Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Met Dept sounds red alert with heavy rains forecast in 7 districts

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in several districts of Karnataka due to heavy rainfall in the state since the beginning of this week.

“Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan, due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days,” CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded 3083 recoveries of Covid-19 patients on Wednesday as the total number of discharges in the city to date rose to 30,960. However, with 32,757 active cases in the city as per health department statistics, the capital city continues to top all 30 districts in Karnataka for the same.