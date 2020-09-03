Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka decides to accept Centre’s ‘Option 1’ proposal to borrow for GST compensation

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government Wednesday decided to choose the first of the two options offered by the Centre of borrowing to meet the shortfall in the goods and services tax (GST). As per this option, the State will be eligible for a total compensation of Rs 18,289 crore.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is also the Finance Minister for the State, informed the decision after discussions held with officials of the Finance Department.
“After the evaluation of the two options, it is felt that option one would be more beneficial to the State’s finances. This would help the State in augmenting its revenue in the present financial year,” the government clarified in an official statement. It said this would help the State augment its revenue in the 2020–21 financial year.
However, the government’s decision is contrary to the the Opposition Congress asking the BJP government not to accept the proposal to borrow.
Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah Wednesday urged the state government to not arrest innocents and frame them as culprits in connection with the violence reported from the streets of Devarajeevanahalli (DJ Halli) and Kadugodanahalli (KG Halli) in East Bengaluru last month.
Three people were killed in police firing and a fourth person succumbed to injuries on August 11 night over a purportedly inflammatory social media post put out by a relative of a local Congress legislator.
The former Karnataka chief minister alleged that several arrests have made in the case without evidence. “Police should gather evidence and pursue the case. Release those people against whom there is no evidence. Innocents should not be framed and at the same time real culprits should not be let off,” Siddaramaiah said.
People living in the southern states have higher propensity to commit suicide than those living in the poorer and more heavily populated northern states, the latest data on suicides released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) show.
Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are in the top 10 when it comes to rate of suicides as per data on “Accidental Deaths and Suicides” for 2019 released by the NCRB.
While the all-India rate of suicides is 10.4, the rate of suicides in Kerala is 24.3, Telangana 20.6, Tamil Nadu 17.8 and Karnataka 17.1, the data further indicates.
A majority of those committing suicide, however, were from poorer backgrounds and married. Family issues and illness accounted for most such deaths.
Investigations have revealed that the Syria trip in 2013-14 of the Bengaluru doctor who was arrested last month by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for links with the Islamic State, was facilitated by a dentist and a computer applications graduate who are currently working in Saudi Arabia, police sources told The Indian Express.
Abdur Rahman, a 28-year-old ophthalmologist, was arrested on August 17 by the NIA on charges of conspiring with a couple, Jahanzaib Sami and Hina Bashir, who were held in New Delhi in March for allegedly carrying out activities for the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP).
Sami and Bashir are among five persons named in a chargesheet filed Wednesday by the NIA for their alleged association with ISKP and for “conspiring to utilise the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests to instigate Muslims” against the government.
Explaining the surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, the head of the city's local civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) attributed the same to higher testing rates in comparison to that in July. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said there is 'no need to panic' as more tests have made it easier for the government to distinguish patients and provide them with good treatment.
He further informed that three out of the total 12 Covid Care Centres (CCCs) opened in the city were closed as most patients prefered home quarantine. 'These will be reopened if required,' he said.
According to Prasad, only 1,780 Covid-19 patients are now using the facilities at CCCs functioning in the city.
As on September 2, as many as 39,911 Covid-19 cases are active in the city. While 1,35,512 cases have been recorded cumulatively, 93,563 people have recovered from the infection in Bengaluru so far, according to stats issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
