Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Total Covid-19 cases now over 2.77 lakh, 38 % in Bengaluru alone
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The total tally of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka rose to 2,77,814 on Sunday after 5938 more people contracted the infection, according to Health Department statistics.
The total number of crematoriums in Bengaluru will see a rise from 12 to 21. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: In a bid to lessen the burden on the existing crematoriums in Bengaluru in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bengaluru will soon get nine new crematoriums, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said.
The Karnataka Revenue Department has handed over the land for these after almost a year. With this, the total number of crematoriums in the city will see a rise from 12 to 21.
Meanwhile, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka rose to 2,77,814 on Sunday after 5938 more people contracted the infection, according to Health Department statistics. Over 38 per cent of these are in Bengaluru alone.
Siddaramaiah pointed out that several hostels had been converted into Covid care centres, and students from other states would face difficulties in returning for the exams. (PTI Photo)
Meanwhile, days after the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) announced examinations across semesters in 106 affiliated colleges, students and political leaders continued to oppose the move.
Students have pointed out that many who had returned home to different parts of the country will have to travel back to Karnataka for the exams, and also that most colleges have not been able to finish the syllabus amid irregular online classes.
At the same time, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) picked up four “suspects” from Maharashtra and Karnataka in connection with the arrest of an alleged sharpshooter of Chhota Shakeel gang in Ahmedabad who was allegedly hired to assassinate Gordhan Zadafia, who was the state home minister during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Mysuru Dasara celebration this year will be a low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. “The 10-day Dasara festival starting from October 16-26 will be celebrated in a simple way with COVID-19 restrictions like maintaining social distance and preventing large gatherings in public places for containing the spread of coronavirus,” said Yediyurappa.
Mysuru Dasara is regarded as the state festival of Karnataka. Mysuru, a popular tourist destination in the country, usually sees many tourists during the Dasara celebration. Grand processions, dance, music, torch parade, and more are showcased during the nine-day celebration, and on the 10th day (Vijayadashami), nine forms of the goddess are worshipped, which marks the end of the festival.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a notification approving the revision of the toll fee at the Bengaluru-Hassan highway used by thousands for daily use.
As per the notification, the new toll fee will come into effect from September 1 when car users will have to pay Rs. 70 for two-way tickets. The same was Rs. 65 earlier. Meanwhile, the monthly pass has got costlier by Rs. 20 as the revised price amounts to Rs. 1,370 now.
However, one-way user fee for cars remains unchanged while light commercial vehicles (LCVs) have been exempted from the revised toll fee.
At the same time, buses and trucks will have to pay Rs. 5 more for both one-way and return journeys. The same was fixed at Rs. 160 and Rs. 240 respectively. The monthly pass rate has also been hiked by Rs. 75 to Rs. 4,725 for buses and trucks now.
As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 2126 new cases while the same was 5939 across Karnataka on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 15,229.
The health department also attributed five more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru's death toll on Sunday.
With this, 1668 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) picked up four “suspects” from Maharashtra and Karnataka in connection with the arrest of an alleged sharpshooter of Chhota Shakeel gang in Ahmedabad who was allegedly hired to assassinate Gordhan Zadafia, who was the state home minister during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
According to ATS officials, two suspects from Karnataka and two from Maharashtra have been picked up by different teams of the ATS and they are being brought to the Gujarat ATS headquarters in Ahmedabad.
"About 90 bodies are being cremated in the city daily, of which around 30 are Covid-19 victims these days. BBMP had already reserved four of these to carry out cremation of those succumbing to coronavirus infection," Prasad said after inspecting crematoriums in Medi Agrahara and Hebbal. Several complaints of delay and staff demanding money had been raised in the past few days from these crematoriums.
A total of 1668 deaths in the past few months in Bengaluru have been linked to the pandemic so far. This accounts for over 35 per cent of the total Covid-19 deaths in the state, which is 4683 as of August 23, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka.