scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Trains between city, Bengaluru airport begin services after launch of new halt station

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The trains operated by the South Western Railways (SWR) will be from KSR Bengaluru City, Cantonment, and Yelahanka stations.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 4, 2021 9:17:04 am
Kempegowda International Airport halt station, KIAH, Bengaluru airport train servicesTickets are priced between Rs 10 and Rs 15 for a one-way commute.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Flyers from Bengaluru can now take a train from the city to reach the airport and vice-versa after trains began operating to and from Kempegowda International Airport halt station (KIAH) on Monday.

The trains operated by the South Western Railways (SWR) will be from KSR Bengaluru City, Cantonment, and Yelahanka stations. Tickets are priced between Rs 10 and Rs 15 for a one-way commute.

Meanwhile, 810 more people contracted the infection across the state on Sunday while another 743 recovered from the same. As many as 10,893 cases are active as on January 3, with the total tally since March 8 rising to nearly 9.22 lakh in the state.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

09:17 (IST)04 Jan 2021
Karnataka: Union Minister Sadananda Gowda collapses as his sugar level falls

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and former Karnakata chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda was rushed to a hospital on Sunday afternoon after he collapsed near a hotel in Chitradurga where he stopped for lunch after attending a BJP function in Shivamogga.

“Gowda was brought to Aster CMI hospital at 4.45 pm today. His condition is stable and he will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours,” a spokesperson from Aster CMI hospital in Bengaluru said.

Read more

08:42 (IST)04 Jan 2021
Yediyurappa to travel across Karnataka to organise BJP; sets target of 140-150 seats for next assembly polls

Targetting 140 to 150 seats for the BJP in the next assembly polls, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said he would soon begin travelling across the state to organise the party for the purpose.

“A target has been set for making 140-150 (BJP) MLAs win in the next assembly polls.Targetting 140 to 150 seats for the BJP in the next assembly polls, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said he would soon begin travelling across the state to organise the party for the purpose.

“A target has been set for making 140-150 (BJP) MLAs win in the next assembly polls. To organise the party for this, I will soon begin a state-wide tour,” he was quoted as saying by BJP in a release.

Read more

08:31 (IST)04 Jan 2021
Bengaluru: Train services between city, Kempegowda International Airport begin

Flyers from Bengaluru can now take a train from the city to reach the airport and vice-versa after trains began operating to and from Kempegowda International Airport halt station (KIAH) on Monday.

The trains operated by the South Western Railways (SWR) will be from KSR Bengaluru City, Cantonment and Yelahanka stations. Tickets are priced between Rs 10 and Rs 15 for a one-way commute.

According to SWR officials, as many as five trains will be operated linking the station for the next few months. While trains from KSR Bengaluru City will leave once at 4.45 am and 9 pm, other trains will leave from Yelahanka, Yeshwantpur, and Bangalore Cantonment stations at 7 am, 8.30 am, and 5.55 pm respectively.

In the return direction, trains from the airport will leave at 6.43 pm and 10.37 pm for KSR Bengaluru, and at 6.23 am, 7.52 am and 8.26 am from Yelahanka, Bangalore Cantonment, and Yeshwantpur stations respectively. "All these trains will operate six days a week except on Sundays," an SWR official clarified.

08:30 (IST)04 Jan 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

karnataka coronavirus cases, karnataka covid updates, bangalore coronavirus news, karnataka news, latest news While Manipal Hospitals reported around 20 SARI cases, ACE Suhas Hospital said it had registered a 150 per cent rise in such cases. (Representational)

Meanwhile, even as Bengaluru has seen a drop in active Covid-19 cases and a healthy recovery rate in the last one month, doctors in several private hospitals have raised concerns over the increase in the number of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI).

READ | Bengaluru: Active Covid-19 cases drop, private hospitals report rise in SARI cases

At the same time, the Karnataka government has allowed all shops and commercial establishments to operate round the clock all days of the week for the next three years under provisions of the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act (1961).

READ | Explained: Guidelines for shops, commercial establishments to operate 24×7 in Karnataka

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd