Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: CM Yediyurappa to take aerial survey to assess flood-damage in north Karnataka

The Chief Minister will take an aerial survey on October 21.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As the flood situation continued to persist leaving hundreds of villages in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Vijayapura districts inundated with Krishna and Bhima rivers in spate, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced that he would take an aerial survey on October 21 to assess the extent of damage caused by the same.

In a statement, he said that many villages in these districts were “either completely or partially submerged” due to floods caused by heavy rains last week. At the same time, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that at least 20,269 people, including 15,078 in Kalaburagi have been evacuated by the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) besides local police and district authorities.

Meanwhile, with 7184 more people contracting coronavirus on Sunday, the total tally in Karnataka rose to over 7.58 lakh with more nearly 1.1 lakh cases termed ‘active’ by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services. 3535 more cases were confirmed in Bengaluru which also has the highest number of active cases to date (64,435). Other districts that reported the most cases on October 18 were Mysuru (404), Mandya (308), Bengaluru Rural (288), and Hassan (257).