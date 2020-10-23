Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Active Covid-19 cases drop below 1 lakh after nearly a month

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The active number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka dropped below the one-lakh mark on Thursday after nearly a month as discharges outnumbered new cases for the eighth consecutive day in the state. While the number of active cases on October 22 is 92,927, the same had been over a lakh since September 26.
Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the last 24 hours also dropped to 5.38 per cent in Karnataka as 5778 more people contracted the infection, of which 2807 were in Bengaluru. With this, the total tally in Karnataka rose to over 7.88 lakh with 6.84 lakh people recovering from coronavirus so far.
At the same time, the Karnataka government Thursday approved a new solid waste management (SWM) policy asking urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to ensure 100% door-to-door collection and segregation of waste is achieved by 2021.
Retired police officers in Karnataka will soon get identity cards similar to IAS, IPS and IFS officers.
On Thursday in a circular, Karnataka Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Praveen Sood directed his officers to issue ID cards from police constables to SPs (non-IPS), on the day of their retirement.
According to circular, identity cards to retired police will help them during visits to government offices or in their travel. ID cards will also gain them entry to police canteens.
"Personnel working in IGP and SP offices, CID, Internal Security Division, Training, Railways, State Intelligence, and other special units must be issued ID cards on the day of their retirement," said in the circular.
North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), which operates buses in Kalyana Karnataka region, has withdrawn the 10 percent additional charge that the corporation was collecting from passengers travelling during the weekend.
“As people are showing little interest in using public transport on major routes owing to COVID-19 and as prices offered by the private players on major routes are relatively lesser than that offered by NEKRTC, the 10 % additional charge imposed on these routes during the weekend is withdrawn to attract more passengers,” Managing Director of NEKRTC M. Kurma Rao said in a media release.
NEKRTC also said that the additional charge will remain withdrawn till December 31, 2020. NEKRTC had imposed a 10 percent additional charge on major routes for buses leaving the originating station on Fridays and destination stations on Sundays.
After a gap of six years, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Wednesday began trial runs for an electric bus in the city. The 12-meter long AC e-bus has been provided by a Hyderabad-based company.
The trials, which had to be put on hold due to operation and financial issues, resumed after an inspection by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Deputy CM Laxman Savadi. The bus, with sandbags in place of passengers, is being tested on different routes in Bengaluru.
Read more
The Karnataka State cabinet on Thursday granted approval to implement the Bhagyalakshmi scheme, which provides financial security to girl child of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.
The Bhagyalakshmi scheme will be implemented through Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana of the postal department instead of LIC, the government said.
Bhagyalakshmi scheme is one of the flagship schemes of the BS Yeddyurappa-led BJP government in the State. According to government order, under this scheme, a girl child belonging to BPL families is eligible to receive Rs one lakh after completing 18 years of age.
A day after conducting an aerial survey of districts in north Karnataka affected by the recent heavy rains and floods, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday sought special assistance of Rs 10,000 crore from the centre, pointing out that the situation this year is more severe than the previous years.
The CM said that a cumulative loss of Rs 21,609 has been reported due to heavy rains and floods, experienced thrice already in this year. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM mentions the estimated loss during the first spell of extreme rainfall and flood between August and nid September to be Rs 9,441 crore. The same is around Rs 5,568 crore considering the second spell of incessant rains that took place during the second half of September, while the latest spell which began on October 10 has reported damage and loss of about Rs 6,500 crore, Yediyurappa stated.
Heavy rain and release of water into the Bhima river from dams in Maharashtra had caused devastating floods in North Karnataka districts. Yediyurappa had said on Wednesday that around 43,000 people were evacuated after 247 villages were inundated due to heavy rains and floods across Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Bidar districts.
Air Marshal RD Mathur, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force, Bengaluru Thursday emphasised the need for air warriors to impart and maintain the highest standards of training, in view of the technological advancements that the Indian Air Force has made over the years.
"Our trainees should sustain the steep learning curve and be fully effective air warriors upon completion of training," Mathur urged. Mathur, the Param Vishisht Seva Medal awardee of the year, had taken over the command from Air Marshal AS Butola earlier this month.
He was addressing personnel at the Airmen Training School in Sambra, located in Belagavi district. Further, he reviewed all training activities conducted at the school and inspected various critical infrastructure projects being undertaken for the trainees.
The Karnataka government Thursday approved a new solid waste management (SWM) policy asking urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to ensure 100% door-to-door collection and segregation of waste is achieved by 2021. As per the Karnataka State Urban SWM Policy (2020), it has been directed to take measures to ensure waste-burning is stopped by December 2021 with ULBs clinching the amount of waste reaching landfills to below 30 per cent.
Further, December 2021 is also set as the deadline to ensure all biodegradable waste is processed using appropriate technology. By 2023, ULBs have been asked to come up with bio-mining or other appropriate methods to manage dump yards.
Strategy to handle dry and wet waste, management of hazardous, sanitary, and special wastes, education and welfare of sanitation workers, and monitoring and evaluation of the SWM system are among other points emphasised in the new policy.
Heavy rains that continued in Bengaluru for the past few years resulted in the city's iconic Sankey Tank getting filled to the brim and beginning to overflow for the first time in 12 years.
Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan CN, who also represents the Malleswaram constituency, visited the Tank on Thursday to offer 'bagina' on Thursday. He cited the reason behind the tank overflowing was due to the steps taken to ensure that water falling into the catchment area reaches the tank. "Measures were taken to desilt the canals that lead to the tank. This action along with abundant rains has helped the tank accumulate so much water," he said.
He added that soak pits will be built and the water-filling capacity of tanks across the city would be enhanced soon to avoid wastage of rainwater.
Situated near Malleswaram, Sankey tank and its surroundings is also a major lung space in the city and is a preferred tourist spot.
The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours dropped to 5.38 per cent in Karnataka as 5778 more people contracted the infection on Thursday, of which 2807 were in Bengaluru. With this, the total tally in Karnataka rose to over 7.88 lakh with 6.84 lakh people recovering from coronavirus so far.
Meanwhile, 'active' cases dropped below the one-lakh mark after nearly a month as discharges outnumbered new cases for the eighth consecutive day in the state. While the number of active cases on October 22 is 92,927, the same had been over a lakh since September 26.
At the same time, 1,07,354 samples were tested (including 20,853 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests)across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on October 20 were Mysuru (308), Bengaluru Rural (280), Chikkaballapura (237), Mandya (191), and Tumkur (184). The death toll rose to 10,770 as 74 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Thursday.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 5, North Karnataka rains, North Karnataka floods, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, RR Nagar and Sira bypolls and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.