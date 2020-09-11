Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 130 taluks in 23 districts ‘flood-hit’: Karnataka govt

Earlier, CM Yediyurappa had informed a central team that visited the state to assess damage that the State has suffered a loss of Rs 8,071 due to the recent floods. (Express Photo/Darshan Devaiah BP)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government Thursday declared 130 taluks in 23 districts as flood-affected areas in the State, following a report submitted by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) which looked into the havoc caused by the torrential rain and floods earlier in August.
In an official order, the Karnataka government said these areas were “declared flood-affected with immediate effect until further orders.”
Earlier, CM Yediyurappa had informed a central team that visited the state to assess damage that the State has suffered a loss of Rs 8,071 due to the recent floods.
A key attraction of the festival, the Jumbo Savari will also be restricted this time, Tourism Minister C T Ravi informed. (Source: Prashanth Vishwanathan)
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yediyuappa directed top government officials involved in conducting the celebrations not to allow the sale and marketing of Chinese products in the city. He explained that such a step is taken to ensure that the State rises up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of being self-reliant and to support the Atmanirbhar programme of the central government.
At the same time, as over-the-top (OTT) platforms attain more popularity with cinema theatres remaining shut due to Covid-19 pandemic, public health experts have raised an alarm over the absence of audio-visual disclaimers for tobacco imagery used in films, web series, and other content aired online.
Urging the central government to act against tobacco advertising and glamorisation of tobacco use, experts have written to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology citing results of a recent study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).
As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 3161 new cases while the same was 9217 across Karnataka on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 19,680.
The health department also attributed 33 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru's death toll on September 10.
With this, 2340 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.
The Bengaluru police Thursday arrested four drug peddlers and seized 1350 kg of cannabis from a farmhouse in Kalaburagi district, North Karnataka.
According to the police, the cannabis was packed in plastic bags and buried underground within the farmhouse. The storage of cannabis came to light after the Bengaluru police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver, who was allegedly selling cannabis to college students in the Seshadripuram area in the city.
The investigation led to a goat farm in Kalaburagi district where huge amounts of marijuana was found stored underground. The Seshadripuram police arrested four accused identified Jnanashekhar(37), Siddunatha Lavate (22), Chandrakant (34) and Naganath (39).
After running metro trains in a graded manner, the Bengaluru metro operations will now be extended from 7 am to 9 pm, starting Friday.
The namma metro trains will run every five minutes during the peak hours in the morning (8 am-11 am) and evening (4.30 pm-7.30 pm), and 10 minutes during off-peak hours, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said.
The metro services resumed on Monday after being closed for over five months in view of national lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To avoid crowds in view of COVID-19, the South Western Railway on Thursday increased the price of platform tickets by 400 per cent.
The ticket price has been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at Bengaluru railway stations. The new rates will be applicable to Kranitveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station, Bengaluru Cantonment and Yeshwanthpur railway stations, railways said in a statement.
"There is increased demand from public for issual of Platform tickets as people have come inside Railway Stations/ to platforms to drop and pick up such passengers as Senior Citizens, differently abled, Children and students. For the convenience of the public, platform tickets will be issued at KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwanthpur and Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Stations with immediate effect", SWR said.
"In order to avoid crowd in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the price of platform tickets at these stations will be increased from Rs.10/- to Rs.50 temporarily until further advice," SWR added.
Belagavi district has the highest number of taluks in the list (14) while Chamarajanagara and Mandya districts had the least with one such flood-affected area each.
Earlier, CM Yediyurappa had informed a central team that visited the state to assess damage that the State has suffered a loss of Rs 8,071 due to the recent floods.
Raising concern over the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases reported from the State, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday directed district administrations to work towards bringing down the death rate related to the pandemic.
"District administrations should ensure special attention is paid to bring down the death rate while taking precautions of not getting infected," he said adding that the government was taking all measures to contain the pandemic.
As on Thursday, 6937 people have succumbed to the infection, of which 2390 are in Bengaluru (urban and rural) alone.
The Karnataka government appointed IAS officer Gaurav Gupta as the administrator to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as the five-year term of the civic body's council ended on Thursday.
Expected to take charge on Friday, Gupta will be in place until the next BBMP council is elected. A 1990-batch IAS officer, he also holds the charge of the principal secretary of the Department of Commerce and Industries.
