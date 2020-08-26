Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Yediyurappa to seek funds for flood relief from Centre, to meet PM Modi in September

"Even while the Centre and the State is not in a satisfactory financial position in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, I will try mobilising funds for the State", said Yediyurappa. (PTI/File)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting financial assistance from the central government towards flood relief activities.

After conducting an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Belagavi and Bagalkote and meeting in-charge ministers and officials of the districts, he said, “Even while the Centre and the State is not in a satisfactory financial position in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, I will try mobilising funds for the State. Discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for Karnataka’s share of Rs 13,000 crore in the GST are already underway.”

Sources close to the CMO said that the CM is likely to meet PM Modi to discuss the same after September 12 as well.

Meanwhile, preparations to resume inter-state bus services from Karnataka are on, Transport Minister Laxman Savadi confirmed. “We are yet to get a green signal from the other states as our transport corporations are ready to resume operations to Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana,” he said in a statement.