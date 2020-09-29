Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid-19 testing drops further, over 1 lakh active cases now across State

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Three weeks after Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K announced that the state is aiming to increase daily Covid-19 testing to one lakh per day, the same has been witnessing a declining trend in the last few days.
According to statistics released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka tested only 58,862 on Monday while the same was 67,857 on Sunday and Saturday. Meanwhile, recoveries (7509) outnumbered new cases (6892) reported from the state on September 28.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said he would travel around the state to convince farmers that amendments to laws governing the marketing of agricultural produce and landholding brought about by the BJP governments in the state and the Centre were beneficial for farmers.
Senior Karnataka Congress MLA HK Patil said that he had tested positive for coronavirus. “I have been tested positive for #Covid19. I am asymptomatic but quarantined myself for 10 days,” Patil, a former minister and Congress in-charge of Maharashtra, tweeted.
Patil, 67, represents Gadag assembly constituency in north-west Karnataka. Patil requested all those who had come in his contact in the last few days to get themselves tested as a precaution. Recently Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao tested positive for COVID-19 among those who had attended the Karnataka assembly session which concluded on Saturday.
A special court that deals with cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Monday rejected the bail pleas of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, who have been arrested for their alleged links to a drug peddling case involving other actors from the industry.
While Galrani was sent to judicial custody on September 16, Dwivedi was sent to jail on September 14. Others who have been remanded to judicial custody include celebrity party organiser Viren Khanna, business analyst Aditya Agarwal, Malleshwaram-based jeweler Vaibhav Jain, techie Prateek Shetty, and suspended RTO clerk B K Ravishankar.
With the court rejecting bail applications, the accused will continue to be lodged at Parappana Agrahara central prison located in Bengaluru.
Pro-farmer organisations backed by a number of other social and political outfits on Monday staged protests across Karnataka over amendments to Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act and land reform acts amid a statewide bandh.
Farmers, labourers, pro-Kannada activists, and Dalit organisations hit the streets in support of the bandh while thousands of farmers gathered at Mysuru Bank circle and in front of Town Hall in Bengaluru, throwing traffic haywire.
Several Congress and JD(S) workers who gathered at Myuru Bank circle were detained and taken in BMTC buses to City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters and KSRP Parade Ground in Madiwala.
While over 1.04 lakh cases are active in the state now, more than 5.82 lakh people have contracted the infection so far since March 8. Of these, over 2.23 lakh cases have been reported from the capital city Bengaluru alone which also has witnessed the highest fatalities linked to the pandemic (2845) among all 30 districts of the state.
Scientists from Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) have discovered two new species of pipeworts, a type of wetland plant, from areas along the Western Ghats in Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Some of the previously-discovered plant species, belonging to genus Eriocaulon, have proven to have medicinal values and have been in wide use for their anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-cancerous properties. However, the team is yet to trace the hidden medicinal applications of these two species.
“The two newly-discovered species, from Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and Kumta in Karnataka, display different floral characters than previously known species,” said Ritesh Kumar Choudhary, who led the ARI study.
The Karnataka government Monday issued orders appointing Rohini Sindhuri Dasari as the new Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district, ahead of the Mysore Dasara celebrations scheduled to be held from October 17 to 27.
Sindhuri, a 2009-batch Indian Administrative Services officer has replaced B Sharat who was posted as Mysuru DC only a month back, on August 28. While Sindhuri was serving as Commissioner for Religious and Charitable Endowments, she had been posted earlier as Hassan DC and Mandya Zilla Panchayat CEO.
The other civil servants who were transferred on Monday and their new designations are as follows:
Bengaluru Police began an investigation on Monday against officials of a private television channel that recently aired a sting alleging the involvement of members of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s family in acts of corruption.
Police carried out searches at the offices of Power TV and the home of its managing director-editor Rakesh Shetty, and also questioned an anchor. The investigation was triggered by a complaint filed by the director of a construction firm who has been cited by the channel as a source of information on the alleged corruption involving the CM’s family.
The channel has run a series of programmes over the last month using a sting audio of alleged conversations of Rakesh Shetty with an important member of the CM’s family, WhatsApp chats exchanged by a construction firm official with another member of the family, and documents showing large deposits in banks accounts of firms linked to a family member.
Yediyurappa made his statement even as farmers backed by the Opposition Congress and JDS staged protests as part of a Karnataka bandh against the government’s allegedly anti-farmer policies. The bandh affected normal life around the state.
The bandh was called by farmer groups after talks with the government on Friday failed to bring about conciliation, with farmer groups like Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha demanding withdrawal of laws to change the APMC Act and farm land holding norms.
