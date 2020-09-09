Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: MLAs, participants to undergo mandatory tests before attending legislative sessions

The session is scheduled to be held from September 21 to 30. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus situation, all participants of the Karnataka legislative sessions will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests for Covid-19, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Tuesday.

“All participants including MLAs and media persons will have to get tested 72 hours before the session begins. While RT-PCR tests will be conducted for MLAs at the taluk and district level, officials and media persons will be tested in Bengaluru on September 18. A Covid-19 negative certificate has been made compulsory for participation,” he said. The session is scheduled to be held from September 21 to 30.

Meanwhile, as 7866 new Covid-19 cases were reported across Karnataka on Tuesday, the total tally exceeded 4.12 lakhs with over 37 per cent of the total cases recorded from the capital city Bengaluru alone.