Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Health Minister to meet Covid-19 technical advisory committee, experts to decide measures to minimise second-wave effect

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: A couple of days after a technical advisory committee (TAC) suggested measures like the imposition of night curfew between December 26 to January 1 and a ban on New Year celebrations to minimise the impact on the state, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar is likely to meet TAC members in Bengaluru on Friday.

The final decision will be announced after consulting the Chief Minister and ministerial colleagues, he told reporters on Thursday. The Minister said that further steps will be taken after carefully considering factors such as level and area of impact and measures to be taken.

According to sources in the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, a decision on the measures taken to minimise the effects of a possible second wave predicted in January 2021 in Karnataka will also be taken during this meeting.

Meanwhile, 1446 more people contracted the infection across the state on Thursday while another 894 recovered from the same. As many as 24,689 cases are active as on December 3, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 8.89 lakh in the state.