Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: SSLC results to be declared at 3 pm today

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The results of the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will be declared at 3 pm on Monday. The results will be hosted on http://www.kseeb.kar.nic.in and http://www.karresults.nic.in by 3.45 pm.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exams were postponed and held between June 25 and July 3, even though the exams were planned to be held in March. Over 7.64 lakh students attended the exams this year.
Even though the initial government decision was not to allow students from containment zones, over 900 students from containment zones attended the exams following social distancing norms.
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Sunday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a series of tweets, the minister announced, “After developing symptoms of flu, I have tested positive for coronavirus today.”
However, Sriramulu got himself admitted to state-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru, contrary to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah, who got admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after contracting the virus last week.
A probationary Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) officer Saturday died while on duty at Karnataka's largest Covid Care Centre (CCC) situated in Bengaluru.
H Gangadharaiah, a 2015-batch officer, was posted at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) as the nodal officer for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to manage the situation at the centre.
According to BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, Gangadharaiah succumbed to a cardiac arrest. 'I am deeply saddened & disturbed at the sudden demise of my younger colleague Gangadariah, KAS Probationary AC of 2015 batch, due to heart attack while on Covid duty at BIEC,' he wrote on Twitter.
Following the incident, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of the deceased. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a government job will be provided to a family member of the deceased officer.
As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 1948 new cases while the same was 5985 across Karnataka on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 14,010.
The health department also attributed 22 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru's death toll on Sunday.
With this, 1240 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.
