Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: ED to question actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani

The accused are now currently jailed in the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru. (File Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: A fortnight after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against many of the accused in the Sandalwood drug scandal case, officials clarified that they will record statements of actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and three others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The central agency had sought permission from the special court in the city handling Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases for the same, after which it was allowed to do so, on Thursday. The accused are now currently jailed in the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Bengaluru violence: NIA arrests ‘key conspirator,’ conducts searches at 30 locations

Meanwhile, as the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city reported over 4000 cases for the first time since March.

According to statistics shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, coronavirus infection was confirmed in 4192 more people on Thursday, taking the total tally in the city to 2,08,467.