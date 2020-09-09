Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: MLAs, participants to undergo mandatory tests before attending legislative sessions

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus situation, all participants of the Karnataka legislative sessions will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests for Covid-19, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Tuesday.
“All participants including MLAs and media persons will have to get tested 72 hours before the session begins. While RT-PCR tests will be conducted for MLAs at the taluk and district level, officials and media persons will be tested in Bengaluru on September 18. A Covid-19 negative certificate has been made compulsory for participation,” he said. The session is scheduled to be held from September 21 to 30.
Meanwhile, as 7866 new Covid-19 cases were reported across Karnataka on Tuesday, the total tally exceeded 4.12 lakhs with over 37 per cent of the total cases recorded from the capital city Bengaluru alone.
After virtual sittings of courts,a mega e-Lok-Adalat will be held on September 19 in all court complexes across Karnataka.
In a press release, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority requested parties in pre-litigation cases to approach the legal services authorities concerned or committees prior to the date of mega e-Lok-Adalat through video conference.
The litigants whose cases are pending in courts are requested to approach the High Court Legal Services Committee, District Legal Services Authorities in the district headquarters, Taluk Legal Services Committees in every taluk and the Permanent Lok Adalats of the state.
Matters relating to Motor Accident Claims Tribunals, financial institutions, compoundable criminal cases, including Negotiable Instrument Act cases, civil suits, family court cases (except divorce cases) can be settled through videoconferencing.
Ecstasy pills worth around Rs 1 crore was found Tuesday evening concealed in a foot massaging machine at the Kempegowda International Airport's cargo section in Bengaluru. The drugs were attempted to be smuggled into India from Belgium, officers of the Bengaluru Customs department told Indianexpress.com.
'Officers at the Bengaluru International Courier Centre detected 1980 grams of MDMA/ecstasy pills concealed inside an electric foot massager. The drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore,' a customs officer said.
Even as Bengaluru continues to report COVID-19 cases and fatalities, civic body officials at Bommanahalli Zone have come up with new ways to tackle the virus and ensure faster testing, contact tracing, and treatment to people. The latest addition to their approach is the round-the-clock doorstep testing facility, aimed at testing people of age and those living in high-risk areas.
“Emergency testing requests are made to our helpline number (8884666670) after which a dedicated team visits the residence to get the testing done. Most requests we have received to date are from people who are unable to step out to the nearby testing location due to their age and other related situations,” Sanjana BM, BBMP COVID-19 nodal officer for Bommanahalli Zone, told indianexpress.com.
From testing an eight-month-old infant at 4 am to a 92-year-old man at 11 pm, the facility has benefitted at least 35 people since its commencement on August 27.
Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Tuesday to establish the 4.95 km airport section of the Outer Ring Road (ORR)-Airport Metro at an estimated cost of Rs 800 Crores.
According to BIAL, this Metro connectivity to Bengaluru Airport, likely to be commissioned by December 2024, would provide a sustainable and efficient mode of transport to commuters from all parts of the city, facilitating the city to “realise its economic potential” and ease traffic congestion on the roads leading to the Airport.
While the BMRCL will construct the airport metro section, along with civil, electro-mechanical, other associated facilities, works and related assets, BIAL will develop, manage, and maintain the two metro stations that will be located within the airport boundary, the statement said.
Days after a 27-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus for the second time, a month after making a full recovery in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has ordered a clinical study on reinfection cases following concerns raised by experts in a high-level meeting with the Medical Education Minister.
After a meeting held at Vidhana Soudha in the state capital, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that officials have been directed to conduct a clinical study and submit a report by the end of this week.
Sudhakar added that several other countries had reported cases of reinfection in the past few months. “Those who recovered from the infection should not assume that there is no possibility of a relapse but the incident should be dealt with in a careful manner. We should take precautions,” he said.
Despite opposition from the Congress and JD(S), Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday inaugurated and named a flyover in Yelahanka after Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.
The 400-metre flyover was scheduled to be unveiled by Yediyurappa on May 28 this year, the birth anniversary of Savarkar, but Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) called off the ceremony at the last moment citing Covid-19 lockdown.
The Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) built the flyover at the cost of Rs 34 crore. The project of constructing the flyover began in September 2017 on the Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road linking Yelahanka New Town with Vidyaranyapura area in North Bengaluru.
Congress leader Kavitha Reddy was Tuesday arrested for allegedly harassing and abusing actor Samyuktha Hegde at a Bengaluru park on September 4.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior officer from HSR Layout police station said, “Kavitha Reddy was arrested based on the complaint by Samyuktha Hegde and released on station bail on the same day.”
Hegde, meanwhile, claimed on social media she no longer wanted to pursue her case against Reddy.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Hegde said: “I’ve consulted with my family and also keeping Kavitha Reddy’s age in mind, I am not interested and don’t want to pursue my case against her and I have formally requested the police yesterday about the same.”
In wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government Tuesday decided to make the world-famous Mysore Dasara celebrations a low-key event this year.
In a high-level meeting attended by all three Deputy CMs, other ministers, and top government officials, Chief Minister Yediyurappa said: “It has been unanimously decided to hold the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru in a simple manner upholding the tradition. The popular food mela, Yuva Dasara, sports meet, and other cultural events will not take place this time to prevent people from gathering at the areas risking further spread of Covid-19.”
A key attraction of the festival, the Jumbo Savari— a grand procession of elephants carrying idols of deities including Sri Chamundeshwari from Mysuru Palace to Bannimantap Grounds — will also be restricted this time, Tourism Minister C T Ravi informed.
Kannada Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani was arrested by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru police Tuesday in connection with a drug peddling case involving Sandalwood actors. According to CCB police, Sanjjanaa has been taken into police custody for five days.
The actor’s house was raided earlier in the day in connection with its probe into the case. She was later taken to CCB headquarters for questioning. A team of CCB sleuths, including women officials, had reached Galrani’s residence at Indiranagar in East Bengaluru after obtaining a search warrant from a court.
According to CCB sources, Sanjjanaa came under police scanner after her close friend Rahul Thonshe was arrested a few days ago. Searches at her house were carried out based on Rahul’s statement.
Urging the Karnataka government to address their demand to raise their salaries to be hiked to be in par with the Central Government Health Scheme scale, government doctors in the State have threatened to go on strike from September 15.
Pointing out "disparity" in the pay-scale, Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) president Dr G A Srinivas said, "We should get paid equal to the doctors in the Medical Education Department or on par with the Central Government Health Scheme scale. There is a disparity in our pay-scale when compared to that of other doctors in service."
While the Association alleges that repeated demands were not addressed by the Chief Minister and the Health Minister citing the Covid-19 pandemic, KGMOA has also expressed displeasure over many government hospitals lacking adequate facilities.
