Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 344 Bengaluru families get Rs 25,000 compensation cheques after heavy rains create havoc

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka and BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta hands over compensation cheque to families affected by heavy rains in Bengaluru. (Express Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Two days after heavy rains created havoc in Bengaluru, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) — the city’s local civic body — Sunday issued cheques of Rs 25,000 each to the families whose houses were flooded by rainwater.

The cheques were distributed to 344 households in the city together, 304 households in Dattatreya Nagar and 40 in Kumaraswamy Layout, by Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka and BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta. BBMP officials said Rs 86 lakh compensation was handed over in total on Sunday.

Meanwhile, more people recovered from the coronavirus infection than those who fell ill for 11 consecutive days in Karnataka, as the Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours was 4.41 per cent.

While 4439 more people contracted the infection, 10,106 people recovered from the infection across the state. Of these, 2468 new cases and 6759 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to over 3.25 lakh.