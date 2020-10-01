Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Total tally exceeds 6 lakh-mark, over 38% in Bengaluru alone

Cases have been on the rise in the state.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: With 8,856 new coronavirus cases reported across Karnataka, the total exceeded the six-lakh mark on Wednesday. The latest one lakh cases were reported only in a span of 12 days as opposed to the initial one lakh cases recorded across a timeframe of 141 days (March 8 to July 27).

While over 38 per cent has been reported from Bengaluru alone, statistics provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services indicate that over 1.07 lakh cases across the state are active as on September 30.

Meanwhile, with byelections announced to Rajajarajeshwari Nagar on November 3, Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Wednesday announced that voters will be asked to wear gloves while casting votes in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.