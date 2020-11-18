Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Positivity rate at 1.77% as testing drops to 75k

Health workers collects sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Tuesday, dropped to 1.77 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services. At the same time, only 75,384 samples were tested (including 13,392 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. The state had been testing around a lakh samples daily since over a month otherwise.

While 1336 more people contracted the infection, 2100 people recovered from the infection across the state. Of these, 729 new cases and 942 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to over 3.58 lakh.

Meanwhile, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 25,323. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 17 were Tumkur(89), Mysuru (52), Bengaluru Rural (40), and Mandya (38). The death toll rose to 11,557 as 16 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Tuesday.