Friday, December 11, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Work from home to continue for ‘some more months,’ Karnataka Dy CM says

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: According to Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, the state government cannot direct companies to open offices.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: December 11, 2020 8:34:30 am
work from home, software to track work from home, West Bengal govt work from home, Work at home, Work at home monitoring software, work from home monitoring softwareSeveral IT and related companies in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, had provided their employees a work from home/remote working option after closing their office spaces from March this year due to Covid-19. (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Work from home arrangements will continue for IT companies and others for “some more months” due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, the Karnataka government clarified on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, the state government cannot direct companies to open offices. “They will open up eventually when the time is right. There is no thought before the government to ask companies to make its employees attend work at offices. The situation isn’t appropriate for us to ask so as well,” he said.

Several IT and related companies in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, had provided their employees a work from home/remote working option after closing their office spaces from March this year due to Covid-19. Meanwhile, the Centre had also extended connectivity norms to enable the same till December 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, 1238 more people contracted the infection across the state on Thursday while another 5076 recovered from the same. As many as 19,206 cases are active as on December 10, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 8.97 lakh in the state.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:34 (IST)11 Dec 2020
Work from home to continue for 'some more months,' Karnataka Dy CM says

Work from home arrangements will continue for IT companies and others for "some more months" due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, the Karnataka government clarified on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, the state government cannot direct companies to open offices. "They will open up eventually when the time is right. There is no thought before the government to ask companies to make its employees attend work at offices. The situation isn't appropriate for us to ask so as well," he said in a response to a question in the Assembly.

Several IT and related companies in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, had provided its employees work from home/remote working option after closing their office spaces from March this year due to Covid-19. Meanwhile, the Centre had also extended connectivity norms to enable the same till December 31, 2020.

08:34 (IST)11 Dec 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on winter session, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Karnataka rains, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, IMA ponzi scam, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

The Bill envisages a ban on all forms of cattle slaughter and stringent punishment for offenders.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led government in Karnataka passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) in the Assembly on December 9 amid strong opposition from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).

READ | Explained: The highlights of Karnataka’s new anti-cow slaughter bill

At the same time, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday convicted three men for smuggling fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in Karnataka.

READ | Karnataka: NIA court convicts three for smuggling fake Indian currency via Indo-Bangla border

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

