Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 47 Covid-19 patients shifted out of KIMS after hospital runs out of oxygen supply

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Monday night faced a crisis in oxygen supply after which 47 patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were on oxygen support were shifted to other hospitals.
In crisis management mode, the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services ensured these patients were shifted to other facilities including state-run Victoria Hospital, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in the city.
Meanwhile, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Monday said the state government will approach the Karnataka High Court to appoint a claims commissioner to recover costs for damage caused to property during the violence in east Bengaluru, which was triggered by a social media post with alleged derogatory references to Islam.
The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 will be announced on August 20 (Thursday), Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan confirmed on Monday.
Claiming that the announcement of the results will be the fastest to date, he said, “This is the first time in the history of CET, that the results are going to be announced in such a short duration. While the announcement comes in just 19 days after the examination, this is part of the measures taken by the government keeping in mind the best interest of the students,” he explained.
Also in charge of the Higher Education portfolio, Ashwathnarayan said that the fees and the seat-matrix ratio will remain the same as it was for the academic year 2019-2020.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) of Bengaluru-based Biocon Ltd, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.
Confirming the same, the 67-year-old tweeted, "I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way."
Shaw, who lives in Bengaluru, is also the former Chairperson of Board of Governors at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB).
Among several top-profile personalities who wished her a speedy recovery were World Health Organisation Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and former Consul General of Israel to South India Dana Kursh among others.
