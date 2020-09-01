Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: WCD Minister Jolle tests positive, under home quarantine

WCD minister Shashikala Jolle tested positive for COVID-19. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government Monday issued guidelines for the fourth phase of unlock, in accordance with the Centre’s step-by-step relaxation of restrictions post-coronavirus lockdown. The order mentioned cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed. “However, open-air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21,” the latest guidelines read.

At the same time, marriage-related gatherings will be permitted only with guests not exceeding 50 people. Gatherings for funerals should not exceed 20 people till September 20 after which the ceiling of 100 persons will apply, the order added.

Meanwhile, 6495 more people contracted Covid-19 infection in the state as the total tally rose to 3,42,423. Over 1.29 lakh of these are in capital city Bengaluru alone. With the total number of discharges at around 2.5 lakh to date, over 87,000 cases are active in the State as on August 31.