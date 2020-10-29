Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 3,146 COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths

Volunteers from Mercy Angel perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim, at Khuddus Saab burial ground in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 3,146 fresh COVID-19 infections and 55 deaths taking the total tally and cumulative fatalities to 8,12,784 and 11,046 respectively.

According to the health department, a total of 7,384 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 7,33,558 and the active cases stood at 68,161, including 939 in intensive care units (ICU).

Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,612 cases and reported 23 deaths due to COVID-19, a health bulletin said. Bengaluru cumulatively has reported 3,30,862 infections, 3,801 deaths, 2,83,300 discharges, including 4,457 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday over 56,804 people were home quarantined in the past one week whereas in the past 14 days, 3,69,269 primary contacts and 3,49,636 secondary contacts were traced, said the health department.

As many as 86,154 tests were done on Wednesday with 61,898 of them using the RT-PCR, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 76 lakh, it added.