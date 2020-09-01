Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: WCD Minister Jolle tests positive, under home quarantine

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka government Monday issued guidelines for the fourth phase of unlock, in accordance with the Centre’s step-by-step relaxation of restrictions post-coronavirus lockdown. The order mentioned cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed. “However, open-air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21,” the latest guidelines read.
At the same time, marriage-related gatherings will be permitted only with guests not exceeding 50 people. Gatherings for funerals should not exceed 20 people till September 20 after which the ceiling of 100 persons will apply, the order added.
READ | Karnataka Unlock 4 guidelines: Bengaluru Metro services to resume from Sept 7, no regular classes in schools, colleges till Sept 30
Meanwhile, 6495 more people contracted Covid-19 infection in the state as the total tally rose to 3,42,423. Over 1.29 lakh of these are in capital city Bengaluru alone. With the total number of discharges at around 2.5 lakh to date, over 87,000 cases are active in the State as on August 31.
Beginning September 1, liquor will be served in pubs, clubs, and restaurants across Karnataka. The decision comes after five months of restriction on its sale and a day after the Centre announced Unlock 4.0 guidelines .
Karnataka Excise Minister H Nagesh Monday said all the establishments will be allowed to serve liquor but with only 50 per cent of their seating capacity. “The detailed guidelines will be announced. People have to maintain social distance and take all the precautionary measures for Covid-19,” H Nagesh said.
Read more
Bengaluru's busiest markets — Krishna Rajendra (KR) Market and Kalasipalyam — will reopen Tuesday as the government allowed business to resume after months of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Bengaluru's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had sealed both markets when the daily number of new Covid-19 positive reported in the city rose to around 2,000.
After inspecting the markets to review cleanliness and precautionary measures taken in the view of the pandemic, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad Monday as many as 15 BBMP marshals will be deployed at the markets to ensure "strict enforcement" of the Covid-19 protocols.
Vendors and visitors will have to compulsorily wear masks, follow social distancing norms, use sanitisers, have minimum contact with each other, and ensure segregation of waste. Meanwhile, special markings have been made inside the markets to help visitors maintain social distancing.
The BBMP Commissioner, who was accompanied by MLA Uday B Garudachar and senior government officials, added that the civic body will spend around Rs 3 crore to install fire safety measures in these markets. However, he reiterated that street vending would not be allowed citing the prevailing pandemic situation.
Karnataka reported more recoveries than new Covid-19 cases on Monday as the total number of tests done witnessed a major drop.
According to statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, 7238 discharges were reported on Monday while 6495 new cases were confirmed. However, the total tests conducted in the state dropped to 43,133 different from the same last week when at least 60,000 total tests were conducted daily since August 26.
Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle Monday confirmed that she had contracted coronavirus infection and is under home quarantine.
"I have been confirmed Covid-19 positive. On the advice of the doctors, I'm under 14 days home quarantine. I request all those who had come in my contact to get tested and quarantine themselves," she wrote on Twitter.
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by businessman Vijay Mallya seeking review of its May 2017 ruling holding him guilty of contempt of court for not disclosing the receipt of $40 million in his account and transferring it to his children.
The top court, in its May 9, 2017 order, held Mallya guilty of contempt on two counts — for disobeying its order asking him to fully disclose his assets and for violating the Karnataka High Court order restraining him from alienating his assets.
Read more
Bars will reopen in Karnataka on Tuesday. All licensed liquor vendors including bars, pubs, and microbreweries can sell liquor along with food with “up to 50 percent seating capacity” from September 1, the state excise department said in orders issued on Monday.
The state government had in June allowed bars and pubs to sell liquor stocks to buyers at retail prices while microbreweries were allowed to sell beer on a takeaway basis.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.