, the Covid-19 positivity rate recorded on November 19 was 1.56 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban continued to be the biggest contributor to the state’s caseload as it amounted to nearly 57 per cent (1048) new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 881 people recovered from the infection in the capital city.
Other districts that reported the most cases were Tumkur(103), Vijayapura (78), Mysuru, Hassan, and Dakshina Kannada (54 each). As 26 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Thursday, the death toll rose to 11,604 in Karnataka.
As many as 15,029 students will Friday receive their university degrees at the 38th annual convocation of Gulbarga University, varsity officials said. While 82 students will share 175 gold medals in total, nine meritorious students will receive cash prizes as well, Vice-Chancellor Chandrakant Yatanoor said.
While 110 women feature on the list of medal awardees, 7751 female students in total will receive the degrees this year, he added. The convocation address will be presented by S Madheswaran, Director of the Institute for Social and Economic Change, in the function which will be presided over by Governor Vajubhai Vala, who is the Chancellor of the university.
Creator of the Rock Garden at Gotagodi and Rajyotsava award winner T B Solabakkanavar died on Thursday due to COVID-19 related complications at a hospital in Hubbali, his family members said.
Solabakkanavar (73) is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.
He was admitted to a hospital some days back and breathed his last this morning, the family members said.
Solabakkanavar, who was president of the Karnataka Bayalata Academy, had carved a niche for himself by setting up parks with his ‘moulding art’ in different parts of Karnataka, including Haveri and Almatti.
The daily service operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation from Bengaluru to Shirdi will resume on Friday after months since it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to KSRTC officials, the Ambaari Dream Class (A/C sleeper) bus will leave Bengaluru at 1 pm daily from November 20 to reach Shirdi at 6.30 am the next day. On its return journey, the bus is scheduled to leave Shirdi at 1 pm to reach Bengaluru at 7.30 am the next day.
While each ticket priced at Rs 1600, the bus will ply along Chitradurga, Hubli, and Pune to reach the destination.
