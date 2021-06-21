Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 4517 fresh cases, 120 deaths

Medical workers collect samples for Covid testing in Bengaluru. (File photo/PTI)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths on Sunday, taking the total caseload to 28.06 lakh and the toll to 33,883. The day also saw 8,456 discharges, continuing to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,45,735.
Out of the 4,517 new cases, 933 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,902 discharges and 12 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 1,26,813. While the positivity rate stood at 2.58 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.65 per cent.
Out of the 120 deaths reported on Sunday, 17 were from Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban and Ballari (12), Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad (11), Mandya (8) and Davangere (7),followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 933, Mysuru 545, Dakshina Kannada 525, Hassan 346, while the rest were scattered in other districts.
Cumulatively a total of 3,27,39,539 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,74,521 were done on Sunday alone. (PTI)
Live Blog
Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day.
In a rare instance, Karnataka Sunday reported a higher case fatality rate (2.65%) than the test positivity rate (2.58%) indicating that the rate at which Covid deaths occur in the state is yet to subside even as daily infections are witnessing a visible drop.
Beginning next academic year (2021-22), Karnataka is likely to follow an updated academic curriculum in colleges across faculties as the government continues to push towards implementing the National Education Policy.
Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:
COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
With the government allowing buses to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity from today, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has informed that a total of 757 buses left their respective depots across the state for various services, as at 7 am.
According to KSRTC officials, 29 of the total 383 have left depots in capital city Bengaluru (20 from Kempegowda Bus Stand and 9 from Mysore Road Bus Stand).
Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry Pratima Murthy has been appointed as the Director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS). According to an official order, she will hold the designation till she attains the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Meanwhile, Prof. Y C Janardhan Reddy, Professor of Psychiatry, was been appointed as the Head of Department of Psychiatry, replacing Prof. Murthy.
As many as 16 of 30 districts in Karnataka where the Covid-19 positivity rate has been below five percent over the last week, including Bengaluru city, will be allowed to gradually re-open from June 21, the state government has decided after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
Mysuru district, where positivity rate is above 10 percent, will remain under lockdown for two more weeks, Yediyurappa announced after the meeting, where the recommendations of the state technical advisory committee on lifting the lockdown were considered.
Read more
Karnataka reported less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths on Sunday, taking the total caseload to 28.06 lakh and the toll to 33,883. The day also saw 8,456 discharges, continuing to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,45,735.
Out of the 4,517 new cases, 933 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,902 discharges and 12 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 1,26,813. While the positivity rate stood at 2.58 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.65 per cent.
Out of the 120 deaths reported on Sunday, 17 were from Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban and Ballari (12), Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad (11), Mandya (8) and Davangere (7),followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 933, Mysuru 545, Dakshina Kannada 525, Hassan 346, while the rest were scattered in other districts.
Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,05,259, followed by Mysuru 1,62,083 and Tumakuru 1,13,685. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,18,531, followed by Mysuru 1,52,541 and Tumakuru 1,09,145.
Cumulatively a total of 3,27,39,539 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,74,521 were done on Sunday alone. (PTI)
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.