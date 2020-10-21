Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Rains to continue in Bengaluru, IMD sounds yellow alert

BBMP control room officials said they attended complaints from Sivananda Circle, Mehkri Circle, Kengeri, Agara, Halasuru, Nayandahalli, and Agara among other areas. Express Photo by Ralph Alex Arakal

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru as the city continued to witness heavy rains leaving many roads waterlogged throughout Tuesday night. BBMP control room officials said they attended complaints from Sivananda Circle, Mehkri Circle, Kengeri, Agara, Halasuru, Nayandahalli, and Agara among other areas.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reported that areas in western and southern Bengaluru received between 11 mm and 71.5 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is scheduled to take an aerial survey on Wednesday to assess the extent of damage caused by the heavy rains in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Vijayapura districts leaving hundreds of villages inundated.

At the same time, 6297 more people contracted coronavirus on Tuesday, as the total tally in Karnataka rose to over 7.76 lakh.