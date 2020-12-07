scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 07, 2020
Top news
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: BBMP steps up social distancing implementation, to fine violating establishments upto Rs 1 lakh

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: According to a recent order by BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, commercial establishments in the city are obliged to ensure that people on their premises follow Covid-19 containment rules.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: December 7, 2020 8:43:43 am
covid 19 pandemic, herd immunity, science meets policy, coronavirus research, indian expressHealth workers collects sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: In an attempt to minimise the spread of coronavirus infections, Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to crackdown on commercial establishments violating Covid-19 norms, ordering officials to impose fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

According to a recent order by BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, commercial establishments in the city are obliged to ensure that people on their premises follow Covid-19 containment rules including use of masks and maintaining social distance to avoid being ‘super-spreaders’.

A list of penalty, if found violating such rules, was released in six categories: Three-star restaurants and above upto Rs 1 lakh; Air-conditioned restaurants, departmental stores, malls, branded shops, cinema halls, organisers of meetings, rallies and other events upto Rs 50,000; non-AC restaurants and shops upto Rs 25,000; organisers of events at any other public place upto Rs 10,000 and smaller hotels, street food sellers and others upto Rs 5,000.

Meanwhile, 1321 more people contracted the infection across the state on Sunday while another 889 recovered from the same. As many as 25,381 cases are active as on December 6, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 8.93 lakh in the state.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:43 (IST)07 Dec 2020
Karnataka: Vidhana Soudha winter session from today

The winter session of the Karnataka assembly will begin on Monday as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is expected to make efforts to pass the Cow Slaughter Amendment Bill among other contentious Bills.

The opposition has planned to resist the same and other three bills highlighted, including The Industrial Disputes and Certain Other Laws (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, and The Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing Bill, 2020, during the session planned till December 15.

Meanwhile, even as some ruling leaders including Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a law against "love-jihad" will be passed, the ruling party's decision on whether it will be discussed during this session is yet to be clear. The House is also expected to debate on ‘One Nation, One Election’ during this session, according to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

08:28 (IST)07 Dec 2020
BBMP steps up social distancing implementation, to fine violating establishments upto Rs 1 lakh

In an attempt to minimise the spread of coronavirus infections, Bengaluru's local civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to crack down on commercial establishments violating Covid-19 norms, ordering officials to impose fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

According to a recent order by BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, commercial establishments in the city are obliged to ensure that people on their premises follow Covid-19 containment rules including the use of masks and maintaining social distance to avoid being 'super-spreaders'.

A list of penalty, if found violating such rules, was released in six categories: Three-star restaurants and above upto Rs 1 lakh; Air-conditioned restaurants, departmental stores, malls, branded shops, cinema halls, organisers of meetings, rallies and other events upto Rs 50,000; non-AC restaurants and shops upto Rs 25,000; organisers of events at any other public place upto Rs 10,000 and smaller hotels, street food sellers and others upto Rs 5,000.

08:27 (IST)07 Dec 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Karnataka Assembly winter session, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Karnataka rains, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, IMA ponzi scam, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Bangalore-Bengaluru-airport-terminal-t-2-aerial-view The new landmark is tipped to help over 25,000 people, mostly fliers and airport employees. (Representational)

Meanwhile, in a major boost to commuters in Bengaluru, the Kempegowda International Airport halt station (KIAH) will be launched next week. Confirming the development, officials of South Western Railway (SWR) said trains operating from the city to the new station will roll out shortly. It is hoped that the new station and proposed suburban trains will go a long way towards closing the gap in last-mile connectivity to Bengaluru airport.

READ | New halt station a major step to boosting last-mile connectivity to Bengaluru airport

At the same time, nearly ten days after graffiti hailing terror groups surfaced in Karnataka's Mangaluru, the police held two persons—a cloth trader and an engineering student—in connection with the case.

READ | Karnataka Police nab two suspected of spraying pro-terror group graffiti in Mangaluru

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus December 4 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd