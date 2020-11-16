Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: New Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru drop below thousand

While 99,606 samples were tested (including 17,075 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests), a positivity rate of 1.57% was recorded. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru dropped below a thousand on Sunday as 840 new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services. At the same time, 847 other people recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, with 1565 more people contracting the infection on November 15 across the state, the total tally rose to over 8.61 lakh with 27,146 cases termed ‘active’. While 99,606 samples were tested (including 17,075 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests), a positivity rate of 1.57% was recorded.

Other districts that reported the most cases were Tumkur (79), Mysuru (71), Chitradurga (52), Belagavi (47), and Mandya (46). To date, 8.22 lakh people have recovered from the infection cumulatively as the total death toll rose to 11, 529 after 21 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.