Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: More KSRTC, BMTC bus services resume today amid Covid-19

Bengaluru: BBMP decides to shut down 'India's biggest' CCC at BIEC on Sept 15

Bengaluru's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to shut down the Covid Care Centre (CCC) facility at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) situated at the outskirts of the city, citing a lesser number of patients.

The 10,100-bedded capacity, dubbed India's biggest CCC, will shut down on September 15, a BBMP statement confirmed. The government's decision to rent beds and furniture at the facility located at Dasanapura had attracted widespread criticism for its high costs after which it was decided to purchase the items instead.

As per the order stating the shut down, the decision was taken after the matter was discussed with the Chief Minister following a suggestion from the head of the CCC task force Rajender Kumar Kataria.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to transfer the furniture to various other facilities including the Social Welfare Department hostels (2500 sets), and 1000 sets each at the Horticulture University Hostel in Bagalkot, Minority Welfare Department hostels, and GKVK in Bengaluru. The remaining sets will be distributed to government hospitals and hostels, officials added.