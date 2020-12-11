Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Work from home to continue for ‘some more months,’ Karnataka Dy CM says

Several IT and related companies in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, had provided their employees a work from home/remote working option after closing their office spaces from March this year due to Covid-19. (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Work from home arrangements will continue for IT companies and others for “some more months” due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, the Karnataka government clarified on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, the state government cannot direct companies to open offices. “They will open up eventually when the time is right. There is no thought before the government to ask companies to make its employees attend work at offices. The situation isn’t appropriate for us to ask so as well,” he said.

Several IT and related companies in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, had provided their employees a work from home/remote working option after closing their office spaces from March this year due to Covid-19. Meanwhile, the Centre had also extended connectivity norms to enable the same till December 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, 1238 more people contracted the infection across the state on Thursday while another 5076 recovered from the same. As many as 19,206 cases are active as on December 10, with the total tally since March 8 rising to over 8.97 lakh in the state.