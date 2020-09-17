Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Active Covid-19 cases exceed 1 lakh mark, nearly 40K in Bengaluru

While 1,01,626 cases are termed active by the Health Department, 39,472 among these are in Bengaluru alone. (Express photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic continues to surge in Karnataka, the number of active cases in the State exceeded a lakh on Wednesday with 9725 more people contracting the infection.

While 1,01,626 cases are termed active by the Health Department, 39,472 among these are in Bengaluru alone. Over 4.84 lakh people have tested positive for the infection since March 8 in the state.

Meanwhile, as the probe by the Central Crime Branch (CBB) of the Bengaluru City Police is still underway to unearth the more links from Sandalwood (Kannada film industry) to probable drug rackets in the city, actor Sanjjanaa Galrani was Wednesday remanded to judicial custody, till September 18.