Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 1505 new Covid-19 cases across state, 844 in Bengaluru

Health workers collects sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Thursday, was noted to be 1.25 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

While 1505 more people contracted the infection, 1067 people recovered from the infection across the state. Of these, 844 new cases and 367 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to over 3.67 lakh.

Meanwhile, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 25,316. At the same time, 1,20,398 samples were tested (including 17,990 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 18 were Mysuru (101), Dakshina Kannada (57), Hassan (51),and Tumkur (38). The death toll rose to 11,726 as 12 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Thursday.