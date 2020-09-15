Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Minister Byrathi Basavaraja contracts coronavirus; 2966 new cases in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraja tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and has been admitted to a private hospital in the city. Also the legislator representing Bengaluru’s Krishnarajapuram (KR Puram) constituency, the 56-year-old confirmed said, “I have tested positive for Covid-19 today but I don’t have any health problems. I have got admitted to Columbia Asia Hospital for treatment as per medical advice.”
Basavaraja had met Lingayat seer Vachanananda Swamy at the Harihara Panchamsali Mutt in Davanagere on September 12 along with Deputy Chief Ministers Ashwathnarayan C N, Govind M Karjol and Davanagere Lok Sabha MP G M Siddeshwar.
Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 8,244 new Covid-19 cases and 119 related fatalities as the total tally rose to over 4.67 lakh. Of these 2966 new cases and 37 deaths were reported in Bengaluru alone.
Even though the Karnataka government has allowed calibrated reopening of services in hospitality sector from September, the hotel and restaurant industry in the state continues to be in dire straits. However, a gradual uptick in daily business has been observed in recent days even as hoteliers take to the ‘cloud kitchen’ model to keep their business running.
Staff shortage, inability to pay salaries to retained employees, paying electricity and water bills and other borrowings and commitments are cited as the major reasons behind the downfall of the industry in times of the pandemic.
P C Rao, President of the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, said the growth was at a “very gradual pace” compared to that in August, when almost 40 per cent of the total restaurants in the city picked up business compared to nearly nothing in April and early May. “Since the Unlock 4 guidelines are implemented, we have seen an additional growth of 10 per cent more business,” he said.
The country celebrates Engineer’s Day on September 15 to appreciate the contributions of eminent engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya who was born on September 15, 1861 in a village called Muddenahalli in Karnataka. He had studied Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of Madras and pursued civil engineering at the College of Science in Pune.
Visvesvaraya’s career spanned over 34 years with his first job as an assistant engineer in the Public Works Department of the Government of Bombay. He later joined the Mysore service as chief engineer and had contributed to several technical projects in Hyderabad, Mysore, Maharashtra and Odisha.
Among some of his contributions include the block system of irrigation in the Deccan canals in 1899, irrigation system with water floodgates at the Khadakvasla reservoir. The irrigation system was later installed at Gwalior’s Tigra Dam and Mysuru’s Krishnaraja Sagara (KRS) dam, the latter of which created one of the largest reservoirs in Asia at the time.
The Karnataka government on Monday transferred four IAS officers.
The officers transferred and their new postings are as follows: M S Srikar, managing director, Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation; THM Kumar, managing director, Karnataka Urban Water Supply & Drainage Board; Akram Pasha, commissioner of labour and concurrent charge as commissioner for cane development; Mahesh B Shirur, secretary, Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.
A Bengaluru court remanded Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi to judicial custody till September 28 in the drugs case, Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of Police (Crime) said. According to Patil, Ragini will be taken to the Parappana Agrahara central prison in the city.
Meanwhile, the police custody of actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has been extended for the next three days.
Other accused in the case, namely Prashanth Ranka, Loum Pepper Samba, Rahul Thonse, and Niyaz have also been remanded for judicial custody and will be sent to Parappana Agrahara Central prison, while the police custody of Viren Khanna and Ravi Shankar been extended till September 16 by the court.
BJP MP for Uttara Kannada and former Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde is among the MPs who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Delhi.
Anant Kumar Hegde arrived in the national capital to take part in the parliament session that commenced on Monday. He underwent a test for Covid-19 at the hospital on his arrival and tested positive for Covid-19.
Bengaluru, which was the least affected major Indian centre till the end of June, has now emerged as the city with the third-highest caseload in the country. On Sunday, the total number of confirmed infections in Bengaluru overtook that of Mumbai and is now behind only Pune and Delhi.
Bengaluru now has more than 1.7 lakh people who have been infected with the virus till now. Mumbai, once the city with the largest number of infected people, has just over 1.69 lakh confirmed infections.
The epidemic in Karnataka has begun to grow in a big way only since July. At the end of June, Bengaluru had just about 4,500 confirmed cases, when Mumbai was nearing 80,000. But there has been a rapid growth in Bengaluru after that. The city accounts for almost 40 per cent of 4.59 lakh cases in Karnataka. It also has more than 43,000 active cases, the largest in any city apart from Pune, which has more than 75,000.
As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 2966 new cases while the same was 8244 across Karnataka on Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 15,806.
The health department also attributed 37 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru's death toll on September 14.
With this, 2473 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.
The Karnataka government has granted the CBI sanction to press charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust on five police officers, including two senior IPS officers, for allegedly favouring a businessman, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, during a probe into a ponzi scheme run by his firm, I Monetary Advisory (IMA) between 2017-19.
Under the ponzi scheme, valued at over Rs 4000 crore by the CBI, hundreds of depositors were swindled of their savings. It was allegedly backed by top politicians, police and state officials in Karnataka.
The first 'Kisan Rail' service in Karnataka expected to help farmers in the timely transportation of vegetables, fruits, dairy products, and others to consumers as per the announcement made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2020-21, was Monday announced by the South Western Railway (SWR).
As per the notification, the weekly service will is scheduled to run between KSR Bengaluru and Hazrat Nizamuddin Delhi railway stations via Belagavi, Pune, and Bhopal.
While the onward journey on Saturdays is expected to begin from September 19, the return services on Tuesdays are planned to commence on September 22, for a one-month period.
