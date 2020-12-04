Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Health Minister to meet Covid-19 technical advisory committee, experts to decide measures to minimise second-wave effect
Karnataka Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar. (Express Photo)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: A couple of days after a technical advisory committee (TAC) suggested measures like the imposition of night curfew between December 26 to January 1 and a ban on New Year celebrations to minimise the impact on the state, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar is likely to meet TAC members in Bengaluru on Friday.
The final decision will be announced after consulting the Chief Minister and ministerial colleagues, he told reporters on Thursday. The Minister said that further steps will be taken after carefully considering factors such as level and area of impact and measures to be taken.
According to sources in the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, a decision on the measures taken to minimise the effects of a possible second wave predicted in January 2021 in Karnataka will also be taken during this meeting.
Meanwhile, 1446 more people contracted the infection across the state on Thursday while another 894 recovered from the same. As many as 24,689 cases are active as on December 3, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 8.89 lakh in the state.
A television news camera operator films burnt police bus and other private vehicles after violence erupted between police and protesters over a reported derogatory Facebook post about Islam's Prophet Mohammad, in Bengaluru, India, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Sachin Ravikumar
At the same time, in the backdrop of the massive protests by farmers in and around the national capital, Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Thursday stirred up a controversy by calling farmers who have died by suicide "cowards".
Meanwhile regarding salaries to resident doctors who have been deployed on mandatory service, Dr. Sudhakar said it has come to his notice that the salaries have not been credited. The delay is due to technical reasons, he explained and assured that salaries will be released within a week. Until then, the administrative bodies of the colleges have been instructed to pay the doctors. The chief secretary to the department has discussed the matter with the Department of finance, he added.
The Minister said that arrangements have been made to distribute and store the vaccine. Several rounds of discussions have taken place with the concerned personnel in this regard. He explained that infrastructure has been improved in comparison to the times before the Covid-19 break and added that vaccination will take place once the decision of the vaccine to be taken is made and other necessary factors are decided.
COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
Former Congress corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir, who was on the run for nearly two months, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the Bengaluru violence case. Confirming the arrest, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, "Zakir, the accused in DJ Halli case, has been arrested yesterday (Wednesday) night."
The arrest comes a fortnight after former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj was arrested in the case. Zakir, a former corporator of Pulkeshinagar ward, was named as an accused in an interim chargesheet filed on October 12. As per the chargesheet, he was part of the conspiracy that led to the torching of Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy’s house in Kaval Byrasandra on August 11.
Later on Thursday evening, Zakir was sent to judicial custody after being produced before a local court in the city. “The accused has been sent to judicial custody till December 16. We will seek police custody in open court tomorrow (Friday),” Patil added.
The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Thursday, was noted to be 1.33 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
While 1446 more people contracted the infection, 894 people recovered from the infection across the state. Of these, 758 new cases and 208 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to nearly 3.72 lakh.
Meanwhile, active cases in Karnataka rose further to 24,689. At the same time, 1,08,685 samples were tested (including 18,683 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on December 3 were Mandya (75), Tumkur (68), Mysuru (53), Chitradurga (40), and Belagavi (38). The death toll rose to 11,821 as 13 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Thursday.
In the backdrop of the massive protests by farmers in and around the national capital, Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Thursday stirred up a controversy by calling farmers who have died by suicide "cowards".
"The farmers who die by suicide are cowards. Only a coward who can't take care of his wife and children commits suicide. When we have fallen (in the water), we have to swim and win," news agency PTI quoted Patil as saying.
The Minister was explaining to bamboo growers of Ponnampet how profitable the agriculture business is, and despite that, some farmers commit suicide.
Karnataka is the only state after Maharashtra to record the most number of farm sector suicides, according to the 2019 data. Maharashtra recorded over 3,900 suicides in 2019, followed by Karnataka (1,992), Andhra Pradesh (1,029), Madhya Pradesh (541), Telangana (499) and Punjab (302).
According to sources in the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, a decision on the measures taken to minimise the effects of a possible second wave predicted in January 2021 in Karnataka will also be taken during this meeting.
