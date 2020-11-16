scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 16, 2020
Top news
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: New Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru drop below thousand

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: With 1565 more people contracting the infection on November 15 across the state, the total tally rose to over 8.61 lakh with 27,146 cases termed 'active'.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: November 16, 2020 9:01:34 am
While 99,606 samples were tested (including 17,075 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests), a positivity rate of 1.57% was recorded. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru dropped below a thousand on Sunday as 840 new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services. At the same time, 847 other people recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, with 1565 more people contracting the infection on November 15 across the state, the total tally rose to over 8.61 lakh with 27,146 cases termed ‘active’. While 99,606 samples were tested (including 17,075 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests), a positivity rate of 1.57% was recorded.

Also Read | Explained: New quarantine rules for international passengers in Karnataka

Other districts that reported the most cases were Tumkur (79), Mysuru (71), Chitradurga (52), Belagavi (47), and Mandya (46). To date, 8.22 lakh people have recovered from the infection cumulatively as the total death toll rose to 11, 529 after 21 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

09:01 (IST)16 Nov 2020
Bengaluru: No metro between key stations on Green Line from Nov 17 to 19

The Namma Metro services in Bengaluru will be unavailable for three days between RV Road and Yelachenahalli stations on the Green Line from November 17 to 19. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has cited pre-commissioning works held at the Southern Extension of the Green Line as the reason behind this temporary suspension of services.

Metro train services will be available only between Nagasandra and RV Road from 7 am to 9 pm on these three days. Train services will resume at 7 am on November 20, a BMRCL statement read. However, services on the Purple Line between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road stations will remain unaffected, officials added.

08:28 (IST)16 Nov 2020
Deemed forest: SC nod awaited, BSY govt considers releasing 67% of it

Can the Karnataka government denotify 6.64 lakh hectares of 9.94 lakh hectares of deemed forest land in the state without clearance from the Supreme Court, which is monitoring enforcement of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, across the country?

This is a question the B S Yediyurappa government has referred for legal opinion to the state advocate general after its key ministers announced in September in the Legislature that the state would denotify the said land.

“There is a lot of pressure to issue a government order to denotify the 6.64 lakh hectares after the announcements were made by ministers. There is a view that a GO can be issued without informing the Supreme Court,” a senior official in the Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Department said.

Read more

08:25 (IST)16 Nov 2020
Covid-19: New cases in Bengaluru drop below thousand

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru dropped below a thousand on Sunday as 840 new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services. At the same time, 847 other people recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, with 1565 more people contracting the infection on November 15 across the state, the total tally rose to over 8.61 lakh with 27,146 cases termed 'active'. While 99,606 samples were tested (including 17,075 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests), a positivity rate of 1.57% was recorded.

Other districts that reported the most cases were Tumkur (79), Mysuru (71), Chitradurga (52), Belagavi (47), and Mandya (46). To date, 8.22 lakh people have recovered from the infection cumulatively as the total death toll rose to 11, 529 after 21 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.

08:25 (IST)16 Nov 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, North Karnataka rains, North Karnataka floods, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

The museum is likely to be inaugurated after November 25, and will be shifted to the famous Mysuru Palace, which is already quite popular among tourists. (Source: Flickr/Ananth BS)

Meanwhile, the Mysuru Sandalwood Museum, dubbed to be the first-of-its-kind in the country, is likely to be inaugurated after November 25 and will be shifted to the famous Mysuru Palace, which is already quite popular among tourists — both local and those coming from outside the state.

READ | Mysuru Palace may soon have India’s first sandalwood museum

At the same time, the B S Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has referred for legal opinion to the state advocate general whether it can denotify 6.64 lakh hectares of 9.94 lakh hectares of deemed forest land in the state without clearance from the Supreme Court. The move comes after key ministers in the State announced in September in the Legislature that the state would denotify the said land.

READ | Deemed forest: SC nod awaited, BSY govt considers releasing 67% of it

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru November 13 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd