Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Congress demands judicial probe on ‘misappropriation’ of Covid funds

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar Tuesday demanded a judicial probe against the alleged “misappropriation of funds” by the BJP-led state government.

Siddaramaiah said the government procured items including personal protection kits, masks, surgical gloves, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, hand sanitisers and other essentials spending Rs. 4,147 crore when the same could have been procured for Rs. 2,100 crore. He cited information provided by the Health Secretary to substantiate his claim.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday appointed nodal officers to 198 wards to replace corporators after the Council’s tenure ended last week.

Confirming the appointment in an order, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said in an order that nodal officers will head the ward-level committees and handle public grievances.