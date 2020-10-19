Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: CM Yediyurappa to take aerial survey to assess flood-damage in north Karnataka

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As the flood situation continued to persist leaving hundreds of villages in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Vijayapura districts inundated with Krishna and Bhima rivers in spate, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced that he would take an aerial survey on October 21 to assess the extent of damage caused by the same.
In a statement, he said that many villages in these districts were “either completely or partially submerged” due to floods caused by heavy rains last week. At the same time, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that at least 20,269 people, including 15,078 in Kalaburagi have been evacuated by the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) besides local police and district authorities.
Meanwhile, with 7184 more people contracting coronavirus on Sunday, the total tally in Karnataka rose to over 7.58 lakh with more nearly 1.1 lakh cases termed ‘active’ by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services. 3535 more cases were confirmed in Bengaluru which also has the highest number of active cases to date (64,435). Other districts that reported the most cases on October 18 were Mysuru (404), Mandya (308), Bengaluru Rural (288), and Hassan (257).
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru City Police has served a notice to Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s wife Priyanka Alva asking her to appear in the city on Tuesday. The development comes days after CCB officials raided the actor's Mumbai residence in search of his absconding brother-in-law Aditya Alva — one of the main accused in the Sandalwood drug case.
“We had served a notice to Priyanka Alva to appear before us on Friday. However, on failure to do so, another notice was issued, asking her to be present at the CCB office in Chamarajpet on October 20,” a CCB officer confirmed.
While 1,05,067 samples were tested (including 21,876 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests), a positivity rate of 6.7% was recorded as opposed to 7.7% the previous day. Meanwhile, 3535 more cases were confirmed in Bengaluru which also has the highest number of active cases to date (64,435). Other districts that reported the most cases on October 18 were Mysuru (404), Mandya (308), Bengaluru Rural (288), and Hassan (257)
Meanwhile, 6.37 lakh people have recovered from the infection cumulatively as the total death toll rose to 10,427 after 19 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Sunday.
