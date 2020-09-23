Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Congress demands judicial probe on ‘misappropriation’ of Covid funds

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar Tuesday demanded a judicial probe against the alleged “misappropriation of funds” by the BJP-led state government.
Siddaramaiah said the government procured items including personal protection kits, masks, surgical gloves, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, hand sanitisers and other essentials spending Rs. 4,147 crore when the same could have been procured for Rs. 2,100 crore. He cited information provided by the Health Secretary to substantiate his claim.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday appointed nodal officers to 198 wards to replace corporators after the Council’s tenure ended last week.
Confirming the appointment in an order, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said in an order that nodal officers will head the ward-level committees and handle public grievances.
Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Mandya released excess water of 43,475 cusecs to the river on Tuesday after good rains in Cauvery catchment area including Kodagu district.
The reservoirs in the Cauvery basin continued to receive heavy inflow from the past few days. Kodagu received 48.05mm rainfall between 8.30am on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday. And Kodagu has received 2314.87mm of rainfall so far since January this year, while it received 2509.84mm of rainfall during the same period last year.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert to Kodagu district, which indicates heavy rainfall between 64.5mm and 115.5mm from 8.30am on Tuesday from 8.30am on Wednesday.
Karnataka also released 30,208 cusecs of water from Kabini Dam in HD Kote on Tuesday after heavy rains at Wayanad in Kerala. Harangi reservoir at Kodagu released 5010 cusecs of water. Hemavathi reservoir in Hassan district released 4750 cusecs.
The Internal Security Division (ISD) of Karnataka police, which is investigating a separate narcotics case, questioned two Kannada serial actors on Tuesday. The actors Abhishek Das and Geetha Bharathi Bhat were questioned by the ISD officials.
According to police, they have already questioned Sandalwood actor Yogesh, cricketer N C Aiyappa and serial actress Rashmi Changappa in connection with the case.
Abhishek, after his inquiry for nearly six hours, said, "They called us to check if we knew certain people and if we have heard about them earlier. I have shared all the information and I will cooperate in future for enquiry. "
Abhishek Das, features in Gattimela TV serial and has also acted in movies like Ambi Ning Vayyasaytho. Geetha acted in the TV serial Bramhagantu.
"Three lakh PPE kits were imported as the government paid Rs. 2,117 for each of these kits. That is almost seven times more than a Maharashtra-based company's bid for Rs. 330 per kit. When there are companies selling it within the country at cheaper rates, why didn't the government buy those," he questioned.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar said, "From distributing food kits to compensation to families of the dead, there are scams everywhere. Why is the government not launching a judicial probe into the misappropriation of funds."
Bengaluru's local civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday appointed nodal officers to 198 wards to replace corporators after the Council's tenure ended last week.
Confirming the appointment in an order, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said in an order that nodal officers will head the ward-level committees and handle public grievances.
"These officers will step in to fill the vacuum created by the end of the corporators' terms. They will be responsible to respond to the citizens' problems and help solve civic issues," Prasad explained.
The newly assigned nodal officers include special commissioners, joint commissioners, zonal chief engineers and other chief engineers, executive engineers, assistant executive engineers and deputy commissioners and are mostly placed at wards at their place of residence in the city.
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly Tuesday passed a bill reducing salaries and allowances of members of the state legislature by 30 per cent for a year, in the wake of the financial crisis faced by the state to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, an amount between Rs. 16 crore and 18 crore is expected to be saved by this decision. "In the wake of Covid-19, we discussed with leaders of our party and also the opposition that as a gesture, ministers, MLAs and MLCs, heads of authorities, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker should agree to a 30 per cent salary cut," Madhuswamy told the Assembly.
He was moving the 'Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020' to effect the changes.
The BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday termed as baseless and misleading, reports about leadership change in the state by replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
State BJP spokesperson Captain Ganesh Karnik said a few TV channels have repeatedly reported that there is going to be a change in the leadership of Chief Minister Yediyurappa.
“BJP strongly refutes this report,” he clarified in an official statement.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus. The BJP leader had attended the ongoing legislative session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
"Even though I am asymptomatic, I have been admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. I urge all those who have come in contact with me to get tested for #coronavirus and to take necessary precautions," Karjol confirmed in a tweet.
Several leaders including CM B S Yediyurappa wished him a speedy recovery.
