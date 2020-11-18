Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Positivity rate at 1.77% as testing drops to 75k

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Tuesday, dropped to 1.77 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services. At the same time, only 75,384 samples were tested (including 13,392 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. The state had been testing around a lakh samples daily since over a month otherwise.
While 1336 more people contracted the infection, 2100 people recovered from the infection across the state. Of these, 729 new cases and 942 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to over 3.58 lakh.
Meanwhile, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 25,323. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 17 were Tumkur(89), Mysuru (52), Bengaluru Rural (40), and Mandya (38). The death toll rose to 11,557 as 16 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Tuesday.
As colleges in Bengaluru resumed offline classes on Tuesday after a period of eight months, the city's civic body stated that only two of the total 11,574 samples tested so far tested positive for coronavirus.
According to statistics shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), students, teachers, and non-teaching staff from 360 colleges in the city were tested on Monday and Tuesday, while 222 testing teams began working in and around various campuses. "The two positive cases were recorded among the samples collected at AD Halli health centre in Govindarajnagar ward in BBMP West Division," an official said.
Earlier, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad had announced that 450 mobile swab collection teams from the nearest public healthcare centres (PHCs) will be deployed in the upcoming days to help with collecting samples that can be sent for testing free of cost.
Tens of people carried out a silent rally in Karnataka's Belagavi on Tuesday demanding the release of activist and Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, who has been lodged at Mumbai’s Taloja Central Jail since October 9 after his arrest in the Elgar Parishad case.
Terming the arrest "unlawful", priests and other protesters also submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath after a silent protest at Rani Chennamma Circle.
"We condemn Fr Swamy's arrest and demand his immediate release along with all those who are arbitrarily incarcerated for championing the cause of the poor and the exploited," Belgaum Bishop Derek Fernandes said.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru City Police Wednesday confirmed the arrest of rowdy sheeter 'Bonda Manja'. According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, Manja allegedly attacked a head constable with a dagger during the operation.
"For self-defense, Police Inspector Puneet opened fire at the rowdy on his leg. Bonda Manja has 23 cases against him," Patil said.
Continuing with its recent practice of picking low-profile candidates who have served the Sangh Parivar well, the BJP has now chosen K Narayan (63), a press owner, as its candidate for the bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat which recently fell vacant after the newly-elected MP Ashok Gasti, a grassroots worker, died following a Covid infection.
Narayan — a member of the backward class Devanga or weaver community which does not have much of a representation in the BJP government in Karnataka — was a surprise pick to fill the vacancy.
Narayan, who owns a printing firm called Span Print, has been recognised by the Sangh for efforts to popularise Sanskrit by publishing a Sanskrit magazine called ‘Sambhashana Sandesha’ for several years and for social activism in the coastal Karnataka region.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, North Karnataka rains, North Karnataka floods, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.