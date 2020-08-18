scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 47 Covid-19 patients shifted out of KIMS after hospital runs out of oxygen supply

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Monday said the state government will approach the Karnataka High Court to appoint a claims commissioner to recover costs for damage caused to property during the violence in east Bengaluru.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: August 18, 2020 8:45:33 am
Bengaluru, Ambulance, COVID_19The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services ensured these patients were shifted to other facilities in the city. (Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Monday night faced a crisis in oxygen supply after which 47 patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were on oxygen support were shifted to other hospitals.

In crisis management mode, the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services ensured these patients were shifted to other facilities including state-run Victoria Hospital, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in the city.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Monday said the state government will approach the Karnataka High Court to appoint a claims commissioner to recover costs for damage caused to property during the violence in east Bengaluru, which was triggered by a social media post with alleged derogatory references to Islam.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on Karnataka rains, violence in Bengaluru, COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also read Tamil Nadu, Chennai news

08:32 (IST)18 Aug 2020
Karnataka KCET result on August 20; fee, seat matrix to remain same

The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 will be announced on August 20 (Thursday), Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan confirmed on Monday.

Claiming that the announcement of the results will be the fastest to date, he said, “This is the first time in the history of CET, that the results are going to be announced in such a short duration. While the announcement comes in just 19 days after the examination, this is part of the measures taken by the government keeping in mind the best interest of the students,” he explained.

Also in charge of the Higher Education portfolio, Ashwathnarayan said that the fees and the seat-matrix ratio will remain the same as it was for the academic year 2019-2020.

08:30 (IST)18 Aug 2020
Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) of Bengaluru-based Biocon Ltd, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Confirming the same, the 67-year-old tweeted, "I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way."

Shaw, who lives in Bengaluru, is also the former Chairperson of Board of Governors at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB).

Among several top-profile personalities who wished her a speedy recovery were World Health Organisation Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and former Consul General of Israel to South India Dana Kursh among others.

08:29 (IST)18 Aug 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock, Karnataka rains and violence in Bengaluru and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

At the same time, to help passengers travelling between Kerala and Karnataka for the Onam festival, the road transport corporations of both the states will run special bus services.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

