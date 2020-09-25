Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: ED to question actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: A fortnight after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against many of the accused in the Sandalwood drug scandal case, officials clarified that they will record statements of actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and three others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The central agency had sought permission from the special court in the city handling Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases for the same, after which it was allowed to do so, on Thursday. The accused are now currently jailed in the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, as the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city reported over 4000 cases for the first time since March.
According to statistics shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, coronavirus infection was confirmed in 4192 more people on Thursday, taking the total tally in the city to 2,08,467.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Bengaluru violence case arrested a “key conspirator” Thursday for his alleged involvement in the attack on Kadugodanahalli (KG Halli) police station on August 11.
According to the NIA team camping in the city since it took over the investigation on Tuesday, they have arrested one Sayyed Saddiq Ali, 44, from the city. “The accused works as a recovery agent with a bank and was absconding since August 11, immediately after the riots,” NIA officials said.
The team also conducted searches at 30 locations in the city as part of its probe to unearth the alleged conspiracy behind the attacks on KG Halli and Devarajeevanahalli (DJ Halli) police stations. “During searches, airgun, pellets, sharp weapons, iron rods, digital devices, DVRs (Dynamic Vision Resources), and many incriminating documents and material related to SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) and PFI (Popular Front of India) have been seized,” an NIA statement read.
The Bengaluru based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Wipro GE Healthcare announced the inauguration of an advanced centre for innovation and research WIPRO GE Healthcare - Computational and Data Sciences Collaborative Laboratory of Artificial Intelligence in Medical and Healthcare Imaging at the IISc campus in the city on Thursday.
The facility will work with over 50 students and three faculty members of IISc. “The facility, located at the Department of Computational and Data Sciences (CDS) of IISc, Bengaluru, will work on the next level of healthcare diagnostics with deep learning technology, artificial intelligence and future-ready digital interfaces, to provide highly sophisticated diagnostic and medical image-reconstruction techniques and protocols for faster and better imaging. To start with, this facility will work with over fifty students and three faculty members of IISc,” the statement said
According to release, some of the use cases that the collaboration will explore are: light-weight deep learning models for classification and segmentation of COVID-19 lesions in lung ultrasound and CT images, deep learning models for improving as well as classifying spectral domain optical coherence tomography images in ophthalmology, deep learning based medical image reconstruction methods and exploiting the structure of 3D volume data that necessitates fewer annotations, thereby reducing development time and annotation cost.
Mangaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB), issued a notice to TV anchor and Kannada actor Anushree on Thursday in connection with a drug racket in Mangaluru.
According to sources, CCB police initially sent the notice to Anushree’s WhatsApp number and on Friday, CCB team serve the notice personally to Anushree who now resides with her mother and brother in Bengaluru.
Mangaluru CCB police had arrested choreographer-actor Kishor Aman from and his accomplice Akhil Nausheel on September 19 innthe case.
As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city reported over 4000 cases for the first time in a day, since March 8 when the first case was reported.
According to statistics shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, coronavirus infection was confirmed in 4192 more people on Thursday, taking the total tally in the city to 2,08,467.
Meanwhile, 24 more deaths that took place over the last few days were added to the city's Covid-19 fatality records as the total rose to 2762.
At the same time, 7710 fresh positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours from across the state while 6748 discharges were also recorded. As many as 95,549 active cases are there in Karnataka, as on September 24.
The other accused who will be quizzed by ED include party organiser Viren Khanna, real estate businessman Rahul Thonse and suspended RTO clerk B K Ravi Shankar, who are all currently jailed in the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala has written a letter to the Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara prison Superintendent requesting not to entertain any kind of application of the third parties under the Right to Information Act seeking details related to her imprisonment, release date, etc.
In a letter dated September 19, Sasikala said the third parties file those applications for gaining publicity and also due to political vendetta. “The oblique motive of some applicants is to complicate my lawful release at the right time,” the letter read.
The opposition Congress in Karnataka on Thursday gave a notice to initiate a no-confidence motion against the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government, citing corruption in the government and a growing financial burden.
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah gave the notice and said, “The chief minister has lost the confidence of the House.”
Despite Congress’s demand for an immediate discussion on the no-confidence motion, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kaggeri said time would be given to discuss the notice before the session concludes on Saturday.
