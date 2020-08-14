Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Police investigation on, more arrests expected
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The police filed a total of seven FIRs at two police stations which mention 16 accused persons as members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
The police said jeeps, buses, and other vehicles parked in the area were torched by the mob. (Express photo)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: A couple of days after mob violence rocked some areas of east Bengaluru, the police Thursday filed a total of seven FIRs at two police stations which mention 16 accused persons as members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
Meanwhile, P Naveen (32), an aspiring politician and nephew of Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, the Congress MLA from Pulikeshi Nagar, where the violence occurred, is being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the derogatory post.
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah was discharged from Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Meanwhile, the total Covid-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the 2 lakh mark on Thursday as 6706 more cases were reported. Over 1.21 lakh people have recovered from the coronavirus as opposed to around 38,000 on July 27 when the state breached the 1 lakh-mark.
At the same time, medical experts advised Karnataka's Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah home quarantine for some more days after he got discharged Thursday from Manipal hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from coronavirus.
"Siddaramaiah's vital parameters were stable and at discharge, he was comfortable and asymptomatic. He has been advised follow-up and home quarantine as per guidelines," Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru said.
The Bengaluru police have arrested 60 accused including Congress corporator Irshad Begum’s husband, Kaleem Pasha on Friday morning regarding Devarajeevanahalli (DJ Halli) and Kadugondanahalli (KG Halli) violence which took place on Tuesday night.
Irshad Begum is a Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) corporator from the Nagwara ward. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), said, "In the violence and rioting cases in the city so far we have arrested 206 accused including Kaleem Pasha and a detailed investigation and the process to identify the others are still underway."
As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 1893 new cases while the same was 5985 across Karnataka on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 13,448.
The health department also attributed 22 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru's death toll on Sunday.
With this, 1338 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.
Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Thursday appealed to private hospital managements to ensure that no doctors and nurses are removed from services, in a bid to keep the pursuit in containing the coronavirus pandemic on.
'All precautionary measures should be taken by hospitals to protect doctors and nurses and it should be ensured that none of them are removed from service,' Sudhakar said.
During the meeting, Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (H&FW) informed the attendees that the Standard Operating Procedure on the use of remdesivir was finalised and the drug would be supplied to all private hospitals facilitated by the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST).
Unidentified miscreants allegedly covered a flag atop the canopy over a statue of Sri Adi Shankaracharya in the temple town of Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district on Thursday.
The incident created a tense atmosphere in the town. Following the incident, devotees of Shankaracharya led by BJP leader and former MLA D N Jeevaraj staged a protest and demanded arrest of culprits. BJP leaders alleged it was the flag of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
Udupi-Chikkamagaluru SP Shobha Karandlaje in a tweet blamed the SDPI for the incident. “Anti social elements are inciting people to propagate their sinister agendas. I condemn the incident of planting SDPI flags at Sringeri. Serious action will be taken against those who are behind this incident,” Shobha said.
Meanwhile, Chikkamagaluru police said the flag resembled the SDPI's flag but it was not the same flag. Chikkamagaluru SP Hakay Akshay Machindra said, “It is suspected that the miscreants threw the flag on the statue and investigation is underway. It is some blue, red and green flag, resembling the SDPI's flag but it was not the same flag.”
The nephew of a local Congress MLA, P Naveen, 32, whose purported derogatory social media post allegedly triggered violence in areas of east Bengaluru and an attack on DJ Halli police station on Tuesday night, was taken into custody for five days on Thursday.
