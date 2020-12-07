Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: BBMP steps up social distancing implementation, to fine violating establishments upto Rs 1 lakh

Health workers collects sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: In an attempt to minimise the spread of coronavirus infections, Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to crackdown on commercial establishments violating Covid-19 norms, ordering officials to impose fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

According to a recent order by BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, commercial establishments in the city are obliged to ensure that people on their premises follow Covid-19 containment rules including use of masks and maintaining social distance to avoid being ‘super-spreaders’.

A list of penalty, if found violating such rules, was released in six categories: Three-star restaurants and above upto Rs 1 lakh; Air-conditioned restaurants, departmental stores, malls, branded shops, cinema halls, organisers of meetings, rallies and other events upto Rs 50,000; non-AC restaurants and shops upto Rs 25,000; organisers of events at any other public place upto Rs 10,000 and smaller hotels, street food sellers and others upto Rs 5,000.

Meanwhile, 1321 more people contracted the infection across the state on Sunday while another 889 recovered from the same. As many as 25,381 cases are active as on December 6, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 8.93 lakh in the state.