Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Rains to continue in Bengaluru, IMD sounds yellow alert

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru as the city continued to witness heavy rains leaving many roads waterlogged throughout Tuesday night. BBMP control room officials said they attended complaints from Sivananda Circle, Mehkri Circle, Kengeri, Agara, Halasuru, Nayandahalli, and Agara among other areas.
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reported that areas in western and southern Bengaluru received between 11 mm and 71.5 mm of rainfall.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is scheduled to take an aerial survey on Wednesday to assess the extent of damage caused by the heavy rains in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Vijayapura districts leaving hundreds of villages inundated.
At the same time, 6297 more people contracted coronavirus on Tuesday, as the total tally in Karnataka rose to over 7.76 lakh.
Popular Carnatic vocalist and ‘A’ Grade artiste at the All India Radio (AIR), Prof. T S Ramaa passed away in Bengaluru after she was admitted to a hospital, complaining of a brief illness, on Monday night. She was 70.
Among the first batch of postgraduate students at Mysuru in 1972, her renditions in the AIR and later for Doordarshan and several on-stage performances were followed by many. She was trained by Prof V Ramaratnam of Mysuru, Seethalakshmi Venkateshan, and Suganda Raman, after her initial days of learning under the Jayam-Bhagyam sisters when she was around three years old.
Prof. Ramaa was the head of the department of music at APS College, Bengaluru, and had played a key role in establishing the postgraduate Music course at Jain University.
In a statement released earlier by the CM, it was mentioned that many villages in these districts were "either completely or partially submerged" due to floods caused by heavy rains last week.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and legislator representing Chittapur (Kalaburgi) Priyank Kharge criticised the CM for planning his survey late and that he would fail to realise the situation on ground by preferring an aerial survey.
"Flood waters of Bhima river are showing a falling trend at Sannathi Barrage & similar trends are in Afzalpur & Jewargi as well. Wonder what the CM will see when he does an aerial survey tomorrow as most of the water would have receded. The devastation is on ground," he said.
In a bid to "restrict entry of non-travellers at railway stations" due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the South Western Railway Tuesday hiked the price of platform tickets by five times to Rs 50 at 11 more stations in the Bengaluru division.
The revised prices will be in effect from Wednesday at KR Puram, Bangarapet, Tumakuru, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Kengeri, Mandya, Hindupur, Penukonda, Yelahanka, Banaswadi, Carmelaram, and Whitefield railway stations. This will continue till November 10, SWR officials said.
Earlier, on September 10, platform ticket prices were raised from Rs 10 to 50 at KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur, and Bangalore Cantonment railway stations, citing the same reason.
In the first such remarks by a BJP leader following allegations — of corruption and interference in the functioning of the government — against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s family members, senior party leader and former Union minister Basavaraj Patil Yatnal Tuesday said Yediyurappa “will not continue for long” and “people on the top are fed up”.
Speaking in Bijapur region, the BJP MLA alleged that development funds for the region were being diverted to the CM’s home constituency in Shimoga district in central Karnataka.
While there has been speculation of the BJP high command intending to affect a change in the chief minister’s post in Karnataka, and several leaders also acknowledge “off the record” such a possibility, the state BJP has until now maintained that no changes have been proposed.
As Bengaluru continued to witness heavy rains, many roads in the city experienced waterlogging throughout Tuesday night, with the BBMP control room receiving complaints from Sivananda Circle, Mehkri Circle, Kengeri, Agara, Halasuru, Nayandahalli, and Agara among other areas.
According to BBMP officials, a team had to rush to the underpass at Sivananda Circle underpass to clear the water that resulted in huge traffic snarls in the area for a long time.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reported that areas in western and southern Bengaluru received between 11 mm and 71.5 mm of rainfall. Areas that saw heavy downpour included Jayanagar, BTM Layout, Koramangala, RT Nagar, Yelahanka, Hebbal, Basavanagudi, Dasarahalli, Sampangiramanagar, Rajajinagar, and Malleswaram in the city.
While the KSNDMC has predicted heavy rainfall in the BBMP area for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city.
The upcoming bypolls to two Assembly seats in Karnataka may not have a bearing on party positions in the House — with the BJP holding a comfortable majority of 116 out of 224 seats — but they will be a matter of prestige for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
The November 3 bypolls at Sira in Tumkur district and Raja Rajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru come at a time when the Chief Minister faces allegations of corruption and interference in governance by members of his family.
The bypolls are also going to be significant for state Congress chief D K Shivakumar. Shivakumar too is being investigated by the CBI on charges of corruption and was arrested last year in a money laundering case. He has called the bypolls a referendum on the BJP government headed by Yediyurappa.
With 6297 more people contracting coronavirus on Tuesday, the total tally in Karnataka rose to over 7.76 lakh with over a lakh cases termed 'active' by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
While 98,236 samples were tested (including 23,373 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests), a positivity rate of 6.4% was recorded as opposed to 7.7% last Tuesday. Meanwhile, 2821 more cases were confirmed in Bengaluru which also has the highest number of active cases to date (64,523). Other districts that reported the most cases on October 20 were Mysuru (451), Tumkur (327), Bengaluru Rural (319), and Davanagere (206).
Meanwhile, 6.62 lakh people have recovered from the infection cumulatively as the total death toll rose to 10,608 after 66 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Tuesday.
