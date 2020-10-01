Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Total tally exceeds 6 lakh-mark, over 38% in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: With 8,856 new coronavirus cases reported across Karnataka, the total exceeded the six-lakh mark on Wednesday. The latest one lakh cases were reported only in a span of 12 days as opposed to the initial one lakh cases recorded across a timeframe of 141 days (March 8 to July 27).
While over 38 per cent has been reported from Bengaluru alone, statistics provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services indicate that over 1.07 lakh cases across the state are active as on September 30.
Meanwhile, with byelections announced to Rajajarajeshwari Nagar on November 3, Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Wednesday announced that voters will be asked to wear gloves while casting votes in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.
The Karnataka government on Wednesday hiked the penalty for not wearing a mask in public places to Rs. 1,000 in urban areas of the state while it remained to be Rs. 500 in rural areas.
Speaking to reporters, after a high-level meeting with officers Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said that the decision has been taken after careful consideration of recommendation by the senior officers. The official directive on the penalties will be out on Thursday, after discussing the same with the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
Earlier the government fixed the fine Rs. 200. “In recent times, people have been showing negligence by not wearing masks. Hence, the fine has been increased from Rs. 200. The fine will be imposed on those not fully covering their noses and mouths with masks. The fine will be imposed and collected by police stations in each area,” he added.
The Karnataka Education Department on Wednesday announced that it will not allow high school students to visit schools to get their doubts clarified till 15 October. The state government cited a surge in COVID-19 cases for the decision.
Earlier, the state government had allowed students from classes 9 to 12 to visit their respective teachers at schools and pre-university (PU) colleges to seek clarifications in subjects even though regular offline classes stayed suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. To facilitate the same, the government had issued an order asking teachers handling subjects of classes 9 to 12 to be present in their institutions from September 21.
Karnataka reported its highest number of Covid-19 tests conducted in a day on Wednesday after 94,886 samples were sent for testing from labs across the state.
According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, 48,265 of these were Rapid Antigen Detection tests while the remaining 46,621 samples were tested using Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and other testing methods.
Earlier in September, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K had announced that the state is aiming to increase daily Covid-19 testing to one lakh per day.
ITI students can travel in BMTC buses with concessional passes till the end of November this year, said BMTC.
The 2019-20 academic year was extended and ITI colleges were reopened. In view of this, students are allowed to travel from their residence to the college in ordinary BMTC buses by producing the 2019-20 bus pass along with their college ID card for the next two months, BMTC said in a statement.
With by-elections announced to Rajajarajeshwari Nagar on November 3, Bengaluru's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Wednesday announced that voters will be asked to wear gloves while casting votes in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.
In a meeting held with representatives of various political parties in the constituency, BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad said, "Each voter will have to wear gloves while casting their vote and only one person will be allowed inside the polling booth at a time."
He added that only two persons will be allowed to visit the returning officer to file nominations as opposed to five earlier. At the same time, BBMP clarified that only two vehicles will be allowed within the 100-meter radius of the returning officer’s office. and only five people will be allowed during the door-to-door campaign ahead of the polls.
"While candidates are allowed to submit nominations online, the affidavit has to be submitted directly to the nodal officer. The overall election process will require about 10,000 people, including booth officers and security guards. They all will be provided with masks, gloves, face shields, and sanitisers," Prasad explained.
One among the biggest largest assembly constituencies in Bengaluru, RR Nagar has over 4.54 lakh voters.
At least 8,864 patients have succumbed to the infection so far while over 4.85 lakh people have recovered from the same.
The KGF police team in Kolar district seized 229 kg of ganja worth Rs. 1.25 crore which was illegally stored in a newly constructed pit behind a house.
According to Central Range Inspector General of Police Semanth Kumar Singh, the cops searched in and around the house of Pouli, Joseph and Raja, residents of Krishnagiri Lane under Marikuppam police limits in the district.
"During the raid, police checked behind the police, and found the ganja stored in a stone slab. When they removed the slab, the ganja was found in a pit around 12 feet deep," Singh said.
A case has been registered in Cyber crime, Economic and Narcotic (CEN) Police Station in this connection.
Bengaluru Metro services on Green Line will be affected on Thursday as BMRCL seeks to take up pre-commissioning works and testing of systems on the extended stretch of the line between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura (Phase 2-Reach 4).
According to BMRCL, there will be no train services between RV Road and Yelachenahalli stations on 1 October. Trains between Nagasandra and RV Road will be available from 7 am to 9 pm.
Train operations on Purple Line between Byappanahalli and Mysore Road will run as per the existing schedule, BMRCL said.
With the Karnataka government allowing gradual reopening of restaurants, several eating joints are back in business as more people step out of their homes. However, it was a sight to behold outside the famous Anand Dum Biryani in Hoskote last Sunday.
A video of hundreds of customers standing in a queue stretching more than a kilometer outside the restaurant in Bangalore has gone viral on social media after it was shared on Twitter by user @ikaveri.
“Tell me what biryani this is and is it free?” read the caption of the 1.26-minute clip. The video shows a huge queue of people in masks waiting for their plate of biryani
