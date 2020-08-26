scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Top news
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Yediyurappa to seek funds for flood relief from Centre, to meet PM Modi in September

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Sources close to the CMO said that the CM is likely to meet PM Modi to discuss the same after September 12 as well.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: August 26, 2020 8:16:00 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Science Congress, modi in karnataka, karnataka news, india news, indian express news"Even while the Centre and the State is not in a satisfactory financial position in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, I will try mobilising funds for the State", said Yediyurappa. (PTI/File)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting financial assistance from the central government towards flood relief activities.

After conducting an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Belagavi and Bagalkote and meeting in-charge ministers and officials of the districts, he said, “Even while the Centre and the State is not in a satisfactory financial position in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, I will try mobilising funds for the State. Discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for Karnataka’s share of Rs 13,000 crore in the GST are already underway.”

Sources close to the CMO said that the CM is likely to meet PM Modi to discuss the same after September 12 as well.

Also Read | Karnataka eases travel bar: no quarantine for inter-state travellers

Meanwhile, preparations to resume inter-state bus services from Karnataka are on, Transport Minister Laxman Savadi confirmed. “We are yet to get a green signal from the other states as our transport corporations are ready to resume operations to Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana,” he said in a statement.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

The alleged suicide of Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer (THO) Nagendra S R had led to protests in Mysuru on Thursday The alleged suicide of Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer (THO) Nagendra S R had led to protests in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, days after the Karnataka police registered a First Investigation Report (FIR) against Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer on charges of “abetment to suicide” following the death of a health officer, the state IAS Officer’s Association Tuesday condemned the government action, saying it has “brought down the morale of field officers”.

READ | Karnataka IAS Officer’s Association protests FIR against Mysuru CEO charged with ‘abetment to suicide’ of health officer

At the same time, with Karnataka clearing the ground for unrestricted travel in the state after five months of restrictions due to Covid-19, two expert committees that have been advising the government on the pandemic have recommended an increase in testing in order to flatten the positivity rate and to ensure that the disease control efforts remain effective.

READ | Increase testing to flatten Covid positivity curve, experts tell Karnataka govt

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus August 25 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd