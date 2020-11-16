Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: New Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru drop below thousand

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru dropped below a thousand on Sunday as 840 new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services. At the same time, 847 other people recovered from the infection.
Meanwhile, with 1565 more people contracting the infection on November 15 across the state, the total tally rose to over 8.61 lakh with 27,146 cases termed ‘active’. While 99,606 samples were tested (including 17,075 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests), a positivity rate of 1.57% was recorded.
Other districts that reported the most cases were Tumkur (79), Mysuru (71), Chitradurga (52), Belagavi (47), and Mandya (46). To date, 8.22 lakh people have recovered from the infection cumulatively as the total death toll rose to 11, 529 after 21 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.
The Namma Metro services in Bengaluru will be unavailable for three days between RV Road and Yelachenahalli stations on the Green Line from November 17 to 19. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has cited pre-commissioning works held at the Southern Extension of the Green Line as the reason behind this temporary suspension of services.
Metro train services will be available only between Nagasandra and RV Road from 7 am to 9 pm on these three days. Train services will resume at 7 am on November 20, a BMRCL statement read. However, services on the Purple Line between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road stations will remain unaffected, officials added.
Can the Karnataka government denotify 6.64 lakh hectares of 9.94 lakh hectares of deemed forest land in the state without clearance from the Supreme Court, which is monitoring enforcement of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, across the country?
This is a question the B S Yediyurappa government has referred for legal opinion to the state advocate general after its key ministers announced in September in the Legislature that the state would denotify the said land.
“There is a lot of pressure to issue a government order to denotify the 6.64 lakh hectares after the announcements were made by ministers. There is a view that a GO can be issued without informing the Supreme Court,” a senior official in the Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Department said.
