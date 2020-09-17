Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Active Covid-19 cases exceed 1 lakh mark, nearly 40K in Bengaluru

While 1,01,626 cases are termed active by the Health Department, 39,472 among these are in Bengaluru alone. (Express photo)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic continues to surge in Karnataka, the number of active cases in the State exceeded a lakh on Wednesday with 9725 more people contracting the infection.
While 1,01,626 cases are termed active by the Health Department, 39,472 among these are in Bengaluru alone. Over 4.84 lakh people have tested positive for the infection since March 8 in the state.
Meanwhile, as the probe by the Central Crime Branch (CBB) of the Bengaluru City Police is still underway to unearth the more links from Sandalwood (Kannada film industry) to probable drug rackets in the city, actor Sanjjanaa Galrani was Wednesday remanded to judicial custody, till September 18.
Live Blog
Also read Tamil Nadu, Chennai news
The fact-finding committee claimed that it inferred several facts on the incident, after “a thorough inquiry into the incident, documenting several testimonies, and gathering evidence from all those involved across the spectrum.” (PTI)
Meanwhile, a fact-finding committee formed by several civil society organisations (CSOs) based in the city Wednesday urged the Bengaluru City Police probing the incident and the violence — that took place then at the streets of East Bengaluru on August 11 — to widen the scope of investigation against the alleged Facebook post believed to have led to the same.
At the same time, the interval between hospital admissions and deaths in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has seen a gradual improvement from an average of two days in July to around six days in early September, according to data provided by the state government in its daily health bulletins.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:
COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan Wednesday hinted that the state will soon appoint officers from the Indian Administration Service (IAS) and Karnataka Administration Service (KAS) as registrars of state-run universities.
"An ordinance has been introduced to appoint officers of IAS or KAS cadre for the posts of registrars in all the universities. This was done to speed up the administration process. This would be obtained approval in the present session itself," Ashwathanarayan said.
Several educationists had earlier pointed out that appointing civil servants in place of senior professors would contribute to better administration of public universities in the state. Earlier in 2018, the Siddaramaiah government had approved the same as part of revamping the Karnataka State Universities Bill.
A Bengaluru sessions court has rejected the bail plea of a key accused in the August 11 violence in the city, specifically relating to an attack on the residence of a Congress MLA and two police stations, after the Karnataka government argued that the accused had allegedly conspired the violence with a prominent political leader in the state.
Arun Manoraj, 34, nephew and personal assistant of former Bengaluru mayor and Congress leader Sampath Raj, was arrested for the August 11 attack on the residence of Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, Congress MLA from Pulakeshinagar constituency. The police had said that Manoraj’s phone was used to mobilise people for the attack.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the application deadlines for the diploma common entrance test (DCET) and postgraduate common entrance test (PGCET).
Candidates seeking admission to the second year or third-semester engineering courses under the lateral entry scheme can apply till September 21, 5.30 pm while the fee payment is allowed till September 22.
Similarly, candidates applying for admissions to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch courses can also apply until September 21, 5 pm.
The interval between hospital admissions and deaths in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has seen a gradual improvement from an average of two days in July to around six days in early September, according to data provided by the state government in its daily health bulletins.
The data shows that nearly 45 per cent of the total 6,462 Covid deaths between July and early September occurred within two days of admission in a hospital while seven per cent died at home or were already dead before reaching hospital.
As the probe by the Central Crime Branch (CBB) of the Bengaluru City Police is still underway to unearth more links from Sandalwood (Kannada film industry) to probable drug rackets in the city, actor Sanjjanaa Galrani was Wednesday remanded to judicial custody.
The actor was sent to Parappana Agrahara jail after she was produced before the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court as her police custody ended. She will be in judicial custody till September 18.
Earlier, her colleague Ragini Dwivedi was remanded by the same court till September 28 after which she was shifted to the same prison located on the outskirts of the city, on Monday.
