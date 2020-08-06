Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Met Dept sounds red alert with heavy rains forecast in 7 districts

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in several districts of Karnataka due to heavy rainfall in the state since the beginning of this week.
“Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan, due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days,” CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru said.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded 3083 recoveries of Covid-19 patients on Wednesday as the total number of discharges in the city to date rose to 30,960. However, with 32,757 active cases in the city as per health department statistics, the capital city continues to top all 30 districts in Karnataka for the same.
Owing to the demand by migrant workers to travel back home as the Covid-19 crisis continues, the South Western Railway (SWR) Wednesday operated yet another Shramik Special train — the 266th such service from Karnataka since May 3.
According to SWR officials, the train bound for Guwahati left KSR Bengaluru station at 6.40 pm with 998 passengers. The previous Shramik Special was operated 10 days before this, on July 25, to the same destination with 1540 passengers.
BJP MP from Bangalore South Tejsavi Surya on Wednesday triggered a fresh controversy after he tweeted that the “control of state power by Hindus is absolutely essential for sustenance of Dharma”. His tweet came even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
“Dear Hindus, Most important lesson is that control of State power by Hindus is absolutely essential for sustenance of Dharma. When we didn’t control State, we lost our temple. When we regained, we rebuilt. The 282 in 2014 & 303 in 2019 to Sri @narendramodi made today possible!” the 29-year-old posted on Twitter.
Read more
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in several districts of Karnataka due to heavy rainfall in the state since the beginning of this week.
"Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan, due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days," CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru said.
As the steep growth rate of fresh cases and fatalities linked to Covid-19 continues in Karnataka, as many as 5619 cases and 100 deaths were reported on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, 1848 more people have been infected in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours while 29 more deaths in the city that took place in the last few days have been linked to the pandemic. The capital city now has 32,757 active cases.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1, rain in Karnataka and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.