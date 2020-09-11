Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 130 taluks in 23 districts ‘flood-hit’: Karnataka govt

Earlier, CM Yediyurappa had informed a central team that visited the state to assess damage that the State has suffered a loss of Rs 8,071 due to the recent floods. (Express Photo/Darshan Devaiah BP)

The Karnataka government Thursday declared 130 taluks in 23 districts as flood-affected areas in the State, following a report submitted by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) which looked into the havoc caused by the torrential rain and floods earlier in August.

In an official order, the Karnataka government said these areas were “declared flood-affected with immediate effect until further orders.”

Earlier, CM Yediyurappa had informed a central team that visited the state to assess damage that the State has suffered a loss of Rs 8,071 due to the recent floods.