Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru reports 54% of new Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru reported over 54 per cent of the new 4025 Covid-19 cases reported across Karnataka on Thursday as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to over 3.33 lakh. While 2175 more people contracted the infection, 4378 others recovered from the same in the city. The number of discharges across the state, at the same time, was 7661.
Meanwhile, more people recovered from the coronavirus infection disease than those who fell ill for 14 consecutive days in Karnataka, as the Covid-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 3.99 per cent.
At the same time, the number of tests conducted across the state rose to 1,00,683 after three days of lesser testing than usual since Monday. To date, 77,01,031 Covid-19 tests have been done in the state, as per statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) along with the state Health and Family Welfare Department launched pre- and post-hospital system of care management for stroke cases in the state also includes a training programme for doctors and nurses in stroke care.
According to Dr G Gururaj, Director, Nimhans, they will train 20 government hospitals in and around Bengaluru in handling stroke cases and then expand it to other districts. “This project is expected to run for four years will train 90-100 nurses and 60-70 doctors and will develop a system of orderly transfer of patients across hospitals in the government sector,” Gururaj said.
According to data, Karnataka reports 70,000 to 80,000 cases of stroke each year. Nimhans and the state health department also released a stroke brochure and stroke or brain attack factsheet and a guide.
Mangaluru International Airport Customs officials arrested an international traveller for attempting to smuggle gold stashed inside his body and seized gold of 634 grams worth Rs 33 lakh.
“Officers of Mangaluru Customs, Mangaluru International Airport, have arrested a passenger, who had arrived from Dubai by Spicejet Flight No SG146 on 26 October. The said passenger had secreted gold in powder form in his body,” Mangaluru Customs said in a statement.
“Upon purification, gold of 634 grams (24 carat purity) and valued at Rs. 32,96,800 has been recovered and seized from the said passenger,” the statement added.
On October 20, customs officials had seized 531 grams of gold worth Rs 27.4 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai at Mangaluru International Airport.
Voters infected by the coronavirus and those suspected to be infected will be allowed to cast their vote between 5 pm and 6 pm on November 3 for the bypolls to Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced on Thursday.
According to BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, voting arrangements have been made at 678 polling stations in the constituency. While 1,177 people in RR Nagar had tested positive for COVID-19 till Wednesday, 842 were under home isolation, 317 others were hospitalised and 18 were in Covid Care facilities, he stated. Prasad added that the data on all who have tested positive till November 2 will be collected and consenting voters will be picked up in ambulances to be brought to the polling stations.
"To make use of the ambulance service, those who suspect they might have COVID-19 may call 080-28600954/ 28604331/ 28601050/ 94822 24474," a BBMP statement mentioned.
Mandya District administration has banned visitors to Brindavan Gardens at Krishna Raja Sagar dam and Ranganthittu bird sanctuary for three days from Friday.
The decision is taken by the administration to control Covid-19. Mandya District Commissioner M V Venkatesh in an order stated that, since the visitors did not follow guidelines of the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he has imposed a ban on visit of tourists to these two destinations under section 144 of CrPC for three days from Friday.
Brindavan Gardens which is spread across an area of 60 acres is visited by close to 2 million tourists per year.
A Bengaluru-based NGO that focuses on child rights advocacy has urged the Karnataka government to declare November 1 as 'Anti Child Marriage Day'.
The organisation, Child Rights Trust (CRT), in its memorandum submitted to the Department of Women and Child Development, cited the declaration of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act in 2006 on the same day, as the reason behind the suggestion.
"Girls who get married early lose out on education, healthcare, and are subjected to domestic violence, discrimination, and economic dependency," N V Vasudeva Sharma, Executive Director of CRT mentioned.
A couple of days after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike issued Covid-19 guidelines specifying mandatory usage of masks for solo motorists, the civic body Wednesday sought clarification on the same for the second time as a result of public criticism.
In a letter addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad sought clarification on two aspects: whether a person driving alone in a four-wheeler with the window glasses closed should wear a mask and whether a single rider in a two-wheeler without a pillion rider should wear a mask while driving.
"....there has been concerns raised by the various citizen groups as well as the media regarding these aspects," he mentioned further noting that the rules, issued on Tuesday, were based on suggestions by a technical advisory committee, directives from the Centre as well as directives of the Supreme Court.
Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was Thursday arrested by the ED in connection with alleged financial transactions—to the tune of Rs 50 lakh—with a man from Kerala who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in August for allegedly selling drugs on the party circuit in Bengaluru.
The NCB probe revealed that Mohammed Anoop (38) was given funds by Bineesh to help him start a hotel in Bengaluru, and that the former was allegedly actively involved in organising rave parties in Bengaluru. Sources said the extent of financial transactions between Kodiyeri and Anoop went beyond the amount claimed by the duo.
Senior IPS officer P Ravindranath Wednesday submitted his resignation letter to the Karnataka Chief Secretary alleging "harassment by a few individuals" in the department.
Ravindranath, who was posted as Additional Director General of Police in the Forest Cell, further alleged that he was being targeted indirectly by giving promotion to two of his junior officers to the rank of Director General of Police, overlooking him.
"I have served the people of Karnataka with utmost devotion, but in the last four years I faced problems created by a few individuals. I approached the Central Administrative Tribunal and High Court and obtained relief. The recent Supreme Court order, dated October 15, gave me justice with respect to my service matter. But a few individuals prevented justice to me. Therefore, having undergone agony of the indirect harassment, I submit my resignation herewith to lead a peaceful life," he wrote.
As many as 73 personnel and officers from the Karnataka Police force have succumbed to the coronavirus infection so far, as per data collated by the Indian Police Foundation (IPF), a Delhi-based multidisciplinary think tank.
In total, the death toll among the police forces in states is the country is 900. The highest number of deaths have been reported from Maharashtra Police (283) followed by Andhra Pradesh Police (101).
The IPF had recently written to state police authorities across the country, pressing for regular health check-ups and pointing out the urgent need to address the high prevalence of various comorbidities among the personnel.
