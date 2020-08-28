Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 9,000 cases recorded on a single day for first time

SOPs for Gram Panchayat elections soon: Karnataka EC informs HC

With elections to 5,800 Gram Panchayats (GPs) in Karnataka overdue to be held as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the State Election Commission Wednesday informed the High Court (HC) that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the same will be finalised soon.

Senior advocate K N Phaneendra who appeared for the State Election Commission informed the HC that the final list of voters for all GPs were expected to be issued by August 31. Further, he mentioned that the SOP prepared by the Health Department for the polls have been sought by the State Election Commission.

At the same time, an estimated fund of Rs 185 crore would be required to conduct the elections, the counsel added. He added that around Rs 65 crore was estimated to account for additional funds required to conduct the polls due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

"We direct the State to look into the proposals and take a decision at the earliest with a view to enable the holding of the elections which are overdue," a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Sreenivas Oka said. Further hearing of the matter will be held on September 18.