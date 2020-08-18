Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 47 Covid-19 patients shifted out of KIMS after hospital runs out of oxygen supply

The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services ensured these patients were shifted to other facilities in the city. (Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Monday night faced a crisis in oxygen supply after which 47 patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were on oxygen support were shifted to other hospitals.

In crisis management mode, the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services ensured these patients were shifted to other facilities including state-run Victoria Hospital, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in the city.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Monday said the state government will approach the Karnataka High Court to appoint a claims commissioner to recover costs for damage caused to property during the violence in east Bengaluru, which was triggered by a social media post with alleged derogatory references to Islam.

