Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Minister Byrathi Basavaraja contracts coronavirus; 2966 new cases in Bengaluru

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 today but I don't have any health problems. I have got admitted to Columbia Asia Hospital for treatment as per medical advice", said the legislator. (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraja tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and has been admitted to a private hospital in the city. Also the legislator representing Bengaluru’s Krishnarajapuram (KR Puram) constituency, the 56-year-old confirmed said, “I have tested positive for Covid-19 today but I don’t have any health problems. I have got admitted to Columbia Asia Hospital for treatment as per medical advice.”

Basavaraja had met Lingayat seer Vachanananda Swamy at the Harihara Panchamsali Mutt in Davanagere on September 12 along with Deputy Chief Ministers Ashwathnarayan C N, Govind M Karjol and Davanagere Lok Sabha MP G M Siddeshwar.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 8,244 new Covid-19 cases and 119 related fatalities as the total tally rose to over 4.67 lakh. Of these 2966 new cases and 37 deaths were reported in Bengaluru alone.