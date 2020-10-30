Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru reports 54% of new Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka

More people recovered from the coronavirus infection disease than those who fell ill for 14 consecutive days in Karnataka, as the Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 3.99 per cent. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru reported over 54 per cent of the new 4025 Covid-19 cases reported across Karnataka on Thursday as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to over 3.33 lakh. While 2175 more people contracted the infection, 4378 others recovered from the same in the city. The number of discharges across the state, at the same time, was 7661.

At the same time, the number of tests conducted across the state rose to 1,00,683 after three days of lesser testing than usual since Monday. To date, 77,01,031 Covid-19 tests have been done in the state, as per statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.