Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Police investigation on, more arrests expected

Tension in Sringeri over a flag found atop canopy of Sri Adi Shankaracharya

Unidentified miscreants allegedly covered a flag atop the canopy over a statue of Sri Adi Shankaracharya in the temple town of Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district on Thursday.

The incident created a tense atmosphere in the town. Following the incident, devotees of Shankaracharya led by BJP leader and former MLA D N Jeevaraj staged a protest and demanded arrest of culprits. BJP leaders alleged it was the flag of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru SP Shobha Karandlaje in a tweet blamed the SDPI for the incident. “Anti social elements are inciting people to propagate their sinister agendas. I condemn the incident of planting SDPI flags at Sringeri. Serious action will be taken against those who are behind this incident,” Shobha said.

Meanwhile, Chikkamagaluru police said the flag resembled the SDPI's flag but it was not the same flag. Chikkamagaluru SP Hakay Akshay Machindra said, “It is suspected that the miscreants threw the flag on the statue and investigation is underway. It is some blue, red and green flag, resembling the SDPI's flag but it was not the same flag.”