Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Technical advisory committee predicts ‘second wave’, suggests night curfew, ban on New Year celebrations

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The imposition of night curfew between December 26 to January 1 and a ban on New Year celebrations were among suggestions put forth by a technical advisory committee advising the Karnataka government on how to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, warning the state of a second wave in January 2021.

It has suggested measures like the “An early recognition of the second wave of Covid-19 in the state can be done by closely monitoring 7-day average growth rate and reproduction number (R0) at district and state levels. The second wave of Covid-19 is expected during January-February, 2021,” the committee, comprising of health experts, stated in a November 30 report.

Meanwhile, 1440 more people contracted the infection across the state on Wednesday while another 983 recovered from the same. As many as 24,150 cases are active as on December 2, as noted by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.