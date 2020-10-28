Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Use of mask in public mandatory, children under age of five years exempted

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday issued new guidelines specifying the use of masks in different circumstances in a bid to contain the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.
The order clarified that masks are mandatory for those travelling in four-wheelers irrespective of them driving alone or with windows closed. At the same time, a single rider on a two-wheeler without a pillion rider is also required to wear a mask at all times.
However, children below the age of five have been exempted from wearing masks citing difficulties faced by them to do so.
Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 tests that took place in Karnataka recorded a steep drop on Tuesday with only 66,701 samples being tested across the state, also indicating the lowest daily test count this month. Before this, the least number of samples tested in a day was on October 5, when the count was 67,303.
The automated parking system at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is being upgraded from October 27 to 29, airport authorities said.
"The automated parking system at the Bengaluru airport is being upgraded from October 27 to 29. During this time, P4 parking will be operated manually. Please plan your travel accordingly," Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said.
For assistance, passengers can contact the airport team on 9538882020. Bengaluru Airport Parking is located about 100 to 200 m to the terminal.
The Bengaluru City Police, in its continued efforts to crack down on gambling, recently arrested seven cops during a raid conducted at a hotel in the city. According to the police, the incident took place at a hotel in JP Nagar within the limits of Puttenahalli police station, when the cops were allegedly caught gambling with Rs 54,540 in cash.
"Seven out of the total nine arrested from the spot were police personnel working in different police stations across the city. An FIR has been filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act. They have been suspended pending an inquiry," an officer from Puttenahalli police station said.
However, a preliminary investigation has found that the gambling was as part of a card game and did not involve any betting related to the ongoing Indian Premier League.
Days after the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to constitute dedicated teams to monitor enforcement of rules with respect to wearing masks and ensuring social-distancing, especially in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday issued a notification setting up monitoring committees at four levels.
According to BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, the committees will be in charge of strict enforcement of these rules. As per the order, three-member committees, at the ward level, led by Assistant Engineers will be in charge to note violations by citizens regarding usage of masks and maintaining social distance. The team will also levy penalty from the violators.
Meanwhile, a team led by an Executive Engineer which includes a medical officer and a senior police officer will be in charge to review the functioning of the ward-level committee every week.
At the zonal level, a five-member committee comprising Joint Commissioner, Chief Engineer, Health Officer, Zonal Marshal Supervisor, and a senior police officer nominated by the City Police Commissioner will review reports received by the Divisional Committee regarding enforcement by Ward Committees.
Further, at the head office level, an eight-member committee will meet once per week to review the enforcement in the entire city. The committees at each level are required to send a detailed report to their superiors, specifying details of the action taken to comply with the order.
Other instances when a mask is must include while being at: office/workplaces, social gatherings (marriage, ceremonies, funerals, etc.), all forms of public transport, crowded areas (bus stands, railway stations, etc.), malls/market/shops.
While facemasks should be used at all times by service givers at hotels, restaurants, salons, spas, and barber shops, the same can be removed by the customers while availing the service, according to the new guidelines. At the same time, usage of facemasks is mandatory for those visiting stadiums and sports complexes as spectators, at schools, colleges, cinema halls, amusement parks, relief camps, and public toilets as well.
The order includes clarification in regulations after the BBMP Commissioner sought clarifications from the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee on the usage of masks. Further, it also clarifies that specific types of masks are mandatory for certain categories. Three-layered medical masks are required to be used by those infected with Covid-19 and caregivers for home care.
However, the positivity rate increased to 5.53 per cent in the last 24 hours as 3681 more people contracted coronavirus infection. As many as 7740 people recovered from the same on Tuesday. Of these, 1874 new cases and 7740 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to over 3.29 lakh.
Meanwhile, more people recovered from the coronavirus infection disease than fell ill for 13 consecutive days in the state as active cases dropped further to 71,330. Other districts that reported the most cases on October 27 were Mysuru (188), Vijayapura (128), Mandya (123), and Dakshina Kannada (122). The death toll rose to 10,991 as 44 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Tuesday.
