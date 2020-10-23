Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Active Covid-19 cases drop below 1 lakh after nearly a month

While the number of active cases on October 22 is 92,927, the same had been over a lakh since September 26. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The active number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka dropped below the one-lakh mark on Thursday after nearly a month as discharges outnumbered new cases for the eighth consecutive day in the state. While the number of active cases on October 22 is 92,927, the same had been over a lakh since September 26.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the last 24 hours also dropped to 5.38 per cent in Karnataka as 5778 more people contracted the infection, of which 2807 were in Bengaluru. With this, the total tally in Karnataka rose to over 7.88 lakh with 6.84 lakh people recovering from coronavirus so far.

At the same time, the Karnataka government Thursday approved a new solid waste management (SWM) policy asking urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to ensure 100% door-to-door collection and segregation of waste is achieved by 2021.