Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: More KSRTC, BMTC bus services resume today amid Covid-19
Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will resume operations of 34 Vajra (air-conditioned Volvo) buses on six routes including Hosakote, Attibele, Kadugodi, Hebbal, and ITPL.
To begin with, buses have been planned to Goa from Bengaluru and Mysuru.
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to resume services to neighbouring Goa from Monday, as part of resuming inter-state services amid Covid-19. "As lockdown has been relaxed, KSRTC will restart operations to Goa from September 7," an official statement read. To begin with, buses have been planned to Goa from Bengaluru and Mysuru.
At the same time, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will resume operations of 34 Vajra (air-conditioned Volvo) buses on six routes including Hosakote, Attibele, Kadugodi, Hebbal, and ITPL.
Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 4 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.
The case has been confirmed at Fortis Hospital in Bannerghatta Road. (Representational)
Meanwhile, in possibly the first case of Covid-19 reinfection in Bengaluru, a 27-year-old woman who recovered from the infection has contracted the virus again, in the span of a month, a private hospital said.
After actor Samyuktha Hegde filed a police complaint against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for assault, Reddy Sunday apologised to the actor and her friends, saying while she had always opposed moral policing, she realised her "actions had been construed as such".
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:
COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
Former India tennis star Somdev Devvarman has come out in support of Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde, who claimed that she was abused in a public park in Bengaluru because of the clothes that she was wearing.
On Saturday, Samyuktha shared a video on Instagram, in which she claimed that a woman, identified as Congress leader Kavitha Reddy, abused her and her friends for wearing sports bra and workout pants at Agara Lake. Hegde later filed a complaint in this regard with HSR Layout police (Bengaluru) and a probe is underway.
Reacting to the development, Devvarman took to Twitter and wrote, “I hope everyone works out in watever they feel comfortable working out in. Even in Bangalore. Always fight for whats right!”
Halted for over five months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Bengaluru Metro has resumed operations today.
In the first phase, the six-coach trains will operate from 8-11 am and 4.30-7.30 pm on the east-west route (purple line) from Monday. In the second phase, the service will also resume on the north-south route (green line) for three hours at the same timings from September 9 onwards Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.
With effect from September 11, 2020, trains on both the lines will operate from 7 am to 9 pm with a peak hour frequency of five minutes and non-peak hour frequency of 10 minutes, BMRCL added.
Bengaluru's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to shut down the Covid Care Centre (CCC) facility at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) situated at the outskirts of the city, citing a lesser number of patients.
The 10,100-bedded capacity, dubbed India's biggest CCC, will shut down on September 15, a BBMP statement confirmed. The government's decision to rent beds and furniture at the facility located at Dasanapura had attracted widespread criticism for its high costs after which it was decided to purchase the items instead.
As per the order stating the shut down, the decision was taken after the matter was discussed with the Chief Minister following a suggestion from the head of the CCC task force Rajender Kumar Kataria.
Meanwhile, it has been decided to transfer the furniture to various other facilities including the Social Welfare Department hostels (2500 sets), and 1000 sets each at the Horticulture University Hostel in Bagalkot, Minority Welfare Department hostels, and GKVK in Bengaluru. The remaining sets will be distributed to government hospitals and hostels, officials added.
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to resume services to neighbouring Goa from Monday, as part of resuming inter-state services amid Covid-19. "As lockdown has been relaxed, KSRTC will restart operations to Goa from September 7," an official statement read. To begin with, buses have been planned to Goa from Bengaluru and Mysuru.
At the same time, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will resume operations of 34 Vajra (air-conditioned Volvo) buses on six routes including Hosakote, Attibele, Kadugodi, Hebbal, and ITPL.
After actor Samyuktha Hegde filed a police complaint against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for assault, Reddy Sunday apologised to the actor and her friends, saying while she had always opposed moral policing, she realised her “actions had been construed as such”.
“I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to Samyuktha Hegde n her Friends!” Reddy tweeted, along with a video.
The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has "strongly recommended" a traffic ban inside Bengaluru's iconic Cubbon Park, supporting the demands of the city's nature-lovers and sever civic activism groups.
In a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Horticulture Department, DULT Commissioner V Manjula mentioned she received representations from various civic groups demanding a traffic-free Cubbon Park and that the Directorate had examined the matter in detail.
"Cubbon Park is a vast green space in the heart of the city and its pristine nature needs to be preserved. In various cities across the world, spaces in the city core are being reclaimed for the use of pedestrians and cyclists. Cubbon Park would be an ideal place to be reserved for pedestrians and cyclists in Bengaluru. Pedestrians and cyclists can use the Park as shortcut for reaching their destinations. Closing of Cubbon Park to the use of motorized traffic will not cause any inconvenience as motorized traffic has alternative routes to reach their destinations," she added.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 4 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka.