Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Three killed in Belagavi, Bidar due to heavy rains, 2000 people relocated in Udupi

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As several parts of north and coastal Karnataka continued to receive moderate to heavy rains on Sunday as well, three people lost lives in separate incidents at Belagavi and Bidar districts.

While a bike rider — identified as Beershetty Bodhanawadi (28) — was swept away when he was trying to cross an overflowing stream in Kalaburagi, two brothers — Anu Fakru and Arasu Fakru — fell into the Nizampur lake in Bidar.

Meanwhile, at least 2000 people were relocated to relief camps in safer locations at Udupi on Sunday where rescue operations by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) are underway.

At the same time, the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru is hosting a short legislature session — spanning across eight days — beginning Monday amid unprecedented safety measures taken in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.