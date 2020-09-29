Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid-19 testing drops further, over 1 lakh active cases now across State

Recoveries (7509) outnumbered new cases (6892) reported from the state on September 28. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Three weeks after Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K announced that the state is aiming to increase daily Covid-19 testing to one lakh per day, the same has been witnessing a declining trend in the last few days.

According to statistics released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka tested only 58,862 on Monday while the same was 67,857 on Sunday and Saturday. Meanwhile, recoveries (7509) outnumbered new cases (6892) reported from the state on September 28.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said he would travel around the state to convince farmers that amendments to laws governing the marketing of agricultural produce and landholding brought about by the BJP governments in the state and the Centre were beneficial for farmers.