Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: North Karnataka receives heavy rains, relief camps opened

While several residents of villages in low-lying and vulnerable areas were warned or evacuated by district authorities, nearly 5000 people have been shifted to relief camps as a precautionary measure. (PTI/Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: At least 41 relief camps in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and Bidar districts of Karnataka became operational on Wednesday as several parts of north interior Karnataka experienced flood-like situations as heavy rains continued for the third consecutive day.

While several residents of villages in low-lying and vulnerable areas were warned or evacuated by district authorities, nearly 5000 people have been shifted to relief camps as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a ‘red alert’ at Vijayapura, Dharwad, Belagavi, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bagalkot, Gadag, and Haveri districts for Thursday as well.

At the same time, with 9265 more people contracting coronavirus on Wednesday, the total tally in Karnataka rose to over 7.35 lakh with more nearly 1.14 lakh cases termed ‘active’ by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.