Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Technical advisory committee predicts ‘second wave’, suggests night curfew, ban on New Year celebrations

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The imposition of night curfew between December 26 to January 1 and a ban on New Year celebrations were among suggestions put forth by a technical advisory committee advising the Karnataka government on how to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, warning the state of a second wave in January 2021.
It has suggested measures like the “An early recognition of the second wave of Covid-19 in the state can be done by closely monitoring 7-day average growth rate and reproduction number (R0) at district and state levels. The second wave of Covid-19 is expected during January-February, 2021,” the committee, comprising of health experts, stated in a November 30 report.
Meanwhile, 1440 more people contracted the infection across the state on Wednesday while another 983 recovered from the same. As many as 24,150 cases are active as on December 2, as noted by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa convened a meeting with Consuls from different leading nations stationed at Bengaluru and invited them to invest in Karnataka.
He appraised the consuls about the advantages of investing in the State and offered to assist them in their future investment plans in the State in all possible manners. The Chief Minister explained that the Govt. of Karnataka has taken several measures to enhance investor friendliness in the State. Several initiatives such as launching of new industrial policy, amendment to laws to make it easier to procure land and labour reforms have created an invester-friendly ecosystem.
The delegation of Consuls was led by Vikram Vishwanath. Special Representative of the Government in New Delhi, Shankaragouda Patil, Senior officers of the Government were present during the meeting.
An adult individual's right to marry a person of his or her choice is a fundamental right that cannot be denied on the basis of caste or religion by anybody, according to an observation made by a division bench of the Karnataka High Court last week.
A bench of Justices S Sujatha and Sachin Shankar Magadum made the observation in the course of disposal of a habeas corpus plea filed by a 25-year-old software engineer, Wajeed Khan, over the refusal of the parents of a work colleague to acknowledge their interfaith marriage.
The petition, with the Bengaluru Police as respondents, sought the production of his fiancee Ramya G, a software engineer, and “to set her at her liberty”.
Read more
A technical advisory committee advising the Karnataka government on how to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic has warned that a second wave of the coronavirus may hit the state in January and has suggested measures like the imposition of night curfew between December 26 to January 1 and a ban on New Year celebrations to minimise the impact on the state.
“An early recognition of the second wave of Covid-19 in the state can be done by closely monitoring 7-day average growth rate and reproduction number (R0) at district and state levels. The second wave of Covid-19 is expected during January-February, 2021,” the committee, comprising of health experts, stated in a November 30 report.
It said that the inputs of an epidemic intelligence team should be utilised for early recognition of the second wave by the state government and a “minimum of 1.25 lakh tests per day” should be conducted till the end of February, with at least one lakh being RT-PCR tests.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Karnataka rains, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, IMA ponzi scam, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.