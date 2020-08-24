Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Total Covid-19 cases now over 2.77 lakh, 38 % in Bengaluru alone

The total number of crematoriums in Bengaluru will see a rise from 12 to 21. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: In a bid to lessen the burden on the existing crematoriums in Bengaluru in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bengaluru will soon get nine new crematoriums, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said.

The Karnataka Revenue Department has handed over the land for these after almost a year. With this, the total number of crematoriums in the city will see a rise from 12 to 21.

Meanwhile, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka rose to 2,77,814 on Sunday after 5938 more people contracted the infection, according to Health Department statistics. Over 38 per cent of these are in Bengaluru alone.