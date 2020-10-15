Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: North Karnataka receives heavy rains, relief camps opened

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: At least 41 relief camps in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and Bidar districts of Karnataka became operational on Wednesday as several parts of north interior Karnataka experienced flood-like situations as heavy rains continued for the third consecutive day.
While several residents of villages in low-lying and vulnerable areas were warned or evacuated by district authorities, nearly 5000 people have been shifted to relief camps as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a ‘red alert’ at Vijayapura, Dharwad, Belagavi, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bagalkot, Gadag, and Haveri districts for Thursday as well.
At the same time, with 9265 more people contracting coronavirus on Wednesday, the total tally in Karnataka rose to over 7.35 lakh with more nearly 1.14 lakh cases termed ‘active’ by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
While 1,13,771 samples were tested on Wednesday (including 39,111 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests), the positivity rate rose to 8.14% as opposed to 7.7% the previous day. Meanwhile, 4574 more cases were confirmed in Bengaluru which also has the highest number of active cases to date (65,045). Other districts that reported the most cases on October 14 were Mysuru (641), Bengaluru Rural (344), Tumkur (341), Belagavi (297) and Ballari (275).
Meanwhile, 6.11 lakh people have recovered from the infection cumulatively as the total death toll rose to 10,198 after 75 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Wednesday.
Expecting a rise in demand for trains in the view of the festival season ahead of Navratri, the South Western Railway (SWR) Wednesday notified that it will operate 22 special trains to various destinations across the country, with the first few services beginning on October 20.
According to the SWR notification, one pair among these is scheduled to operate on the Mysuru-Dharwad route from October 20 to December 1 on the onward direction and till November 30 on the return direction. All other trains approved for operations are to destinations in other states including Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh among others. “All trains will run as full-reserved trains,” the notification clarified.
Meanwhile, as rainfall subsided in Belagavi, reports of damage emerged from Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts. According to the Vijayapura district administration, connection to seven villages was cut off after a low-lying bridge in Hadaginal village submerged in overflowing rainwater.
At the same time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy showers accompanied by thunder and lightning in several parts after which a red alert was sounded at Vijayapura, Dharwad, Belagavi, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bagalkot, Gadag, and Haveri districts. The deep depression over Bay of Bengal with gusty winds of 55-65 kmph over Telangana had moved in a westward direction at a speed of 20 kmph and is centered over north interior Karnataka, about 40 km north of Gulbarga and the adjoining areas of Maharashtra as of 11.30 am on Wednesday, the met department had noted.
As many as 27 primary healthcare centres (PHC) in Bengaluru will be upgraded soon to digital multi-specialty clinics where specialist doctors will be deployed to attend patients, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan announced.
In a recent meeting held with BBMP health officials, it was pointed out that digitising health services would reduce social contact. "In the first phase, each Assembly segment in the city will get one digitised PHC which can be extended to other PHCs later," the Deputy CM explained.
BBMP officials clarified that it tenders for the first phase would be called within a week.
