Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Trains between city, Bengaluru airport begin services after launch of new halt station

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Flyers from Bengaluru can now take a train from the city to reach the airport and vice-versa after trains began operating to and from Kempegowda International Airport halt station (KIAH) on Monday.

The trains operated by the South Western Railways (SWR) will be from KSR Bengaluru City, Cantonment, and Yelahanka stations. Tickets are priced between Rs 10 and Rs 15 for a one-way commute.

Meanwhile, 810 more people contracted the infection across the state on Sunday while another 743 recovered from the same. As many as 10,893 cases are active as on January 3, with the total tally since March 8 rising to nearly 9.22 lakh in the state.