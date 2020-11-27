Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 1505 new Covid-19 cases across state, 844 in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, as on Thursday, was noted to be 1.25 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
While 1505 more people contracted the infection, 1067 people recovered from the infection across the state. Of these, 844 new cases and 367 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone as the total tally in the city since March 8 rose to over 3.67 lakh.
Meanwhile, active cases in Karnataka dropped further to 25,316. At the same time, 1,20,398 samples were tested (including 17,990 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on November 18 were Mysuru (101), Dakshina Kannada (57), Hassan (51),and Tumkur (38). The death toll rose to 11,726 as 12 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on Thursday.
Heavy rainfall lashed eastern and southeastern Bengaluru on Thursday and most of the other areas received light to moderate showers due the impact of cyclone Nivar. The rain has brought down the temperature in the city
According to KSNDMC, Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura zones received more than 29 mm of rainfall. RR Nagar and Dasarahalli zones received 5-10 mm of rain.
Varthur received 29 mm of rain Begur, Indiranagar, HSR Layout, Marathahalli, Bellandur, Indiranagar, Doddanekkundi and Yelahanka received between 18 mm to 25 mm of rainfall. Banashankari, Yelahanka, parts of Basavanagudi, Jayanagar and Mysuru Road received light showers.
The India Meteorological Department had sounded a yellow alert in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara districts of Karnataka on November 26. "These districts are very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on November 26," C S Patil, IMD Bengaluru Director said.
South Interior Karnataka was expected to experience rainfall on November 26 and light to moderate scattered rainfall on November 27. North Interior Karnataka is very likely to experience isolated rainfall on 27 and 28 Nov, IMD said. Coastal Karnataka will experience isolated rainfall on November 27 and 28. “Bengaluru is very likely to experience rain on November 26 and 27,” Patil added.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday remotely laid foundation stone for drinking water and irrigation projects in the proposed new Vijayanagara district, estimated to cost around Rs 242.35 crore.
The projects will be carried out in the Vijayanagara assembly constituency, represented by Forest Minister Anand Singh. As per the project proposal, drinking water will be lifted from the Tungabhadra river and will be supplied to Papinayakanahalli and ten other villages. 23 tanks in the area will also be filled.
"The government has put irrigation and drinking water projects on high priority. Even the pandemic has not affected our way of taking up development projects. We work for the all-round development of our people," CM Yediyurappa said in a video conference from Bengaluru, during the ceremony.
Few areas in Bengaluru city will witness power cuts on Friday and Saturday.
According to Bescom, there will be no power supply in Vivekananda Nagar, Srinivasanagar, Kathriguppe East, CK Achukattu, Kathriguppe Main Road, ITI Layout, Vidyapeeta Circle and surrounding areas, from 10 am to 5.30 pm on Friday and on Saturday, Hosakerehalli, Mookambika Nagar 7th Block, Banashankari Stage 3, Venkatappa Layout, Dattatreya Nagar and surrounding areas will not have power supply from 10 am to 5.30 pm.
As many as five police officers from Bengaluru were allegedly attacked by a mob in Dharwad during an attempt to arrest an Irani gang which was accused of various theft cases reported in Kamakshipalya and Magadi Road in the city.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil, the suspects ganged up with others at the spot attacked the police while they were about to be taken to the local police station. "During the attack, Kamakshipalya sub-inspector Santosh sustained minor injuries. Ravi Kumar, Magadi Road assistant sub-inspector and three others were also among the police personnel who were attacked," he said.
The incident took place near Hanuman temple on Line Bazar Road. While five members of the gang managed to escape after the attack, the police nabbed one person among them, identified as Bilal. An investigation is on to nab the others, police confirmed.
Geneva-based World Economic Forum (WEF) has picked Bengaluru among four Indian cities for a programme which aims to pioneer a new global policy roadmap for smart cities developed by the G20 GlobalSmart Cities Alliance.
According to WEF, the "pioneer cities" will adopt policies for privacy protection, better broadband coverage, accountability for cybersecurity, increased openness of city data, and better accessibility to digital city services for disabled and elderly people.
Confirming the same, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said privacy documents will be drafted through best practices from across the globe, benefitting from the programme. "As we possess a lot of data about the city, we can learn how to use this for the benefit of citizens without compromising on privacy," he said.
While Faridabad, Hyderabad and Indore are the other Indian cities picked for the programme, the list features 32 cities across 21 other countries and six continents.
