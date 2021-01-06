Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 815 new Covid-19 cases, 393 in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 825 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Tuesday, while 1377 others recovered from the infection. Of these, 393 new cases and 931 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone. The number of active cases further dropped to 9637 (6147 in Bengaluru).
Meanwhile, Health Minister K Sudhakar said that three more people who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for the mutant strain of coronavirus, as the total rose to ten in the state. He added, “75 people who returned from the UK were yet to be traced and the Home Department and the city corporation authorities have assured to locate them soon.”
Also Read | Over 6.3 lakh health workers in Karnataka to get vaccine shot in first phase: Minister
At the same time, 1,23,067 samples were tested (including 11,445 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on January 5 were Mysuru (57), Dakshina Kannada (44), Hassan (33), and Chikkaballapura (29 each).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated GAIL’s 450-km Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, with a capacity to transport 12 million standard cubic meters of natural gas per day.
Constructed at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore, he said the pipeline is part of the government’s One Nation One Gas Grid programme, aimed at boosting the share of natural gas in India’s primary energy basket from 6.3 per cent currently to 15 per cent by 2030.
The pipeline would reduce energy costs for the poor, middle class and industry, help supply gas to city gas distribution systems, boost development of CNG transportation in many cities, supply low-cost energy to fertiliser, chemical and petrochemical plants beside reducing pollution in both Kerala and Karnataka, Modi said.
Read more
After the Kerala government declared the outbreak of bird flu (H5N8) in two southern districts as a state disaster, Karnataka has put four bordering districts on high alert.
The Karnataka government has issued a general alert to all deputy commissioners and put Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Kodagu and Udupi districts on high alert.
The Kodagu district administration established checkposts in the border areas of Kutta, Makutta and Karike for screening poultry birds and products arriving from the Kerala besides sanitising the transport vehicles as a precautionary measure.
A huge fire broke out in a battery manufacturing unit in Harohalli industrial area on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru Tuesday evening after which 80 employees were evacuated safely.
According to fire officials at the spot, no injuries or casualties were reported. "Around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot at around 6.20 pm. However, most parts of the factory and two others adjacent to the unit had been damaged by then," they said.
Officials suspect a short circuit could have sparked the blaze, but are yet to ascertain the source of the flames.
Karnataka on Tuesday promulgated the anti-cow slaughter ordinance that provides for punishment for killing of cattle and offers protection to those “acting in good faith” to save them, as the bill to this effect is yet to be cleared by the Legislative Council.
The state cabinet had last week decided to promulgate the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance- 2020, which has now received the Governor’s assent.
Under the ordinance, slaughter of cattle will lead to imprisonment of up to 3 to 7 years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh, and subsequent offences will attract imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
Read more
As many as 825 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Tuesday, while 1377 others recovered from the infection. Of these, 393 new cases and 931 discharges were reported from Bengaluru alone. The number of active cases further dropped to 9637 (6147 in Bengaluru).
Meanwhile, Health Minister K Sudhakar said that three more people who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for the mutant strain of coronavirus, as the total rose to ten in the state. He added, "75 people who returned from the UK were yet to be traced and the Home Department and the city corporation authorities have assured to locate them soon."
At the same time, 1,23,067 samples were tested (including 11,445 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests) across the state. Other districts that reported the most cases on January 5 were Mysuru (57), Dakshina Kannada (44), Hassan (33), and Chikkaballapura (29 each).
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.