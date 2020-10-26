Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 344 Bengaluru families get Rs 25,000 compensation cheques after heavy rains create havoc

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Two days after heavy rains created havoc in Bengaluru, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) — the city’s local civic body — Sunday issued cheques of Rs 25,000 each to the families whose houses were flooded by rainwater.
The cheques were distributed to 344 households in the city together, 304 households in Dattatreya Nagar and 40 in Kumaraswamy Layout, by Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka and BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta. BBMP officials said Rs 86 lakh compensation was handed over in total on Sunday.
Meanwhile, more people recovered from the coronavirus infection than those who fell ill for 11 consecutive days in Karnataka, as the Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours was 4.41 per cent.
While 4439 more people contracted the infection, 10,106 people recovered from the infection across the state. Of these, 2468 new cases and 6759 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to over 3.25 lakh.
Meanwhile, Minister Ashoka announced that Rs 10,000 compensation will be given for households with minor damages and that officials have been asked to prepare a list of such houses. "Encroachments blocking the flow of water will be cleared in another eight to nine months to prevent waterlogging," he assured the families.
Earlier during the day, the BBMP Administrator visited Hoskerehalli and Dattatreya layout to inspect stormwater drains and blockage caused by encroachments in the areas and their surroundings.
Meanwhile, 'active' cases in Karnataka dropped further to 81,050. At the same time, 1,00,511 samples were tested (including 17,729 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests)across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on October 25 were Bengaluru Rural (234), Tumkur (141), Mysuru (140), Dakshina Kannada (139), and Udupi (117). The death toll rose to 10,905 as 32 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.
Ten days ago, a bar owner was shot outside his establishment in the heart of Bengaluru with a breech-loading gun, and then hacked with a machete. This rare underworld killing in the central business district, followed by a chilling phone call to two TV channels, has raised apprehensions in police circles that a new gangland order is moving to take over organised crime in the tech city.
On October 15, Manish Shetty, 41, who has a history of involvement in robbery and extortion and was an associate of the extradited gangster Muthappa Rai , was killed outside Duet Bar and Restaurant. Soon, a caller claiming to be Vijay Shetty, a former associate of Mumbai gangster Chhota Rajan and a self-styled “patriotic” gangster, called two local channels in Bengaluru and Mangaluru to claim that the killing was an act of revenge for a murder in coastal Karnataka last month.
On September 24, Kishan Hegde, a gangster in Udupi with alleged links to Hindutva groups, was hacked to death in broad daylight by a group of men. Udupi Police arrested associates of Manoj Kodikere, an activist of the Hindu Jagaran Vedike with criminal antecedents, for the killing. “The murder was the fallout of a dispute between Hegde and Kodikere for control of business activities at the Mangalore port,” police sources said.
