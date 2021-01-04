Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Trains between city, Bengaluru airport begin services after launch of new halt station

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Flyers from Bengaluru can now take a train from the city to reach the airport and vice-versa after trains began operating to and from Kempegowda International Airport halt station (KIAH) on Monday.
The trains operated by the South Western Railways (SWR) will be from KSR Bengaluru City, Cantonment, and Yelahanka stations. Tickets are priced between Rs 10 and Rs 15 for a one-way commute.
Meanwhile, 810 more people contracted the infection across the state on Sunday while another 743 recovered from the same. As many as 10,893 cases are active as on January 3, with the total tally since March 8 rising to nearly 9.22 lakh in the state.
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and former Karnakata chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda was rushed to a hospital on Sunday afternoon after he collapsed near a hotel in Chitradurga where he stopped for lunch after attending a BJP function in Shivamogga.
“Gowda was brought to Aster CMI hospital at 4.45 pm today. His condition is stable and he will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours,” a spokesperson from Aster CMI hospital in Bengaluru said.
Targetting 140 to 150 seats for the BJP in the next assembly polls, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said he would soon begin travelling across the state to organise the party for the purpose.
“A target has been set for making 140-150 (BJP) MLAs win in the next assembly polls. To organise the party for this, I will soon begin a state-wide tour,” he was quoted as saying by BJP in a release.
According to SWR officials, as many as five trains will be operated linking the station for the next few months. While trains from KSR Bengaluru City will leave once at 4.45 am and 9 pm, other trains will leave from Yelahanka, Yeshwantpur, and Bangalore Cantonment stations at 7 am, 8.30 am, and 5.55 pm respectively.
In the return direction, trains from the airport will leave at 6.43 pm and 10.37 pm for KSR Bengaluru, and at 6.23 am, 7.52 am and 8.26 am from Yelahanka, Bangalore Cantonment, and Yeshwantpur stations respectively. "All these trains will operate six days a week except on Sundays," an SWR official clarified.
