Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 815 new Covid-19 cases, 393 in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 825 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Tuesday, while 1377 others recovered from the infection. Of these, 393 new cases and 931 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone. The number of active cases further dropped to 9637 (6147 in Bengaluru).

Meanwhile, Health Minister K Sudhakar said that three more people who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for the mutant strain of coronavirus, as the total rose to ten in the state. He added, “75 people who returned from the UK were yet to be traced and the Home Department and the city corporation authorities have assured to locate them soon.”

At the same time, 1,23,067 samples were tested (including 11,445 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on January 5 were Mysuru (57), Dakshina Kannada (44), Hassan (33), and Chikkaballapura (29 each).