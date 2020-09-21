Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Three killed in Belagavi, Bidar due to heavy rains, 2000 people relocated in Udupi

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As several parts of north and coastal Karnataka continued to receive moderate to heavy rains on Sunday as well, three people lost lives in separate incidents at Belagavi and Bidar districts.
While a bike rider — identified as Beershetty Bodhanawadi (28) — was swept away when he was trying to cross an overflowing stream in Kalaburagi, two brothers — Anu Fakru and Arasu Fakru — fell into the Nizampur lake in Bidar.
Meanwhile, at least 2000 people were relocated to relief camps in safer locations at Udupi on Sunday where rescue operations by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) are underway.
At the same time, the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru is hosting a short legislature session — spanning across eight days — beginning Monday amid unprecedented safety measures taken in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Transgender activist and motivational speaker Akkai Padmashali officially joined the Congress party on Sunday in an event held in Bengaluru in the presence of party’s Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar and other senior party leaders.
Padmashali is the first transgender person to be conferred with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award — the second-highest civilian honour of the state — in 2015. She is also known for her stints as a social activist, a lecturer in several colleges across Bengaluru, and as a classically-trained singer.
In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com where she announced her decision to enter mainstream politics, Padmashali said, “The Indian National Congress is known for being quite outspoken on issues faced by minorities including the transgender community. My decision to join the party coincides with the observation that there is no political voice from within the party now to represent such issues from a first-hand perspective.”
An intercepted phone conversation between two relatives of a key accused in the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru provided a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Police with vital evidence of his involvement in another high-profile case — the 2015 killing of Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi.
According to court records, soon after the July 2018 arrest of Ganesh Miskin, 28, the rider of the motorcycle that took Lankesh’s alleged killer Parshuram Waghmore to her home, two close relatives of Miskin discussed the arrest on phone.
One of the relatives, Ravi Miskin, allegedly told an “uncle” that his elder brother Ganesh was involved in the two murders, records show. The transcript of the conversation has been placed as evidence along with the chargesheet in the Kalburgi case to indicate Miskin’s involvement in both cases.
