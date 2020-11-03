Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Voting for RR Nagar, Sira bypolls underway

Election commission officials arrived at mustering centres on Monday to prepare for a voting day on Tuesday.

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: The byelection to two assembly constituencies in Karnataka, namely Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumakuru, is underway on Tuesday from 7 am. A voting population of 6,78,012 (including 3,26,114 women) is eligible to exercise their franchise during the day, even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bypoll to RR Nagar was necessitated after the seat fell vacant in July last year after Congress MLA, N Munirathna, defected to the BJP. While Munirathna is the BJP candidate this time, the Congress has fielded H Kusuma, a political novice who was the wife of the IAS officer D K Ravi who died in 2015. She is also the daughter of Janata Dal (Secular) leader Hanumantharayappa. V Krishnamurthy, a local leader, has been fielded by the JDS this time.

The Sira seat fell vacant after the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate B Satyaranarayana, an advocate who won the 2018 polls, succumbed to a chronic illness on August 4. The Congress has fielded senior leader and former minister T B Jayachandra, expecting a seventh chance to make him a legislator. Meanwhile, Dr CM Rajesh Gowda —son of former Congress MP C P Mudalagiriyappa — is the BJP candidate while JD(S) has fielded Ammajamma — wife of the late MLA Sathyanarayana — as their candidate.

Voting will continue till 6 pm at 678 polling stations in RR Nagar and 330 others in Sira on Tuesday. The results are scheduled to be announced on November 10.