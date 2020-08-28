Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 9,000 cases recorded on a single day for first time

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka recorded over 9,000 Covid-19 cases for the first time in a single day on Thursday, as the total tally rose to 3,09,792. This is the biggest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state since the first case was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 8. Meanwhile, of the 9386 new cases, 3357 were in the capital city alone.
At the same time, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that 1,501 police personnel had tested positive for the infection. “As on date, 1501 from Bengaluru City Police have got affected by the Covid-19 and unfortunately 14 of them succumbed to this. While only one per cent of the total workforce has been affected, most of them have recovered and 1,100 personnel have resumed their duty,” he said.
With elections to 5,800 Gram Panchayats (GPs) in Karnataka overdue to be held as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the State Election Commission Wednesday informed the High Court (HC) that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the same will be finalised soon.
Senior advocate K N Phaneendra who appeared for the State Election Commission informed the HC that the final list of voters for all GPs were expected to be issued by August 31. Further, he mentioned that the SOP prepared by the Health Department for the polls have been sought by the State Election Commission.
At the same time, an estimated fund of Rs 185 crore would be required to conduct the elections, the counsel added. He added that around Rs 65 crore was estimated to account for additional funds required to conduct the polls due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.
"We direct the State to look into the proposals and take a decision at the earliest with a view to enable the holding of the elections which are overdue," a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Sreenivas Oka said. Further hearing of the matter will be held on September 18.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday said metro services in capital Bengaluru will be resumed soon since the COVID-19 situation in the city is becoming better. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) had suspended its services on March 25 after COVID-19 lockdown was enforced.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said, “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, normalcy in public life is being restored step by step. Taking all the necessary precautionary measures, metro services will be restarted soon in the city. We are also waiting for the Centre’s clearance on the same.”
BMRCL officials earlier said they are waiting for Unlock 4.0 guidelines (from September 1) from the Centre and hope to get approval for resuming operations.
Read more
With 9,386 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Karnataka on Thursday, the total tally rose to 3,09,792. This is the biggest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state since the first case was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 8.
According to the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Bengaluru alone reported 3357 cases among these. Active cases in the State, across 30 districts, are 84,987 in number, the daily bulletin indicated.
Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 15,723. The health department also attributed 59 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru’s death toll on August 27.
With this, 1845 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to stay proceedings by the Income Tax Department against Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar over charges of recovery of undisclosed wealth.
A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramaniun allowed the I-T Department to file its reply to the Congress leader’s petition challenging the November 2019 Karnataka High Court order, which upheld a trial court’s decision dismissing his plea seeking discharge in the case.
Read more
More than 1,500 Bengaluru police officers and personnel were infected by the COVID-19 while 14 died of the infection, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said.
Speaking at a webinar on 'Reboot Namma Bengaluru' organised by the Namma Bengaluru Foundation, Kamal Pant said, “As on date, 1,501 from Bengaluru City Police have got affected by the COVID-19 and unfortunately 14 of them expired due to this disease."
“Most of the infected policemen have recovered and 1,100 have resumed their duty,” he added.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Karnataka rains, Bengaluru violence, COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.