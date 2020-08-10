Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: SSLC results to be declared at 3 pm today

Over 7.64 lakh students attended the exams this year. Over 7.64 lakh students attended the exams this year.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The results of the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will be declared at 3 pm on Monday. The results will be hosted on http://www.kseeb.kar.nic.in and http://www.karresults.nic.in by 3.45 pm.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exams were postponed and held between June 25 and July 3, even though the exams were planned to be held in March. Over 7.64 lakh students attended the exams this year.

Even though the initial government decision was not to allow students from containment zones, over 900 students from containment zones attended the exams following social distancing norms.

