Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Voting for RR Nagar, Sira bypolls underway

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: The byelection to two assembly constituencies in Karnataka, namely Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumakuru, is underway on Tuesday from 7 am. A voting population of 6,78,012 (including 3,26,114 women) is eligible to exercise their franchise during the day, even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Bypoll to RR Nagar was necessitated after the seat fell vacant in July last year after Congress MLA, N Munirathna, defected to the BJP. While Munirathna is the BJP candidate this time, the Congress has fielded H Kusuma, a political novice who was the wife of the IAS officer D K Ravi who died in 2015. She is also the daughter of Janata Dal (Secular) leader Hanumantharayappa. V Krishnamurthy, a local leader, has been fielded by the JDS this time.
The Sira seat fell vacant after the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate B Satyaranarayana, an advocate who won the 2018 polls, succumbed to a chronic illness on August 4. The Congress has fielded senior leader and former minister T B Jayachandra, expecting a seventh chance to make him a legislator. Meanwhile, Dr CM Rajesh Gowda —son of former Congress MP C P Mudalagiriyappa — is the BJP candidate while JD(S) has fielded Ammajamma — wife of the late MLA Sathyanarayana — as their candidate.
Voting will continue till 6 pm at 678 polling stations in RR Nagar and 330 others in Sira on Tuesday. The results are scheduled to be announced on November 10.
The Horticulture department has cancelled the Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens scheduled for January 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The department cancelled the flower show organised during Independence Day this year. According to officials, this is the first time that the biannual flower shows held to mark Independence Day and Republic Day at Lalbagh have been cancelled.
“The flower show sees a footfall in the range of five to six lakhs visitors to Lalbagh during the show. This year due to covid-19 we have decided not to hold the flower show in January 2021,” said M. Jagadeesh, Joint Director of Horticulture (Parks and Gardens).
The Lalbagh flower show started in the second half of the 19th century, which is inspired by The Great Spring Show, an annual flower show organised by the Royal Horticultural Society of England.
RR Nagar bypoll: Special arrangements in place but Covid-19 patients ‘reluctant’ to show up at booths
As Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR) goes to polls on Tuesday, people who are Covid-19 positive have shown reluctance to show up at polling booths even with the special arrangements put in place.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner and District Electoral Officer N Manjunatha Prasad said officials and control room staff members had called up Covid-19 patients in all the nine wards of the constituency via telephone but the interest shown has been low.
Polling for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar(RR Nagar) bypoll began in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, election officials said.
The Karnataka Election Commission has made arrangements for Covid 19 patients in the last hour between 5pm and 6pm. According to officials. persons aged above 80 and with disabilities and those affected by Covid-19 also have the option to vote through postal ballot.
RR Nagar is one of the four largest assembly sections in the city with 4.6 lakh voters. “Voters will be screened through thermal scanners at each polling booth and social distancing will be ensured at the polling stations. Hand sanitiser would be made available at the polling stations,” said N. Manjunath Prasad, District Election Officer for R.R. Nagar
With all nine wards witnessing several campaigning activities during its run-up to the byelection at Rajarajeshwari Nagar segment in Bengaluru, the local civic body has decided to enhance Covid-19 testing after voting ends on Tuesday.
Confirming this, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said, "This area (RR Nagar) has witnessed a lot of crowding in the past few days. The number of positive cases in the zone has also comparatively increased. We do not want to take any chances and hence a special drive across the RR Nagar zone will be conducted and aggressive testing will be done."
The RR Nagar zone had accounted for 11 per cent of the new cases reported in Bengaluru on Monday, as per the BBMP Covid-19 bulletin.
Earlier, the civic body had deployed additional personnel from the BBMP Marshal team in the area to ensure bypoll campaigns do not lead to the spread of COVID-19 in the segment. RR Nagar comprises Jalahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnana Bharati, Kottegepalya, Laggere, HMT ward, Lakshmidevi Nagar, JP Park, and Yeshwanthpura wards and is one of the largest assembly sections in Bengaluru.
Capital city Bengaluru reported 56 per cent of the new coronavirus infections recorded in the state as 2576 more people tested positive on Thursday. However, the trend of recoveries outnumbering new cases continued across the state, as the Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 3.28 per cent.
While 8334 people recovered from the infection across the state, 5925 of them were from Bengaluru alone. Meanwhile, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 44,805. At the same time, 78,496 samples were tested (including 13,481 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 2 were Tumkur (123), Mysuru (100), Mandya (92), Hassan (87), and Ballari (60). The death toll rose to 11,221 as 29 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Monday.
A week after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued an order specifying situations in which the usage of masks are mandatory in public places, the civic body clarified that a person driving a four-wheeler alone with windows closed need not wear a mask.
However, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad reiterated that a person riding a two-wheeler has to wear a mask, even while riding without a pillion rider, has to wear a mask in the order based on the advises from the Technical Advisory Committee.
The clarification comes when citizens were being fined Rs 250 since last week for not wearing a mask while driving alone in a four-wheeler. This had led to a public outrage following which the BBMP Commissioner wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) seeking a clarification on the issue.
A Congress MLA who defected to the BJP in July 2019 will be made a minister if elected again in the November 3 bypolls, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said.
The CM had earlier promised ministerial positions to all 17 Congress and JD(S) rebels who helped the BJP form the government in 2019. The bypolls for 15 seats were held in December 2019, in which 13 rebels were fielded, and all but two won again.
Campaigning for Munirathna Naidu, a civil contractor-turned-film producer contesting from R R Nagar, Yediyurappa said that he had already sanctioned huge funds for the RR Nagar constituency which will be utilised by Naidu as a minister to carry out development work.
