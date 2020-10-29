Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 3,146 COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: According to the health department, a total of 7,384 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 7,33,558 and the active cases stood at 68,161, including 939 in intensive care units (ICU).
Volunteers from Mercy Angel perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim, at Khuddus Saab burial ground in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 3,146 fresh COVID-19 infections and 55 deaths taking the total tally and cumulative fatalities to 8,12,784 and 11,046 respectively.
According to the health department, a total of 7,384 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 7,33,558 and the active cases stood at 68,161, including 939 in intensive care units (ICU).
Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,612 cases and reported 23 deaths due to COVID-19, a health bulletin said. Bengaluru cumulatively has reported 3,30,862 infections, 3,801 deaths, 2,83,300 discharges, including 4,457 on Wednesday.
On Wednesday over 56,804 people were home quarantined in the past one week whereas in the past 14 days, 3,69,269 primary contacts and 3,49,636 secondary contacts were traced, said the health department.
As many as 86,154 tests were done on Wednesday with 61,898 of them using the RT-PCR, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 76 lakh, it added.
Police said investigations have revealed that the accused is a habitual offender and has been involved in various crimes, including mobile and vehicle thefts cases. (Representational Image)
The Bengaluru city police Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 40-year-old woman. The incident was caught on camera.
According to police the accused was arrested by the JC Nagar police within 24 hours of registration of the complaint. An officer at the police station said, “The accused stays near the victim’s house. He assaulted her when she was plucking flowers on Tuesday morning. When the woman raised the alarm, the accused ran away from the spot.”
After the incident, the victim registered a police complaint following which the police collected footage from the CCTV installed in the area and arrested individual.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
India Post on Wednesday opened Smart Post Kiosk, at Museum Road Post Office in Bengaluru where people can book and send Speed Post or registered post round-the-clock.
According to India Post, a pilot project by the Karnataka postal circle is the first such in the country. The kiosk will help customers avoid long queues to send speed or registered postal packages that weigh up to two kilograms and make digital payments, officials said.
Customers need to download the ‘Smart Post Kiosk’ app from Google Play store or the website of the Karnataka Postal Circle and use the kiosk as per the instructions provided in the app.
The smart kiosk, which is a part of the Digital India initiative, was inaugurated by P K Bisoi, Secretary, India Posts.
More than 70 devotees fell sick after eating puliyogare served as prasadam at the Sri Maramma temple in Lingapattana village in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday.
According to Mandya police, the temple organises special poojas in the evening of every Tuesday and prasadam is distributed. On October 27 to the pooja was performed and pongal and puliyogare as prasadam were distributed. “On Wednesday, 70 people became ill with vomiting and diarrhoea. They were immediately taken to a government hospital for treatment.”
Mandya district health officer (DHO) Dr Manchegowda said that the samples of prasadam have been collected and sent to the lab for testing. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and investigation is on.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Bengaluru regional centre said it has extended the last date for July 2020 admission for bachelors degree, masters, PG diploma and diploma degrees to October 31 through online.
"This extension has been made considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation. For details visit www.ignou.ac.in,” Bengaluru regional centre release said.
For more details students can contact regional director G H Imrapur through email: rcbangalore@ignou.ac.in or WhatsApp on 9449337272.
A federal court in the United States has asked Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), to pay Bengaluru start-up Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd compensation amounting to $1.2 billion for canceling a January 2005 deal to build and launch two satellites to provide multimedia services via the space band spectrum.
The US federal court for the Western District of Washington on Tuesday confirmed an arbitration award made by the International Court of Commerce on September 14, 2015, in favor of Devas Multimedia — on account of the government cancelling the 2005 satellite deal in February 2011 by citing the need for usage of the S-band spectrum for security communications.
Devas Multimedia, started by a few former ISRO officials and US businessmen, subsequently approached the US federal court for confirmation of the ICC arbitration award in 2018. Last year, the US court had imposed a give-year stay on proceedings to await progress in cases filed over the matter in Indian courts.
In a coordinated action targeting activists, NGOs and news organisations based in J&K, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said Wednesday that it has conducted searches at ten locations in Srinagar and Bandipora, and one in Bengaluru, in connection with a case of funds being raised from “India and abroad in the name of charitable activities” and allegedly used “for carrying out secessionist and separatist activities in J&K”.
The locations that were targeted included the offices of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), English daily Greater Kashmir and NGO Athrout — and the residences of leading activists, including JKCCS coordinator Khurram Parvez.
