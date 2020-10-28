Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Use of mask in public mandatory, children under age of five years exempted

The total number of Covid-19 tests that took place in Karnataka recorded a steep drop on Tuesday with only 66,701 samples being tested across the state. (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday issued new guidelines specifying the use of masks in different circumstances in a bid to contain the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

The order clarified that masks are mandatory for those travelling in four-wheelers irrespective of them driving alone or with windows closed. At the same time, a single rider on a two-wheeler without a pillion rider is also required to wear a mask at all times.

However, children below the age of five have been exempted from wearing masks citing difficulties faced by them to do so.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 tests that took place in Karnataka recorded a steep drop on Tuesday with only 66,701 samples being tested across the state, also indicating the lowest daily test count this month. Before this, the least number of samples tested in a day was on October 5, when the count was 67,303.