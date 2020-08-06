scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 06, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Met Dept sounds red alert with heavy rains forecast in 7 districts

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Bengaluru recorded 3083 recoveries of Covid-19 patients on Wednesday as the total number of discharges in the city to date rose to 30,960.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: August 6, 2020 8:13:36 am
mumbai rains, thunderstorm mumbai, diwali, mumbai weather update, mumbai news, latest news Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in several districts of Karnataka due to heavy rainfall in the state since the beginning of this week.

“Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan, due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days,” CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded 3083 recoveries of Covid-19 patients on Wednesday as the total number of discharges in the city to date rose to 30,960. However, with 32,757 active cases in the city as per health department statistics, the capital city continues to top all 30 districts in Karnataka for the same.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also read Tamil Nadu, Chennai news

08:13 (IST)06 Aug 2020
Karnataka: SWR operates 266th Shramik Special

Owing to the demand by migrant workers to travel back home as the Covid-19 crisis continues, the South Western Railway (SWR) Wednesday operated yet another Shramik Special train — the 266th such service from Karnataka since May 3.

According to SWR officials, the train bound for Guwahati left KSR Bengaluru station at 6.40 pm with 998 passengers. The previous Shramik Special was operated 10 days before this, on July 25, to the same destination with 1540 passengers.

08:13 (IST)06 Aug 2020
‘Control of state power by Hindus absolutely essential’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya wades into controversy again

BJP MP from Bangalore South Tejsavi Surya on Wednesday triggered a fresh controversy after he tweeted that the “control of state power by Hindus is absolutely essential for sustenance of Dharma”. His tweet came even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Dear Hindus, Most important lesson is that control of State power by Hindus is absolutely essential for sustenance of Dharma. When we didn’t control State, we lost our temple. When we regained, we rebuilt. The 282 in 2014 & 303 in 2019 to Sri @narendramodi made today possible!” the 29-year-old posted on Twitter.

08:12 (IST)06 Aug 2020
Karnataka: Met Dept sounds red alert with heavy rains forecast in 7 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in several districts of Karnataka due to heavy rainfall in the state since the beginning of this week.

"Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan, due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days," CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru said.

08:11 (IST)06 Aug 2020
Covid-19 Karnataka: 5619 fresh cases, 100 more deaths

As the steep growth rate of fresh cases and fatalities linked to Covid-19 continues in Karnataka, as many as 5619 cases and 100 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 1848 more people have been infected in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours while 29 more deaths in the city that took place in the last few days have been linked to the pandemic. The capital city now has 32,757 active cases.

08:11 (IST)06 Aug 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1, rain in Karnataka and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Tejasvi Surya, Tejasvi Surya Ayodhya, Tejasvi Surya BJP, Ram mandir, Ram temple, Ram mandir Ayodhya, Ayodhya ram mandir, indian express BJP MP from Bangalore South Tejavi Surya (Source: Tejasvi Surya/Twitter)

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Bangalore South Tejavi Surya on Wednesday triggered a fresh controversy after he tweeted that the “control of state power by Hindus is absolutely essential for sustenance of Dharma”.

READ | ‘Control of state power by Hindus absolutely essential’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya wades into controversy again

At the same time, 40 candidates made the cut at the UPSC exams from Karnataka this time. Among those who topped the successful candidates from the state are 26-year-old Jeydev C S (AIR 5)— who aspires to become a state-cadre IAS officer to help him serve his homeland – and Keerthana H S(AIR 167) who is a former child actor turned KAS officer.

READ | Success stories from Karnataka: Child actor-turned-Covid Warrior cracks UPSC CSE

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus August 6 Highlights

